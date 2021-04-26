NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity took its first aerial color photos of the Red Planet's surface. Take a look.

Kate Duffy
·2 min read
ingenuity helicopter mars
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter, photographed on Mars by the Perseverance rover’s rear Hazard Camera on April 4, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech

  • NASA has released the first color photos that the Ingenuity helicopter took of the surface of Mars.

  • Ingenuity took three photos during its second successful flight, when it was 5.2 meters above Mars' surface.

  • The photos show the tracks of the Perseverance Mars rover, which carried Ingenuity to the planet.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The first color aerial photo captured of the surface of Mars

PIA24593 First_RTE_In Flight_IMAGE
Ingenuity’s First Aerial Color Image of Mars NASA/JPL-Caltech

During NASA's Ingenuity helicopter's second successful flight on Mars, on April 22, it took color aerial photos of the planet's surface.

Ingenuity's built-in color camera, which contains a 4208-by-3120-pixel sensor, captured three pictures showing the dusty Martian surface.

NASA said in a press release that Ingenuity flew 17 feet, or 5.2 meters, above the surface when it took the photos.

In the photo above, a glimpse of the horizon can be seen in the upper right corner. Two of Ingenuity's four black landing legs are on the left and right sides of the picture, NASA said.

The shadow in the bottom center is Ingenuity's official launch zone, the "Wright Brothers Field," the agency added.

Ingenuity's second aerial photo of the Martian surface

Ingenuity&#x002019;s Second Aerial Color Image of Mars
Ingenuity's second aerial color image of Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The photos clearly show the tracks of the six-wheel Perseverance Mars rover.

Perseverance carried Ingenuity nearly 300 million miles to Mars, and has taken photos of Ingenuity's flights on the planet.

NASA said in the press release that the Perseverance rover wasn't far from where the photos were taken.

Ingenuity's third aerial photo of the surface of Mars

Ingenuity&#x002019;s Third Aerial Color Image of Mars
Ingenuity's third aerial color image of Mars NASA/JPL-Caltech

Ingenuity flew for the third time in the space of one week on on Sunday. Its first flight, on April 19, made history.

It's second flight — when these photos were taken — was on April 22.

The helicopter's third flight was the fastest and furthest it had ever travelled. Ingenuity flew 50 meters north across the surface of Mars, and reached around 4.5 miles per hour. The entire flight lasted about 80 seconds.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flew faster and farther than ever before in its third aerial adventure over Mars

    Sunday's flight pushed the helicopter to its farthest distance yet: around 330 feet. Ingenuity has another two flights ahead.

  • Ingenuity: Nasa's Mars helicopter makes it three from three

    The US space agency's Ingenuity chopper completes its most ambitious flight yet on the Red Planet.

  • Mars helicopter flies farther and faster than ever before

    The tiny helicopter has now flown further and faster on Mars than it ever did on Earth.

  • SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft docks with ISS

    Four astronauts on board SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule have successfully docked at the International Space Station. (April 24)

  • Elon Musk On His Mars Landing Efforts: “A Bunch Of People Will Probably Die”

    Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live in May. But no one is laughing at his latest statement. Musk made his prediction in an interview with Peter Diamandis, the founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation for scientific discovery. “You might die, it’s going to be uncomfortable and probably won’t have good food,” Musk […]

  • Disney photographers capture truly cinematic photos of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket soaring past Disney World

    Disney photographers captured breathtaking photos of the SpaceX rocket launch soaring above the Florida theme park on Friday morning.

  • Ontario health experts call out COVID-19 policies that won't work to fight the virus

    Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has released "the way forward" for the province to strategically manage the COVID-19 pandemic, with a list of six things that will reduce COVID-19 transmission, protect the health system, and allow the province to re-open safely, while outlining three policy considerations that will not be effective.

  • Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to host an upcoming episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

    "Saturday Night Live" announced Saturday that Musk will host the May 8 episode with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.

