NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana

FILE PHOTO: James Webb Space Telescope Mirror unveiling event at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland
Steve Gorman
·3 min read

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) - The James Webb Space Telescope, a NASA instrument designed to allow humankind's first glimpse of the infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are believed to have formed, was set for launch on Saturday from the northeastern coast of South America.

The revolutionary $9 billion infrared telescope, hailed by NASA as the premiere space-science observatory of the next decade, was bundled inside the cargo bay of an Ariane 5 rocket poised for blastoff at 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT) from the European Space Agency's (ESA) launch base in French Guiana.

If all goes as planned, the 14,000-pound instrument, which will unfurl to nearly the size of a tennis court, will be released from the French-built rocket after a 26-minute ride into space.

Over the following month, the Webb telescope will coast to its destination in solar orbit roughly 1 million miles from Earth - about four times farther away than the moon. Webb's special orbital path will keep it in constant alignment with Earth as the planet and telescope circle the sun in tandem.

By comparison, Webb's 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, orbits Earth itself from 340 miles away, passing in and out of the planet's shadow every 90 minutes.

Named for NASA's chief during most of the agency's formative decade of the 1960s, Webb is about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble and is expected to profoundly transform scientists' understanding of the universe and our place in it.

Webb mainly will view the cosmos in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to peer through clouds of gas and dust where stars are being born, while Hubble has operated primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

COSMOLOGICAL HISTORY LESSON

The new telescope's primary mirror - consisting of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal - also has a much bigger light-collecting area, enabling it to observe objects at greater distances, thus farther back into time, than Hubble or any other telescope.

That, astronomers say, will bring into view a glimpse of the cosmos never previously seen - dating to just 100 million years after the Big Bang, the theoretical flashpoint that set in motion the expansion of the observable universe an estimated 13.8 billion years ago.

Hubble's view reaches back to roughly 400 million years following the Big Bang, a period just after the very first galaxies - sprawling clusters and stars, gases and other interstellar matter - are believed to have taken shape.

Aside from examining the formation of the earliest stars and galaxies in the universe with greater clarity, astronomers are eager to study super-massive black holes believed to occupy the centers of distant galaxies.

Webb's instruments also make it ideal to search for evidence of potentially life-supporting atmospheres around scores of newly documented exoplanets - celestial bodies orbiting distant stars - and to observe worlds much closer to home, such as Mars and Saturn's icy moon Titan.

The telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies. Northrop Grumman Corp was the primary contractor. The Arianespace launch vehicle is part of the European contribution.

Webb was developed at a cost of $8.8 billion, with operational expenses projected to bring its total price tag https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-nasa-telescope/northrop-ceo-grilled-by-u-s-lawmakers-over-space-telescope-idUSKBN1KG2US to about $9.66 billion, far higher than planned when NASA was previously aiming for a 2011 launch.

Astronomical operation of the telescope, to be managed from the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, is expected to begin in the summer of 2022, following about six months of alignment and calibration of Webb's mirrors and instruments. The space observatory is designed to last up to 10 years.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus

    “Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in … The post Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus appeared first on BGR.

  • Watch NASA launch its $10 billion, game-changing James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas morning

    Webb could revolutionize astronomy by spotting the universe's first galaxies. But the telescope has to launch and travel 1 million miles from Earth.

  • Ancient mass migration transformed Britons' DNA

    Scientists uncover evidence for a large-scale, prehistoric migration into Britain in the Bronze Age.

  • Comet Leonard Last Came in Earth's View 80,000 Years Ago—Watch It Appear for the Last Time This Month

    This celestial object moves 158,084 miles per hour in outer space, but it will move slowly from our view as it passes by our planet.

  • Giant fossil found in Nevada is first of its kind

    It's the largest animal found from that time period, both in the sea and on land, and currently holds the title of first giant animal to ever inhabit Earth.

  • High cost, high risk, high hopes: There’s a lot riding on the $10B James Webb Space Telescope’s launch

    The launch of NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope from French Guiana could mark a triumph in a tale that thousands of astronomers have been following for a generation. Or it could result in the deepest tragedy. Either way, the climax is due to unfold beginning on Christmas morning — making for a plot worthy of a holiday movie. “I’ve been waiting 23 years for this telescope to launch,” University of Washington astronomer Eric Agol told GeekWire. Agol has been waiting so long that the fo

  • This isn't 'Jurassic Park'. Older relative of velociraptor is bigger, badder, bolder.

    Researchers in the U.K. have discovered a new dinosaur, a ferocious 10-foot-long bird-like predator related to the velociraptor.

  • Kathy Lueders on Artemis, restructuring NASA and the lifecycle of the ISS

    Kathy Lueders, head of NASA's newly minted Space Operations Mission Directorate, joined us at TC Sessions: Space last week for a chat about the future of the agency and what she is looking forward to — and dreading — in the next decade of missions. In the first place, Lueders explained the reasoning behind NASA's decision in September to split the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate in two. "Thirty years ago it was really, in the human exploration area, it was Shuttle, and then it was Shuttle and station... Now we've added Commercial Crew, [Lunar] Gateway, you know, HLS [Human Landing System], I mean, we're mushrooming!" she explained.

  • Scientists just found life underneath Antarctica

    When you think of Antarctica, the first thing that comes to mind is most likely that it’s a frozen wasteland. Sure, there is some life in the Antarctic world. But for the most part, the land is mostly made up of a below-freezing environment. Now, though, scientists have uncovered new life underneath the ice shelf. … The post Scientists just found life underneath Antarctica appeared first on BGR.

