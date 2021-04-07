NASA's Mars helicopter just snapped its first color photo of the red planet. It's expected to fly on Monday.

Aylin Woodward,Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·4 min read
ingenuity helicopter mars
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter, photographed on Mars by the Perseverance rover on April 4, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Mars helicopter just sent its first postcard back to Earth: a low-resolution, colored photo of the Martian surface.

Ingenuity's camera snapped the picture (below) after the rotorcraft dropped to Mars' surface from the underbelly of the Perseverance rover on Saturday. NASA released the image on Monday.

ingenuity photo mars jezero
A low-resolution photo captured by the Ingenuity helicopter shows the floor of Mars' Jezero Crater and two wheels of NASA's Perseverance rover, April 3, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The agency expects better photography from the helicopter once Ingenuity starts to fly. The 4-pound drone is scheduled to conduct its first flight early Monday morning Eastern Time, though that initial liftoff will just test whether Ingenuity can successfully get a few feet off the ground, hover for about 30 seconds, and then touch back down.

Already, the helicopter has passed its first crucial test, surviving a night alone on the red planet amid temperatures of -130 degrees Fahrenheit (-90 degrees Celsius). If its first flight goes well, too, the space drone will have a roughly 30-day window to attempt up to five increasingly difficult flights, venturing higher and further each time.

NASA expects Ingenuity to capture plenty of high-resolution images along the way.

Scientists hope Ingenuity will fly for 90 seconds at a time

ingenuity
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter's four legs extended before it dropped from the belly of the Perseverance rover on March 30, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Ingenuity was designed as a technology demonstration to investigate whether helicopters and drones could be deployed successfully on other planets. Such aerial explorers could accomplish tasks that rovers and landers can't.

"That could be for reconnaissance purposes - taking pictures to scout out areas, potential science targets for future rovers, or even future astronauts on Mars," Håvard Grip, NASA's chief pilot for Ingenuity, said in a press briefing. "Or it could be carrying its own science instruments into areas where you can't get with a land-based vehicle."

Ingenuity left Earth stowed inside the Perseverance rover on July 30, and the two vehicles spent about seven months traveling 293 million miles. After a month in Mars' Jezero Crater - where Perseverance landed on February 18 - the rover set the helicopter free on Saturday, dropping it the final four inches onto the Martian ground.

Then Perseverance quickly backed off so that Ingenuity's solar panels could start soaking up sunlight to charge its battery. The temperature change for the the tiny drone was harsh: Inside the rover, heaters had kept it at a toasty 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius). Now that the helicopter has pulled through its first frigid nights alone, NASA is preparing it for flight.

Mars ingenuity helicopter nasa perseverance rover
The Ingenuity helicopter on Mars, sitting where the Perseverance rover dropped it, April 5, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Mars has an incredibly thin atmosphere - it's just 1% of the density of Earth's. So to catch enough air, the four carbon-fiber blades comprising Ingenuity's two rotors have to spin in opposite directions at about 2,400 revolutions per minute. That's about eight times as fast as a passenger helicopter on Earth.

Before the liftoff, NASA scientists will prompt Ingenuity to test those blades and make sure the motors that power their spin are staying warm and working well.

The helicopter has a 33-by-33-foot (10-by-10-meter) airfield in which to fly.

"We're targeting a 90-second average for these flights," Teddy Tzanetos, one of the lead Ingenuity operators, said during a live question-and-answer session on Monday.

mars helicopter ingenuity flight nasa gif
An animation of NASA's Ingenuity helicopter exploring the Martian surface. NASA/JPL-Caltech

If each step goes well for Ingenuity, its final flight could carry the helicopter over 980 feet (300 meters) of Martian ground.

The Perseverance rover, meanwhile, is currently heading to a spot in the Jezero Crater where it can get an unfettered view of Ingenuity's airfield and record video of the flights.

After Ingenuity's work is done, Perseverance is expected to drive toward the cliffs of an ancient river delta next month to begin its search for fossils of ancient alien microbes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Does photo show a rainbow on Mars? NASA answers the mystery

    Is it a "dustbow?" Is it an "icebow​?"

  • Whales can learn about danger and can warn each other, according to a study of how they dodged whaling ships in the 19th century

    The findings provide clues about how whales pass information between groups, and could be an example of "animal culture".

  • Masters heat index: Who to pick at Augusta National?

    Using the rankings, we've identified players who are trending heading into this week's Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

  • Patrick Cantlay taps into Fred Couples for Augusta National insights at Masters

    Could gaining insight into how to play Augusta National from past champion Fred Couples reap benefits?