  • Nasa Mars helicopter: Ingenuity makes longest flight yet

    Chopper has to spin blades at speeds close to 2500rpm to achieve lift off in Red Planet’s thin carbon dioxide atmosphere

  • Woman fired after being caught on camera telling neighbour she’s ‘not the right colour’

    Boss of food bank says dispute was ‘between neighbours’ and ‘unfortunate’

  • Archaeologists Think They’ve Found Missing Link in Origin of the Alphabet

    FlamingPumpkinWhen it comes to the fruits of human genius the wheel gets a lot of credit as the most important invention in human history. If you roll the wheel to the side, however, the alphabet and different ways of producing and arranging it, like the printing press, have also had a sizeable impact on the course of human history. Even if people are divided by language, it’s by writing that ideas and stories are unshackled from individual speakers and can travel and move across space and time. For all its importance, though, the limited archeological evidence makes it difficult to tell the history of western. literature’s foundation stone. Now, archaeologists in Israel claim that they have discovered a “missing piece” of the puzzle.In a recently published article in Antiquity, a research team led by Felix Höflmayer, an archaeologist at the Austrian Archaeological Institute, describes the discovery of three and a half millennia old milk jar fragment unearthed at Tel Lachish in Israel. The pottery fragment includes a partial inscription that dates to the fifteenth century BCE. Höflmayer said that the “inscription is currently the oldest securely dated alphabetic inscription from the Southern Levant.”General scholarly agreement maintains that our oldest examples of alphabetic writing comes from the Sinai Peninsula and Egypt and can be dated to the nineteenth century BCE. These important inscriptions were discovered in 1998 in western Egypt and were published by a team led by Yale Egyptologist John Darnell. It’s clear that at some point alphabetic writing moved from Egypt to ancient Palestine but—until now—the earliest examples of alphabetic writing from the Levant were dated to the thirteenth or twelfth century BCE, some six hundred years after the Egyptian examples. How and under what circumstances the alphabet was moved from Egypt to Israel was anyone’s best guess.Though there is considerable debate, some scholars hypothesized that the alphabet was transmitted in the twelfth century BCE, a period when there was intensive mining by Egyptians at Serabit el-Khadim in the Sinai desert. Graffiti produced by enslaved prisoners of war at the mines and found at the site led some to argue that the proto-semitic alphabet developed during a period in which Egyptians dominated the region. Prior to the 14th century BCE there were no alphabetic Palestinian inscriptions. The debate was complicated by the fact that scholars often disagreed about whether or not inscriptions were truly alphabetic (as opposed to pictographic) and to what period, exactly, they should be dated. There was a general sense, however, that the development of the alphabet should be tied to a period of Egyptian dominance.Given that it is dated to 1450 BCE (the fifteenth century BCE) the new inscription fills the gap.Höflmayer and his team suggests that the inscription doesn’t just provide another data point, its early date changes how we think about the emergence of the alphabet. Up until 1550 BCE the Hyskos, a group from the Levant, ruled parts of northern Egypt as well as controlling much of the Levant. The fact that hieroglyphic symbols are also found on the jar might suggest that whomever produced the inscription was familiar with both hieroglyphic and emergent alphabetic script. “The proliferation [of the alphabet] into the Southern Levant,” the authors write, “probably happened during the (late) Middle Bronze Age and the Egyptian Second Intermediate Period, when a Dynasty of Western Asiatic origin (the Hyksos) ruled the northern parts of Egypt.” What this means is “that early alphabetic writing in the Southern Levant developed independently of, and well before, the Egyptian domination and floruit of hieratic writing during the … thirteenth and twelfth centuries BC.” J. Dye, Austrian Academy of Sciences/Cambridge University Press on behalf of Antiquity Publications Ltd The inscription itself is fragmentary and is thus near impossible to decipher. The first word contains the letters ayin, bet and dalet while the second begins with the letters nun, pe, and tav. Anyone who has learned Hebrew will recognize the names of these letters as part of the Semitic alphabet. Though the early version used in the Arabian Peninsula are visually quite different from the Hebrew alphabet used today, there’s a clear connection between the two.What’s particularly interesting, given the way in which many scholars have tied the development of alphabetic script to the history of oppression, is that the letters of the first word (ayin, bet, dalet) spell the word “slave.” Though Höflmayer stresses that this could be purely accidental as these letters form the beginning of many ancient words, some might wish to read more here. Perhaps it is possible that an enslaved person was involved in the production of this inscription we certainly shouldn’t exclude this possibility form the history of writing.Not everyone is convinced by Höflmayer’s arguments. What makes this discovery important, Seth Sanders, a professor of religious studies at UC-Davis and author of the book The Invention of Hebrew told me, is that it was found in a “securely dated context.” So much of this conversation rests on when we date the composition of various fragments of ancient writing. For Sanders this inscription “is absolutely not a missing link or game-changer.” There are, he told me, four earlier inscriptions from the region, but the authors of the new study dispute the dating of these objects. The result is that this new inscription looks more “unique and important.” Sanders told the Daily Beast that he looks “forward to a real epigraphic treatment (with comparison of orientation and letterforms and a script chart) that would help both epigraphers and laypeople get a more detailed evidence-based picture.”In either case, the discovery and publication of the new inscription provides more information about the history of the alphabet and helps establish Tel Lachish as “an early centre of writing” in the ancient world. The preponderance of alphabetic scription from bowls, tombs, and a temple suggest that this is one of the places that the Semitic alphabet developed. Over the followed centuries, the Greeks (and, following them, the Romans) adopted an alphabetized writing system. And of course English—and many other languages—use the Latin writing system and Hindu-Arabic numerals to this day.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jerry Jones’s Custom Airbus Chopper Is a Dallas Cowboy for the Skies

    The high-flying NFL owner on always making an impression—and the helicopter that helps him do it.

