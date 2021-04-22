Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter makes second Mars flight

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
Chopper
Two flights have now been completed by the Ingenuity helicopter

The American space agency has completed a second helicopter flight on Mars.

The small Ingenuity drone hovered 5m above the ground, tilted and moved laterally 2m, before then reversing and putting itself back down on the spot from which it took off.

Nasa wants each successive outing to up the ante - for the little chopper to fly higher, further and faster.

On Monday, Ingenuity made history by performing the first powered, controlled flight on another world.

All told, it's been a stunning week for the space agency, which also successfully demonstrated how you could make oxygen (O₂) from Mars' carbon dioxide (CO₂) atmosphere.

A device called Moxie was able to generate 5g of O₂ - an amount of gas sufficient for an astronaut on the Red Planet to breathe for 10 minutes.

Nasa's thinking is that future human missions would take scaled-up versions of Moxie with them to Mars rather than try to carry from Earth all the oxygen needed to sustain them.

The O₂ generator and the helicopter are technology demonstrations. They were landed in the planet's Jezero Crater in mid-February by the Perseverance rover, which will shortly begin its primary mission to search for signs of ancient life.

Graphic showing Nasa&#39;s Mars helicopter Ingenuity
Graphic showing Nasa's Mars helicopter Ingenuity

The latest Ingenuity flight was a step up in complexity from Monday. For that first sortie, the chopper rose just 2m, hovered and landed.

The aim on Thursday was to introduce some horizontal movement. To achieve this, the drone tilted 5 degrees, allowing some of the thrust from the rotors to take it sideways.

"The helicopter came to a stop, hovered in place, and made turns to point its camera in different directions," said Håvard Grip, Ingenuity's chief pilot. "Then it headed back to the centre of the 'airfield' to land. It sounds simple, but there are many unknowns regarding how to fly a helicopter on Mars. That's why we're here - to make these unknowns known."

The major difficulty in getting airborne on the Red Planet is the very thin atmosphere, which has just 1% of the density here at Earth. This gives the rotors' blades very little to bite into to produce lift.

There's help from the lower gravity at Mars, but still - it takes a lot of work to get up off the ground.

Ingenuity was therefore made extremely light and given the power to turn those blades extremely fast - at over 2,500 revolutions per minute.

Control also has to be autonomous. The distance to Mars - currently just under 300 million km - means radio signals take 16 minutes to traverse the intervening space. Flying by joystick is simply out of the question.

Nasa has granted the Ingenuity engineering team three more flights in the next 12 days. These could see the drone travelling hundreds of metres across the Martian surface.

Helicopter shadow
Ingenuity snatched this photo of its shadow on the ground

Also running further tests will be the team behind Moxie - the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment.

This toaster-sized device, which lives in the belly of the Perseverance rover, also posted an exploration first by drawing O₂ out of Mars' air.

The planet's atmosphere is dominated by carbon dioxide at a concentration of 96%. Oxygen is only 0.13%, compared with 21% in Earth's atmosphere.

Moxie is able to strip oxygen atoms from CO₂ molecules, which are made up of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms. The waste product is carbon monoxide, which is vented to the Martian atmosphere.

The Moxie team is running the unit in different modes to discover how well it works.

The expectation is that it can produce up to 10 grams of O₂ per hour.

Astronaut missions to Mars would need tonnes of oxygen, both to breathe and to use in the rocket engines required to get them up off the surface of the planet to bring them home. Larger, next-generation versions of the Moxie generator might be able to do this.

“Moxie isn’t just the first instrument to produce oxygen on another world, it’s the first technology of its kind that will help future missions 'live off the land', using elements of another world’s environment, also known as in-situ resource utilisation,” said Trudy Kortes, director of technology demonstrations within Nasa’s Space Technology Mission Directorate.

"It’s taking regolith, the substance you find on the ground, and putting it through a processing plant, making it into a large structure, or taking carbon dioxide – the bulk of the atmosphere – and converting it into oxygen. This process allows us to convert these abundant materials into useable things: propellant, breathable air, or, combined with hydrogen, water."

Jezero Crater
Jezero Crater

    Apple’s highly anticipated spring event is now over, and various new products will soon be available to order. Apple finally launched the AirTag, the new iPad Pro, and the long-awaited M1 iMac earlier this week. The iPhone 12 got a new color, and the last iOS 14.5 public beta was just released, with the public version of the new software update set to arrive in a few days. The “Spring Loaded” event confirmed many of the recent Apple rumors as well, showing once again that Apple can't find a way to stop its new products from leaking ahead of time. Then, a fresh set of rumors arrived hot on the heels of the virtual press conference concerning Apple's plans for future hardware and software products. Hackers might have compromised an Apple supplier, stealing schematics for unreleased MacBooks in the process. Even more interesting, however, is a new iOS 15 leak that describes some of the main changes Apple has planned for iOS and iPadOS this year. WWDC 2021 is where Apple will unveil iOS 15 alongside software updates for its other products. iOS 15 is always the main attraction of the show, considering iOS and iPadOS power hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads. We already have a date for the main virtual keynote. Apple will introduce iOS 15 and demo the new features on June 7th. That's still pretty far off, but we won’t have to wait another six weeks to get an idea of what to expect from iOS 15. A top Apple leaker at Bloomberg has revealed some of the iOS 15 features that are currently in development. The iPhone will receive a major software revamp with iOS 15, the report notes. Apple is working on changes to notifications, a new lock screen, a new iPad home screen in iPadOS 15, and new privacy features. The notifications experience on iOS still isn't ideal, and Apple plans to improve it in iOS 15 by allowing users to further customize the way notifications appear. Bloomberg says users will have access to different notification preferences, depending on their status. A new menu that will appear in Control Center and the updated lock screen will let users choose whether they are driving, working, or sleeping. Custom categories can be added as well. Depending on the selected mode, notifications will play sounds or remain silent. Apple will also enable automatic replies to messages based on these statuses. These are all features that have been available on smartphones for decades, but they'll still be welcome additions for iPhone owners. iMessage is reportedly going to get upgrades “with the eventual goal of acting as more of a social network and better competing with Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp.” The report says those features are early in development and might come later. Apple's “most significant update” is apparently coming to the iPad’s home screen in iPadOS 15. Apple plans to let users place widgets on the home screen, which is a big deal for iPad users since it's something people have been asking for since the tablet first debuted. Finally, Apple will further improve user privacy in iOS 15. A new feature that’s currently in the works will reportedly inform users about the apps that are silently collecting data about them. iOS 14.5 aims to make it impossible for developers to track users without asking for permission first. iOS 15 might go beyond that, informing users of tracking attempts that attempt to circumvent Apple’s new rules.