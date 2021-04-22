NASA's Ingenuity helicopter just flew sideways over the Martian surface in its second aerial adventure

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·3 min read
ingenuity second flight mars helicopter
The Perseverance rover captured Ingenuity in mid-air during its second flight on April 22, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter successfully executed a second, more daring flight over the surface of Mars on Thursday morning.

Ingenuity made its aerial debut with a 10-foot hover on Monday - the first controlled, powered flight ever conducted on another planet. The helicopter flew higher and further on Thursday morning, completing its first sideways movement.

mars helicopter ingenuity nasa gif
An animation shows how Ingenuity flies laterally. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Ingenuity's rotor blades began to spin furiously at 5:33 a.m. ET, when the sun was high on Mars. As the rotors reached a speed 5 times faster than an Earth helicopter, they gave the chopper enough traction in the thin Martian atmosphere to lift about 16 feet off the ground.

Then Ingenuity tilted itself just 5 degrees, enough for the rotors' thrust to push it sideways for about 7 feet before stopping to hover. From there, it rotated to point its camera in different directions, probably producing stunning color photos that will soon beam back to NASA. The Perseverance rover, which carried Ingenuity to Mars, should beam back video of the flight as well.

Finally, Ingenuity flew back the way it came and landed gently in the copper-colored Martian dust.

The data that Ingenuity has beamed back to NASA so far "tell us that the flight met expectations and our prior computer modeling has been accurate," Bob Balaram, Ingenuity's chief engineer, said in a NASA press release.

"We have two flights of Mars under our belts," he added, "which means that there is still a lot to learn during this month of Ingenuity."

The data "looks good on altitude, lateral motion, all the turns and landing," Bobby Braun, director of planetary science at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said on Twitter. "Another great flight."

Ingenuity's next 3 flights will push it 'to the limit'

Ingenuity's flights offer just a peek at the potential of future space helicopters, which could explore parts of Mars and other planets that are inaccessible to rovers. Caves, canyons, mountains, and rocky terrains could all be the domain of a new generation of space-drone explorers.

The Ingenuity team will probably try to fly again within a few days. They have less than two weeks to complete up to three more increasingly daring aerial escapades. By the final flights, Ingenuity's controllers plan to push the helicopter as far and fast as it will go. In the process, they expect Ingenuity will crash.

mars helicopter ingenuity nasa
An artist's concept of Ingenuity flying through the Martian skies. NASA/JPL-Caltech

"We really want to push the rotorcraft flights to the limit and really learn and get information back from that," MiMi Aung, the project manager for Ingenuity, said in a Monday press briefing.

"That information is extremely important," she added. "This is a pathfinder. This is about, you know, finding if there any 'unknown unknowns' that we can't model. And we really want to know what the limits are. So we will be pushing the limits, very deliberately."

mars ingenuity helicopter rotor blades spin
The Perseverance rover captured the Ingenuity helicopter before (left) and after (right) spinning its rotor blades. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Aung doesn't expect Ingenuity to land safely on its fifth flight, when she hopes to send it out over 2,000 feet of Martian ground.

"If we do have a bad landing, that will be the end of mission," she said in a briefing before the first flight. "The lifetime will be determined by how well it lands, pretty much."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • NASA just flew a drone on Mars, presumably annoying nearby Martians

    Just what the hell do you think you’re doing, NASA? Pioneering space exploration and inspiring a whole new generation to look towards the heavens with hope and wonder? Yeah, sure, we imagine some people might find images of humanity’s first controlled aerial flight of a drone on Mars to be an objectively beautiful and poignant respite amidst our everyday, terrestrial turmoil. But for those of us living in the real world, we see the latest Martian escapade for what it really is: a dangerous incitement of our nearest E.T. neighbors (well, next-to-nearest neighbors) to finally head over here and lay waste to our pathetic civilization.

  • Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter makes second Mars flight

    The Ingenuity drone introduces some lateral movement in its latest flight on the Red Planet.

  • Mars helicopter makes history with its first flight on another planet

    Ingenuity has achieved what was once thought to be impossible.

