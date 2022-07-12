NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals first images of dazzling myriad of galaxies
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope was designed to perceive light from a large swath of the infrared light spectrum.
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope was designed to perceive light from a large swath of the infrared light spectrum.
The question for scientists is basic: “What is this great place I live in? Right now, 95% of it is a mystery.”
Stars are born and stars die in a cosmic dance revealed in stunning images by the James Webb Space Telescope.
The first image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows innumerable galaxies swirling around a central point, like the light thrown off from a disco ball.
Among consequences to the end of Roe vs. Wade: Rheumatology patients lose access to a crucial drug. Why? It can be used to end ectopic pregnancies.
The Air Force's hunt for a combat search and rescue approach that would work in a war against China or Russia will likely be a two-pronged effort: Help downed aviators survive longer behind enemy lines, and find new ways — perhaps using drones — of finding and reaching them.
"People are upset. They’re going to exercise their First Amendment rights. As long as that’s peaceful, that’s protected," Buttigieg said on "Fox News Sunday."
Time magazine's third annual World's Greatest Places list names Detroit as one of 50 great destinations globally.
While mask rules vary by park, they are still required on all forms of enclosed public transportation, the NPS noted.
A large drug trafficking ring has been dismantled, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday.
Our leadership should be prepared to ensure the homes (that investors) lose go not to larger corporate investors but to people who want to live in them.
Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m
The best cities in Mexico, according to Travel + Leisure readers, have enough destination-worthy dining and culture to fill a lifetime's worth of itineraries.
The James Webb telescope is six times larger and 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, and the pictures show it.
Tampa-based Caspers Company, the largest McDonald's franchisee in Florida, is selling its business to the fast-food behemoth. Caspers will sell all of its franchises to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) on Oct. 1, following a trend of the company buying out its large franchisees. Caspers is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, with over 3,000 local and 3,600 total employees, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal research.
Arizona resident Mario Castro and his 14-year-old dog are lucky to be alive after being stranded for six days in the desert thanks to Frank Martinez.
A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that hit a small iceberg last month will return to service this week. Here's what happened after the incident.
In a 1980s interview, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was asked whether she “truly believed” that the Soviet leadership was evil. “Not evil,” she replied. “It’s just that they have never lived in freedom. They don’t understand it, and therefore they fear it.”
Relentless pressure on the single European currency finally pushed the euro/dollar exchange rate below $1.0000 for the first time since 2002.
The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The “deep field" image released at during a brief White House event is filled with lots of stars, with massive galaxies in the foreground and faint and extremely distant galaxies peeking through here and there. The busy image with hundreds of specks, streaks, spirals and swirls of white, yellow, orange and red is only “one little speck of the universe,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. Receding waters of Lake Mead National Recreation Area have revealed the skeletal remains of two people along with countless desiccated fish and what has become a graveyard of forgotten and stranded watercraft.