  • Japanese billionaire who spent $80 million flying to space said world leaders should do the same because it gives you a new perspective on Earth

    Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire, made the comments in a press conference Wednesday, two days after coming back from his 12-day trip to the ISS.

  • Melting Arctic ice will have catastrophic effects on the world, experts say. Here's how.

    If there is any doubt about climate change, look no further than the coldest regions of the planet for proof that the planet is warming at unprecedented rates, experts say. The Arctic, is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world, according to this year's Arctic Report Card, released last week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The phenomenon, known as Arctic amplification, occurs when the sea ice, which is white, thins or disappears, allowing dark ocean or land surfaces to absorb more heat from the sun and release that energy back into the atmosphere.

  • How NASA's Webb Telescope works and other facts you need to know

    On Christmas Day, NASA is launching into space its biggest, most expensive and most powerful telescope yet. The James Webb Space Telescope will rocket into the cosmos and orbit nearly 1 million miles away from Earth. If the launch is successful, the telescope will spend five to 10 years studying the formation of the universe’s earliest galaxies, how they compare to today’s galaxies, how our solar system developed and if there is life on other planets.

  • Octopus hunting is truly a super predator on the reef

    There are more than 300 species of octopus. They are mollusks and being invertebrates, they possess no bones. They are masters of shape shifting, able to fit their entire bodies through spaces barely larger than their eyes. They can elongate for better propulsion, spread out like a parachute to capture prey, and extend their arms into the tiniest of crevices too explore for food. One of the most intelligent creatures in the animal kingdom, they are capable of observational learning and they possess short and long term memories. This octopus is hunting during the day, which is a rare sight. Generally nocturnal feeders, they hide during daylight hours and emerge when darkness envelops the reef. They feed on crabs, fish, and other mollusks, groping around and under coral to capture a meal. Able to control all eight arms independently, their brains are sophisticated and highly efficient. They are even able to smell and taste with their tentacles which is of great benefit when using their arms to find food. When an octopus captures crabs or shelled mollusks, they may be strong enough to tear them apart, but for those with seemingly impenetrable shells, the octopus has an impressive method of overcoming the armour. Minute teeth are used to drill a hole in the shell. With the help of an enzyme in the octopus’ saliva they can dissolve calcium carbonate in the shells. After creating a tiny hole in the exoskeletons, the octopus injects a toxin that will kill the animal, causing the muscles to relax so that the shells can be opened. The octopus has two thirds of its neurons located in complex nerve systems in its arms. They are capable of complex reflex actions that do not require input from the brain. This makes the octopus a powerful, flexible, and formidable predator. The octopus must be wary of sharks, eels, sea lions and other large predators. It is agile and quick in the water for short distances, using jet propulsion for locomotion. It can also expel ink, making it difficult for a predator to see or smell the octopus. Able to conceal itself in small spaces, it is well protected. In the open, it is the master of camouflage and shape shifting, able to disguise itself well against almost any background. There are few predators in the ocean with skills and abilities that rival those of the octopus. It is truly a super predator.

  • ‘An act of rebellion’: the young farmers revolutionizing Puerto Rico’s agriculture

    The island imports 85% of its food but these three farms are part of the agroecology movement that seeks food sovereignty and climate solutions Francisco Diaz Ramos, 44, Marissa Reyes, 32, and Jan Paul, 29, run the Güakiá Colectivo Agroecólogico, an 11 acre farm in Dorado, Puerto Rico. Photograph: Angel Valentin/The Guardian Puerto Rico was once a thriving agricultural hub thanks to its tropical climate, rich biodiversity, and sustainable farming traditions. Today, less than 2% of the workforce

  • Rare pink handfish spotted in Australia for first time in decades

    Australian researchers found the endangered "walking" handfish in wild waters off Tasmania.

  • 'Drug cocktail' may be needed as COVID variants attack immune system on multiple fronts

    Variants of the new coronavirus have developed key mutations that not only enable the virus to latch onto human cells more tightly, but also delay our body's immune response.

  • NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is about to launch and provide a new look at space

    The James Webb Space Telescope is one of the great engineering feats of not just NASA but for humanity.

  • What is the James Webb Space Telescope and when will it launch?

    It's one of the grand scientific undertakings of our times, but what exactly will James Webb do?

  • Scientists sweat over Christmas Day launch of $10bn space telescope decades in the making

    A “once in a generation” space telescope, which is the most powerful and expensive ever made, will be finally launched into space on Christmas Day.

  • Webb telescope to probe deeper than ever into universe

    Liftoff of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, designed to probe farther than ever into the universe, has been delayed until Christmas Day at the earliest, due to poor weather at the launch site on South America's northeastern coast, the space agency said on Tuesday.Webb mainly will view the cosmos in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to gaze through clouds of gas and dust where stars are being born, while its predecessor, the Hubble, has operated primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.The new telescope's primary mirror - consisting of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal - also has a much bigger light-collecting area, enabling it to observe objects at greater distances, thus farther back into time, than Hubble.That advance, astronomers say, will bring into view a glimpse of the cosmos never previously seen - dating back to just 100 million years after the Big Bang, the theoretical flashpoint that set in motion the expansion of the observable universe an estimated 13.8 billion years ago.