  • NASA just released an enhanced video of its Mars helicopter

    NASA's Mars helicopter accomplished an incredible first this week by taking flight on the Red Planet. It's the first time that a manmade aircraft took to the skies of another world, and the apparent ease with which it completed this task is a great sign for the future of aerial vehicles for the purposes of space exploration. That being said, the first video we got of the event wasn't the greatest. It was low resolution, grainy, and you could barely see what was happening. Now, after a few days with the raw footage, NASA has released a new enhanced video that shows the flight with much more clarity, even showing the cloud of dust that the helicopter kicked up when it left the ground. The helicopter's maiden flight was a pretty low-weight affair. All the helicopter had to do was take off, hover for about half a minute, and then land. It nailed every part of the plan, and its hover was very stable. With this newly-enhanced video, we can see for the first time just how steady it was. As you see, the video is split into two windows. On the right side, we have the enhanced clip of the helicopter's flight in visible light. On the left, we are treated to a view from motion-detecting software that highlights pixels that show what appears to be motion. In this case, the helicopter and the dust cloud it creates as it takes off, hovers, and lands, lights up the motion detection window, and makes it much easier to see how the helicopter is affecting the ground below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMMPBNzp0Dg NASA explains: The Mastcam-Z imager aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover shot video of the helicopter’s flight. The video is presented here in side-by-side formats that have both been enhanced to show a dust plume swirling during takeoff and again on landing. The view on the left uses motion filtering to show where dust was detected during liftoff and landing and the view on the right is enhanced with the motion filtering. Scientists use this image processing to detect dust devils as they pass by Mars rovers. An additional version of the video includes a timer that counts down until liftoff and then counts up until landing. A ghostly “cut-out” of the helicopter is visible in each side-by-side format; that’s an artifact related to the digital processing. The result is an even better glimpse at what NASA accomplished with its plucky little helicopter. The future, of course, depends entirely on how Ingenuity performs, and while NASA hasn't announced anything related to plans for Mars aerial drones, the first test flight certainly should have filled the scientists with confidence. We'll wait and see how the next few weeks play out and how many more flights the helicopter has in it, but for now things are looking very good.

  • NASA just shared new images of what its Gateway will look like

    When NASA sent astronauts to the Moon decades ago it did so using a pretty straightforward approach. After being launched into space by a rocket, the astronauts entered orbit around the Moon and then used a lunar lander to travel to the surface and back to the orbiting command module. This design worked well, and helped NASA become the first (and, so far, only) country to put humans on the surface of the Moon. Now, NASA is going back, and it wants to make things easier for itself and other countries to send their own crewed missions to Moon. The Gateway is how it's going to make that happen. We've heard a lot about the Gateway in recent months but reading about it and actually seeing what the spacecraft will look like are two very different things. Thankfully, the ESA just dumped a whole bunch of new Gateway renders on its Flickr account, giving us our best look yet at what the U.S. space agency has in mind. The lunar Gateway is an orbiting space station that will cruise around the Moon and act as a jumping-off point for missions headed to the surface or leaving it. The idea is that a crewed spacecraft will dock with the Gateway and then travel to the surface in a separate vehicle. When the mission is over, the astronauts will travel back to the gateway, jump in their ship and head back to Earth. It sounds like a great idea, and if NASA pulls it off it could definitely make it easier and perhaps even cheaper to launch the Moon mission. Of course, that's a big "if," and while NASA has been fully invested in the Artemis program for some time now, there are many challenges when it comes to building a space station around the Moon. Nothing like the lunar Gateway has ever been attempted. It's going to require the cooperation of several countries as the spacecraft is built. Russia was going to be one of those countries and an informal agreement between NASA and Russia's Roscomos was announced in late 2017. However, in 2020 it was announced that Russia would not be participating in the Gateway project amid criticism that the Artemis program was too U.S.-centric. NASA hopes to launch the first components of the Gateway by 2024, though it's unclear how long it might take to fully flesh out the space station so that it can act as a temporary home and science hub for astronauts traveling to and from the Moon. As was the case with the International Space Station, it's likely that the Gateway will receive new hardware and perhaps new modules over time. In its initial configuration, it will support up to four astronauts at a time, though that could eventually change as well.

  • Nasa's rover makes breathable oxygen on Mars

    An instrument in the Perseverance rover produces oxygen from the planet's carbon dioxide atmosphere.

  • Watch SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Friday

    SpaceX's reusable Crew Dragon spaceship is reviving human spaceflight for NASA. It's about to launch astronauts from the US, Japan, and Europe.

