NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off for moon
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday. NASA plans to have the crew capsule orbit the moon and return to Earth in about three weeks. (Nov. 15)
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday. NASA plans to have the crew capsule orbit the moon and return to Earth in about three weeks. (Nov. 15)
NASA launched the uncrewed Artemis I mission early Wednesday in a test flight that helps the space agency prepare for a return to the moon. The rocket carried Orion, a spacecraft that aims to travel to lunar orbit before returning to Earth. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Former National Republican Senatorial Committee aides blame Rick Scott's dreams of being president for the nightmarish midterms results.
The iconic horse ranch is an “oasis” for wildlife and game animals, according to the listing.
Timing of when Paramount sold the streaming rights to its popular television show has everything to do with it.
Rep. Liz Cheney, who co-chairs the January 6 committee, vowed to help Arizona defeat Kari Lake and ran campaign ads against the MAGA candidate.
A senior United Arab Emirates official called on Monday for "codified and unambivalent" commitments from the United States to its security, adding it had no interest in "choosing sides". The UAE and Saudi Arabia, wary of Iran's nuclear and missiles programmes, have been strengthening links with China, a major trade partner, and Russia, a fellow member of the OPEC+ oil alliance, while the UAE has also forged ties with Israel. Both have voiced concerns about the Washington's commitment to the region and chafed at restrictions on arms sales from the United States, their main security guarantor.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised "serious concerns" over suspected domestic interference by China in his first talks with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in more than three years, a Canadian government source said. The "interference" is likely a reference to a Nov. 7 Canadian media report that cited intelligence officials saying they suspected China of meddling in the 2019 election. Also, an employee at Canada's largest electricity producer was arrested and charged by police on Monday over allegations of trying to steal trade secrets for China.
Nearly three months after the first launch attempt, NASA is ready to send Artemis 1 on its way to the Moon.
Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said. The refinery, built on the site of a former zinc smelter along the Ohio River some 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh, will produce 3.5 billion pounds (1.6 billion kilograms) of polyethylene annually when it ramps up to full production by the second half of 2023, Shell said. The refinery brings in ethane from natural gas wells and chemically “cracks” the liquid fuel by heating it in furnaces to create ethylene, which is used to produce everything from plastics to tires to antifreeze.
LIFTOFF of NASA's Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center on a 26-day mission to the moon and back! The historic launch is the first for Artemis.
NASA teams have been given the "go" to proceed with fueling ahead of tonight's Artemis I launch, a mission to the moon decades in the making.
Teams at NASA are making their final preparations for the next launch attempt for NASA’s Artemis I mission.
The Artemis era appears to be at hand. After 12 years of anticipation, two scrubs, and two hurricanes, NASA’s 322-foot-tall (98-meter) SLS rocket is finally ready to take flight. You can watch the action live right here.
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission.
The coin, minted in the 1420s, is more than three times the age of Canada.
NASA’s most powerful rocket is nearly ready to send an uncrewed Orion capsule on a 25-day journey to the Moon and back, but this deceptively straightforward plan involves a ton of moving parts—including a harrowing 5,000-degree reentry through Earth’s atmosphere. Here’s what you can expect from this historic mission, called Artemis 1, as NASA officially ushers in the Artemis era.
A 14-year-old student who invented a device that detects and treats mid-ear infections in children was awarded this year’s 3M Young Scientist Challenge grand prize. Leanne Fan, an eighth grader from San Diego, California, developed the low-cost wearable device by using machine learning technology and blue light therapy. Fan named them “Finsen Headphones” after Niels Finsen, the Nobel Prize recipient who discovered that ultraviolet light can help treat bacterial infections.
NASA’s Artemis program took an important step forward this weekend, with CAPSTONE finally reaching its destination—a near-rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) around the Moon. The 55-pound cubesat will now test this promising orbit in preparation for the Gateway lunar space station.
Two days before US president Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jingping held a frosty confab in Bali, a secret, autonomous spacecraft descended from its orbit hundreds of miles above the planet to land at Cape Canaveral.
NASA tapped SpaceX to provide a second crewed demonstration landing on the moon as part of its Artemis lunar exploration program, a huge win for SpaceX and a possible gesture at improving the relative lack of existing competition for such services. The award is a modification to an existing Human Landing System (HLS) contract between the two entities, which established the agreement for the first lunar demonstration landing.