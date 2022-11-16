NASA's mightiest rocket prepares for liftoff
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface (Nov. 15)
STORY: The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is due to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT) on Wednesday to send its Orion capsule on a 25-day voyage around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.NASA flight-readiness crews were eager for success after 10 weeks beset by engineering difficulties, two hurricanes and two trips from the spacecraft's hangar to its launch pad.Two previous launch attempts, on Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, were aborted because of fuel line leaks and other technical problems that NASA has since resolved. While moored to its launch pad last week, the rocket endured fierce winds and rains from Hurricane Nicole, forcing a two-day flight postponement.The latest forecast on Monday (November 14) called for a 90% chance of favorable conditions during Wednesday's two-hour launch window, according to the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral.If the mission succeeds, a crewed Artemis II flight around the moon and back could come as early as 2024, followed within a few more years by the program's first lunar landing of astronauts, one of them a woman, with Artemis III.
NASA teams have been given the "go" to proceed with fueling ahead of tonight's Artemis I launch, a mission to the moon decades in the making.
NASA remained on track for Wednesday’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight. Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. The material tore away in small pieces, rather than one big strip, said mission manager Mike Sarafin.
Following multiple postponements due to technical issues and weather, Artemis 1 is set to launch into space in the early hours of Nov. 16, kicking off NASA's plan to return humans to the moon.
NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule. Liftoff was slated for early Wednesday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The test flight aims to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
The Artemis era appears to be at hand. After 12 years of anticipation, two scrubs, and two hurricanes, NASA’s 322-foot-tall (98-meter) SLS rocket is finally ready to take flight. You can watch the action live right here.
NASA is returning to the moon with a new rocket and Orion spaceship. Liftoff is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, at 1:04 a.m. ET.
NASA tapped SpaceX to provide a second crewed demonstration landing on the moon as part of its Artemis lunar exploration program, a huge win for SpaceX and a possible gesture at improving the relative lack of existing competition for such services. The award is a modification to an existing Human Landing System (HLS) contract between the two entities, which established the agreement for the first lunar demonstration landing.