  • New research reveals that the T. rex was much less scary than we thought

    Remember that scene in Jurassic Park where the Tyrannosaurus rex chases down a Jeep? The vehicle was moving quite fast but the massive beast was able to catch right up to it thanks to its massive strides. The movie was a work of fiction, but while it managed to get a lot of things right about the dinosaurs it depicted, the speed of the most fearsome dinosaur in the film was definitely not one of them. Previous research has put the estimated top sprint speed of a Tyrannosaurus rex somewhere in the neighborhood of 15 to 25 miles per hour. That's not exactly breaking the sound barrier but it might have been enough to help the creature catch slower prey. That being said, the sprint speed of an animal is often nowhere near the walking speed, and the same appears to be true here, as new research has estimated the walking speed of the T. rex to be as low as just 2.9 mph. According to the study, which was published in Royal Society Open Science, the Tyrannosaurus rex's walking speed can be calculated by accurately simulating the movement of its massive tail. The animal's tail made up a huge portion of its body mass and was filled with muscle that helped it balance on two legs. By making a few reasonable assumptions about the makeup and musculature of the T. rex tail, the researchers were able to simulate its swaying frequency and, as a result, draw some pretty solid conclusions about how fast the creature walked when it wasn't in a hurry. Using computer simulations to show their work the researchers provide a look at how the T. rex likely walked. As you can see, it's an incredibly slow and casual gait. This isn't how you probably imagine a deadly carnivore moving about, but when you consider the animal's size it makes sense that it would want to conserve as much energy as possible when it didn't need to be speedy. It's interesting to see one of the most iconic dinosaurs depicted in such a casual way, but based on the researchers' findings, this is likely how the animal traveled when it didn't have anywhere important to be. A mere 2.9 miles per hour is actually slower than most adult humans walk, so while it could have bit you in half if it wanted to, chances are you would beat the Tyrannosaurus rex in a walking race. Of course, all of this is based on assumptions about the animal that we have no way of proving were true. Muscle and other soft tissue don't turn into fossils like bone. Everything we think we know about the anatomy of these massive ancient creatures is based on what little we can glean from fossil findings mixed with educated guesses.

  • US outlines possible sanctions relief for Iran in nuke talks

    A senior U.S. official said Wednesday that the Biden administration has laid out examples of the kinds of sanctions on Iran it’s willing to lift in exchange for Iran’s return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The official said the U.S. through intermediaries has presented Iran with three baskets of sanctions: those it’s prepared to lift, those it’s not prepared to lift and those that will require further study to determine if they are in fact appropriate for relief under the nuclear deal. The official declined to specify which sanctions fall into which baskets but said the third group is the most problematic.

  • Indonesia looking for submarine that may be too deep to help

    Indonesian navy ships searched Thursday for a submarine that likely sank too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for the 53 people on board slim. The diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call. “Hopefully we can rescue them before the oxygen has run out” at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Indonesia’s navy chief of staff, Adm. Yudo Margono, told reporters.

  • Tesla Fire in Texas Crash Was Not How It Was Reported, Says Fire Chief

    Persistent news reports that the 2019 Model S burned for hours and stymied fire officials are wrong, he says.

  • High-Res Video Showing Helicopter Completing First Flight On Mars

    NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter successfully completed its first historic flight on Mars. The helicopter climbed to an altitude of 10 feet (3 meters), hovered, and then touched back down on the surface of Mars. Credit to "NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS".

  • NASA astronaut on future of space exploration

    Former NASA astronaut Ron Garan looks ahead to the future of space exploration as NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch their next crew to the International Space Station. (April 22)

  • April’s supermoon is called the ‘Pink Moon’ — but not because of its color. Here’s why

    The moon probably won’t appear pink, but it will be a supermoon.

  • Lake Michigan faces effects of climate change and coastal erosion

    There’s a race against time for people living along the lake to save their homes from massive shoreline erosions.

  • Abandoned plant and wasteland: Ukraine eyes UNESCO World Heritage tag for Chernobyl

    A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hoping that such an assignation could mean more funding and more tourists, the government has begun a process that could eventually allow it to apply to the United Nations' cultural, scientific and education body for protection. On April 26, the former Soviet republic marks the 35th anniversary of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, when a reactor at the plant, located some 108 km (67 miles) north of the capital Kyiv, exploded during a botched safety test.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield

  • Eric Andre says he was racially profiled and drug searched at Atlanta airport

    ‘Clayton County PD violated my rights,’ comedian says