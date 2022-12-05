NASA's moon capsule heads home, overflies history

Reuters

Opponents of Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Monday insisted that people jailed for participating in anti-government protests in 2021 were in prison for breaking the law, not demonstrating, after Petro announced plans to name dozens of youths as peace managers, paving the way for their release. Petro, Colombia's first leftist president who took power in August, promised in his campaign earlier this year to release dozens of young people prosecuted and imprisoned for participating in demonstrations in 2021. Designating the imprisoned youths - members of the so-called Primera Linea, a group of hardened protesters who often lead demonstrations from the front - as peace managers would see them freed from jail.