  • Jeff Gordon on secret to success at Talladega

    Fox Sports NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss how he raced to victory 6 times on one of the world’s most competitive speedways.

  • Keselowski claims 6th win at Talladega with overtime pass

    Brad Keselowski made exactly the right final move this time, winning again at Talladega Superspeedway and demonstrating a painful lesson well learned. Keselowski's overtime victory made him the ninth driver to win through 10 NASCAR Cup races this season and avenged an embarrassing Team Penske gaffe in the season-opening Daytona 500. “Michael McDowell gave me a good push like he did at Daytona, and I was a little bit smarter with how I handled it.”

  • UFC 261 results: Rose Namajunas KOs Zhang Weili with head kick to reclaim title

    Rose Namajunas re-claims the UFC strawweight title at UFC 261.

  • Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched

    The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan, U.S. Army General Scott Miller, on Sunday said an orderly withdrawal of foreign forces and the handing over of military bases and equipment to the Afghan forces had begun. Miller said he was acting on orders based on U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war, deeming the prolonged and intractable battle in Afghanistan no longer aligned with American priorities. Earlier this month Biden said he would withdraw troops from Afghanistan before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the militant attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon that launched the Afghan war.

  • ARCA driver transported to hospital after flaming wreck at Talladega

    Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be on a ventilator for ‘at least 48 hours,’ according to his wife.

  • The biggest Oscar moments you missed, from Chadwick Boseman's loss to Glenn Close's 'Da Butt'

    Anthony Hopkins beat Chadwick Boseman for best actor? Glenn Close did 'Da Butt'? Here's everything you may have missed at Oscars 2021.

  • What is heaven?