  • Feds negotiating plea deal with man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    Federal prosecutors are negotiating a plea deal with an Indiana man charged with attacking Capitol police on Jan. 6, a federal court filing disclosed on Monday shows. Why it matters: The government’s ongoing plea negotiations with Jon Schaffer "are the first and most advanced plea negotiations involving any of the over 300 Capitol Riot defendants," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ahmed Baset and Louis Manzo wrote in the brief, which was published publicly and then quickly removed from the docket BuzzFeed News reported.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Schaffer was arrested on Jan. 17 and faces six charges including using physical violence in the Capitol building and spraying police officers with bear spray, the FBI Indianapolis branch said in a statement. He was arrested while wearing a baseball cap titled “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member," apparently linking him to the far-right militia, per BuzzFeed. Members of the militia are charged with helping to coordinate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and using military-style tactics.The Indiana Oath Keepers chapter later denied that he was a member of their group. Read the court filing, via Politico: More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG)

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • NASA's Mars Helicopter Is Getting Ready To Make History Soon

    The Mars helicopter Ingenuity survived its first night and is preparing for the first controlled flight on another planet as soon as this weekend.

  • Study: Drought-breaking rains more rare, erratic in US West

    Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released Tuesday that concludes the situation is worsening. The most dramatic changes were recorded in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between rainstorms grew from about 30 days in the 1970s to 45 days between storms now, said Joel Biederman, a research hydrologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Southwest Watershed Research Center in Tucson, Arizona. The consequences of the intense dry periods that pummeled areas of the West in recent years were severe — more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation to support livestock and wildlife.

  • Letters to the Editor: Caitlyn Jenner for governor? The recall is becoming a dangerous joke

    Caitlyn Jenner has many admirable qualities, but running a state of 40 million people is something else entirely.