    Illustration of Dante's Paradiso. Giovanni di Paolo When a family member or a friend passes away, we often find ourselves reflecting on the question “where are they now?” As mortal beings, it is a question of ultimate significance to each of us. Different cultural groups, and different individuals within them, respond with numerous, often conflicting, answers to questions about life after death. For many, these questions are rooted in the idea of reward for the good (a heaven) and punishment for the wicked (a hell), where earthly injustices are finally righted. However, these common roots do not guarantee contemporary agreement on the nature, or even the existence, of hell and heaven. Pope Francis himself has raised Catholic eyebrows over some of his comments on heaven, recently telling a young boy that his deceased father, an atheist, was with God in heaven because, by his careful parenting, “he had a good heart.” So, what is the Christian idea of “heaven”? Beliefs about what happens at death The earliest Christians believed that Jesus Christ, risen from the dead after his crucifixion, would soon return, to complete what he had begun by his preaching: the establishment of the Kingdom of God. This Second Coming of Christ would bring an end to the effort of unification of all humanity in Christ and result in a final resurrection of the dead and moral judgment of all human beings. Christians believe, when Christ returns, the dead too will rise in renewed bodies. Waiting For The Word, CC BY By the middle of the first century A.D., Christians became concerned about the fate of members of their churches who had already died before this Second Coming. Some of the earliest documents in the Christian New Testament, epistles or letters written by the apostle Paul, offered an answer. The dead have simply fallen asleep, they explained. When Christ returns, the dead, too, would rise in renewed bodies, and be judged by Christ himself. Afterwards, they would be united with him forever. A few theologians in the early centuries of Christianity agreed. But a growing consensus developed that the souls of the dead were held in a kind of waiting state until the end of the world, when they would be once again reunited with their bodies, resurrected in a more perfected form. Promise of eternal life After Roman Emperor Constantine legalized Christianity in the early fourth century, the number of Christians grew enormously. Millions converted across the Empire, and by the century’s end, the old Roman state religion was prohibited. Based on the Gospels, bishops and theologians emphasized that the promise of eternal life in heaven was open only to the baptized – that is, those who had undergone the ritual immersion in water which cleansed the soul from sin and marked one’s entrance into the church. All others were damned to eternal separation from God and punishment for sin. In this new Christian empire, baptism was increasingly administered to infants. Some theologians challenged this practice, since infants could not yet commit sins. But in the Christian west, the belief in “original sin” – the sin of Adam and Eve when they disobeyed God’s command in the Garden of Eden (the “Fall”) – predominated. Following the teachings of the fourth century saint Augustine, Western theologians in the fifth century A.D. believed that even infants were born with the sin of Adam and Eve marring their spirit and will. But this doctrine raised a troubling question: What of those infants who died before baptism could be administered? At first, theologians taught that their souls went to Hell, but suffered very little if at all. The concept of Limbo developed from this idea. Popes and theologians in the 13th century taught that the souls of unbaptized babies or young children enjoyed a state of natural happiness on the “edge” of Hell, but, like those punished more severely in Hell itself, were denied the bliss of the presence of God. Time of judgment During times of war or plague in antiquity and the Middle Ages, Western Christians often interpreted the social chaos as a sign of the end of the world. However, as the centuries passed, the Second Coming of Christ generally became a more remote event for most Christians, still awaited but relegated to an indeterminate future. Instead, Christian theology focused more on the moment of individual death. Judgment, the evaluation of the moral state of each human being, was no longer postponed until the end of the world. Each soul was first judged individually by Christ immediately after death (the “Particular” Judgment), as well as at the Second Coming (the Final or General Judgment). Deathbed rituals or “Last Rites” developed from earlier rites for the sick and penitent, and most had the opportunity to confess their sins to a priest, be anointed, and receive a “final” communion before breathing their last. Medieval Christians prayed to be protected from a sudden or unexpected death, because they feared baptism alone was not enough to enter heaven directly without these Last Rites. Another doctrine had developed. Some died still guilty of lesser or venial sins, like common gossip, petty theft, or minor lies that did not completely deplete one’s soul of God’s grace. After death, these souls would first be “purged” of any remaining sin or guilt in a spiritual state called Purgatory. After this spiritual cleansing, usually visualized as fire, they would be pure enough to enter heaven. Only those who were extraordinarily virtuous, such as the saints, or those who had received the Last Rites, could enter directly into heaven and the presence of God. Images of heaven In antiquity, the first centuries of the Common Era, Christian heaven shared certain characteristics with both Judaism and Hellenistic religious thought on the afterlife of the virtuous. One was that of an almost physical rest and refreshment as after a desert journey, often accompanied by descriptions of banquets, fountains or rivers. In the Bible’s Book of Revelation, a symbolic description of the end of the world, the river running through God’s New Jerusalem was called the river “of the water of life.” However, in the Gospel of Luke, the damned were tormented by thirst. Another was the image of light. Romans and Jews thought of the abode of the wicked as a place of darkness and shadows, but the divine dwelling place was filled with bright light. Heaven was also charged with positive emotions: peace, joy, love, and the bliss of spiritual fulfillment that Christians came to refer to as the Beatific Vision, the presence of God. Christ Glorified in the Court of Heaven. Fra Angelico Visionaries and poets used a variety of additional images: flowering meadows, colors beyond description, trees filled with fruit, company and conversation with family or white-robed others among the blessed. Bright angels stood behind the dazzling throne of God and sang praise in exquisite melodies. The Protestant Reformation, begun in 1517, would break sharply with the Roman Catholic Church in Western Europe in the 16th century. While both sides would argue about the existence of Purgatory, or whether only some were predestined by God to enter heaven, the existence and general nature of heaven itself was not an issue. Heaven as the place of God Today, theologians offer a variety of opinions about the nature of heaven. The Anglican C. S. Lewis wrote that even one’s pets might be admitted, united in love with their owners as the owners are united in Christ through baptism. Following the nineteenth-century Pope Pius IX, Jesuit Karl Rahner taught that even non-Christians and non-believers could still be saved through Christ if they lived according to similar values, an idea now found in the Catholic Catechism. The Catholic Church itself has dropped the idea of Limbo, leaving the fate of unbaptized infants to “the mercy of God.” One theme remains constant, however: Heaven is the presence of God, in the company of others who have responded to God’s call in their own lives.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:How the Catholic Church came to oppose birth controlHow Catholic women fought against Vatican’s prohibition on contraceptivesHow did celibacy become mandatory for priests? Joanne M. Pierce is a Roman Catholic member of the Anglican-Roman Catholic Consultation in the USA, a national ecumenical dialogue group sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and The Episcopal Church.

  • Official: China's moon probe will carry French, Russian gear

    China will launch its next robot lunar lander in 2024, and it will carry equipment from France, Sweden, Russia and Italy, the official news agency reported. The Chang’e landers are part of Chinese space exploration efforts that also include a probe that is preparing to land a robot rover on Mars.