  • The Baltimore Prosecutor’s Plan to Decriminalize Crime

    In late March, Baltimore’s chief prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, stepped to the microphone and triumphantly announced: “Today, America’s war on drug users is over in the city of Baltimore. We leave behind the era of tough-on-crime prosecution and zero-tolerance policing.” Mosby will also allow prostitution, trespassing, open alcoholic containers, urinating and defecating in public, and “attempted” drug distribution. The reaction from the “de-carceral” left and news media was effusive, suggesting that Charm City’s state’s attorney (its elected district attorney) had offered the nation a model, since Baltimore’s violent crime dropped last year as it rose nationally. The truth is that Mosby’s plan, which she justifies with misleading statistics and glaring omissions, promises to make the city even more of a hellscape than it already is — a blighted, crime-and-corruption-ridden set that would be perfect for Hollywood’s next post-apocalyptic blockbuster. Mosby’s policy is a recipe for even more human misery, not a humane alternative to vice and violence. The state’s attorney presides over America’s big-city murder capital, with one out of every 300 residents murdered under her six-year watch. Mosby is convinced that the cure to Baltimore’s violent ills is to legalize open-air drug markets, street-corner brothels, and above-ground sewers. Touting the success of her libertine experiment, in a manner reminiscent of the “Hamsterdam” story arc in David Simon’s HBO show The Wire, Mosby reeled off statistics to prove her case, with violent crime down 20 percent and property crime down 36 percent since mid March 2020, when Mosby declared a free-for-all on so-called nuisance offenses that she said “pose no threat to public safety.” Mosby said she was making permanent a temporary policy to exercise prosecutorial discretion that she ushered in in March 2020 amidst the initial COVID-19 lockdown. After dismissing over 1,400 cases and quashing another 1,400 warrants for such crimes, Mosby bragged that 18 percent fewer individuals were incarcerated in Baltimore year-on-year. Mosby the Miracle Worker, you say? Hold on. In fact, the year before Mosby took office, Baltimore logged 211 murders in a city with a population under 600,000 and falling. That equates to a homicide rate of 35 per 100,000 residents. It has climbed past 300 for each year Mosby has been the chief prosecutor, hitting 348 killings in 2019, for a rate of 59 per 100,000 — a 65 percent increase since 2014. Last year, with 335 murders, the city clocked in at 57 homicides per 100,000 — twice the rate of Mexico and three times as high as Guatemala and El Salvador. That still shows a 59 percent murder increase under Mosby. A libertine utopia Baltimore isn’t. And Mosby’s selective data hides the bloody truth of Charm City crime, as she manipulates the media and public’s understanding of what constitutes a violent crime.| According to the FBI, four offenses make up the “violent crime” figure: murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault (including shootings). Depending on the year, the last two categories combined make up 80 to 90 percent of all violent crime in Baltimore or any major city. Their volume means that even a modest shift in those numbers swings the overall violent crime rate wildly. For March to March, Baltimore saw robberies decline 38 percent and street robberies (the largest share of Baltimore’s robberies) fall by 48 percent. That is 1,600 fewer muggings, which alone accounts for nearly 70 percent of Baltimore’s violent-crime drop. All robberies combined make up 83 percent of the decline. This is hardly surprising, since with pandemic lockdowns and closures in place, stick-up artists had far fewer targets on whom to ply their trade. That trend is consistent with this year’s 14 percent decline in robberies across similarly sized cities. Under Mosby’s tenure, violent crime did not fall. In fact, it skyrocketed by 33 percent before last year. And that’s because she’s not very good at her job. While she publicly claims an astounding 93 percent felony conviction rate — 85 percent for homicide, 91 percent for gun crimes, and 98 percent for narcotics — she fails to mention that those numbers exclude cases that she dismissed while claiming credit for convictions on a lesser charge, including in homicide cases. If the denominator is small enough, Mosby looks impressive. But the truth is more sanguine. She drops or loses more than 40 percent of her felony cases and fails to prosecute and imprison gun offenders. Shockingly, in 2018, Mosby secured convictions for only 18 percent of “felon in possession of a firearm” cases — a known precursor offense to violence. Even worse, of those convicted, most don’t see the inside of a jail cell for long, or even at all, despite Maryland’s statutory five-year minimum sentence. An analysis by the Baltimore Sun showed that 43 percent received less than a year in jail and 13 percent got no jail time at all. And for homicide, Mosby isn’t getting very impressive results. Of the 202 murder cases resolved since 2017 (out of 1,300 murders in that period and 2,000 since she became state’s attorney), Mosby has secured guilty verdicts in 38 percent of them, while pleading out another 26 percent. Many of those pleas received lesser-charge convictions, including gun possession and obstruction of justice, as well as light sentences, in some cases only a few months in prison. Meanwhile, Mosby’s refusal to prosecute so-called “victimless crimes,” such as prostitution and drug possession, obscures the bleak reality in Charm City. The drug of choice isn’t pot but heroin — now laced with highly dangerous fentanyl. And contrary to Mosby’s claim that addicts will benefit from her new leniency, fatal opioid overdoses, which were already extremely high in Baltimore, jumped by 17 percent in the six months after her order. But Mosby went further and extended her non-prosecution to “attempted distribution,” which is not a Maryland statutory term. Mosby has been equally fuzzy on whether there is a possession threshold. In a telling exchange at a city-council hearing after Mosby’s announcement, one councilman asked the police commissioner: “If someone is walking around downtown with a backpack with three bricks of cocaine, I’m assuming that you will arrest them versus if someone is walking around downtown with three grams of cocaine, I’m assuming that you will not arrest them.” The city’s top cop replied: “I don’t know that the state’s attorney has defined the threshold other than I do recall her saying simple possession in any amount.” The sky’s the limit! Now Baltimore’s DA allows sex workers to walk the streets without fear of police harassment. Shame on those taxpaying homeowners who disapprove of open-air brothels clogging their streets with used condoms and lecherous men! Meanwhile, sex workers are themselves often controlled by human traffickers and pimps and addicted to hard drugs, with no recourse to escape. Forcibly removing them from that hell might be the best thing to happen to these desperate women (and men). A trip to the city jail gets them off the streets and away from the predators who employ them and an opportunity to connect with social services. Instead, Mosby plans greater street outreach, presumably in the belief that handing a working girl a business card under the watchful eye of her pimp will be a game changer. None of this even addresses how useful sex workers and junkies (and small-time dealers) are to the police as informants and witnesses to violent crime. They know the players and the gossip and can go where police can’t. Mosby is stripping police of their leverage to get valuable intelligence needed to nab the real bad guys. As it is, Baltimore police make an arrest in barely a third of the city’s annual killings, and taking the cops’ eyes and ears away won’t likely make their job any easier. For both addicts and sex workers, there is a better way, but it requires accountability and enforcement. Hawaii’s Steve Alm, previously a judge and now Honolulu’s chief prosecutor, pioneered a program that uses “swift, certain, and fair” incarceration through its “tough love” model. Defendants are assessed and offered treatment or resources and then ordered to meet certain requirements (e.g., staying sober and out of trouble). If they don’t, they immediately receive a preordained term in jail (e.g. 30 days). After their confinement, the process starts again, but the penalties ratchet up. It works — with a 72 percent reduction in drug use and a 55 percent drop in rearrests for participants. Actions should have consequences and accountability matters. Marilyn Mosby does not agree. Her announcement was curiously timed five days after news broke that federal prosecutors had convened a grand jury to investigate the prosecutor and her husband, who is the city-council president, for financial crimes. Mosby, a self-declared “progressive change agent,” says she is being persecuted for her politics — by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Justice Department. Previously, she attacked the city’s inspector general for reporting that Mosby, who earns $240,000 a year, was on undisclosed exotic and luxury junkets (e.g., all-expenses-paid trips to Kenya and Portugal) for 20 percent of her work days in 2018 and 2019. Never mind that it was Mosby who requested the probe to clear her after the media discovered discrepancies in Mosby’s filings. Even as Mosby excuses criminals for their actions, she seeks to blame others for her own woes. A federal judge presiding over her case may not be as forgiving, however. Just in the last five years, two former mayors of Baltimore and a police chief have faced a judge for their own crimes. Decriminalizing crime will only bring Baltimore more misery. If misery loves company, Baltimore under Mosby is a company town.

  • At the Masters, past champions are welcomed back to field

    Fred Couples was playing a practice round at Augusta National this week, with the other members of his foursome all sharing a few things in common. Among the many perks that come with winning the Masters is this: Champions are invited back for life, and that means it isn’t uncommon to see players compete into their 60s and even 70s at Augusta National. There are 12 players in this year’s Masters field who wouldn’t have otherwise qualified had it not been for that lifetime pass they got for winning years ago.

  • New Nissan Z caught with a bold blue interior

    Photos keep sneaking out of the facilities where Nissan is putting together pre-production Z sports cars. Now a photo shared with us from the Nissan Z Club forum reveals an eye-popping blue leather interior option. The blue leather is featured on the lower half of the dash, center stack, doors and on the front part of the seats.

  • At Clemson, unmarked slave graves highlight plantation past

    On the sloping side of a cemetery on the campus of Clemson University, dozens of small white flags with pink ribbons have replaced the beer cans that once littered a hill where football fans held tailgate parties outside Memorial Stadium. The flags are a recent addition, marking the final resting places of the enslaved and convicted African American laborers who built the school, and before that, the plantation on which it sits. “Cemetery Hill” has served as the final resting place for some of Clemson’s faculty and trustees for nearly a century.

  • Bassist Rudy Sarzo on His Years With Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, and Dio

    Almost no bass player in metal history has played alongside more greats, and he's one of the few musicians to tour with both Ozzy and Ronnie James Dio

  • Taiwan will fight 'to the very last day' if China attacks

    Taiwan’s foreign minister on Wednesday said the island will defend itself “to the very last day” if attacked by China. Joseph Wu said China’s attempts at conciliation while engaging in military intimidation are sending “mixed signals” to the island’s residents. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be won over peacefully or by force.

  • EU and UK regulators still recommend AstraZeneca shot despite possible link to blood clots

    LONDON (Reuters) -European and British regulators said on Wednesday they had found possible links between AstraZeneca's vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots, but reaffirmed its importance in protecting people against COVID-19. Now, rising infections caused by more infectious variants are threatening to overwhelm the hospitals of many EU countries - where the pace of vaccinations lags far behind Britain and the United States - and forcing France and others to reimpose social and economic lockdowns. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) received reports of 169 cases of the rare brain blood clot by early April, after 34 million doses had been administered in the European Economic Area, according to Sabine Straus, chair of the EMA's safety committee.

  • Demi Lovato talks DMX's reported overdose, survivor's guilt

    Demi Lovato is grateful to be alive after her overdose — and she knows many people aren't as lucky. Lovato appeared on TMZ Live where she talked about the parallels between her brush with death in 2018 and DMX's reported overdose. The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, remains on life support in the ICU after suffering a heart attack.

  • Tiger Woods was driving nearly double the speed limit before his February car crash, the LA sheriffs said

    The LASD released findings of its investigation into Tiger Woods' February 23 crash on Wednesday, saying speed was the primary cause.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Former Northeastern track coach accused of cyberstalking student-athlete

    A former Northeastern University coach used a phony&nbsp;"body development study" to trick student-athletes into sending him nude photos, officials allege.