NASA's Orion blazes home from test flight to moon
NASA’s Orion capsule is back from the moon. The capsule made a blisteringly fast return Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight. (Dec. 11)
NASA’s Orion capsule is back from the moon. The capsule made a blisteringly fast return Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight. (Dec. 11)
STORY: The gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule, carrying a simulated crew of three mannequins wired with sensors, plunked down in the ocean at 9:40 a.m. PST (1740 GMT) off Mexico's Baja California peninsula.The Artemis program is aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars.
After 25 days in space, Orion is about to conclude its uncrewed test run to the Moon. The Artemis 1 mission will draw to a close when the NASA spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean at around 12:40PM ET.
NASA's new Space Launch System had some technical issues, but astronauts say the real reason the US hasn't returned to the moon is political.
Follow live updates as NASA targets 12:39 p.m. ET for the Pacific Ocean splashdown of its Orion spacecraft and conclusion of the Artemis I mission.
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson delves into his top computer monitor picks and specs as Americans continue to move to an online work and school lifestyle.
Tyler Lockett has scored a touchdown in his sixth consecutive game, setting a new team record. The Seahawks receiver had a much needed touchdown for his team with 9:26 left in the second quarter. Seattle trailed 17-0 when Lockett caught a 4-yard score from Geno Smith on third-and-goal. Lockett managed to tap one toe and [more]
Giants running back Saquon Barkley didn’t play much in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, but he and head coach Brian Daboll said after the game that his limited action was not due to his neck injury. Barkley was listed as questionable heading into the weekend and Barkley said on Sunday that he suffered a stinger [more]
The Dallas Cowboys needed a last-minute comeback victory to defeat the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday.
Jefferson set another team record on Sunday
Thanks to a reach, RB Chuba Hubbard gave the Panthers a shocking 17-0 lead in Seattle.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell thinks that Penei Sewell could be a Hall of Fame tight end if he lost some weight. Maybe he's not kidding!
The Broncos are getting manhandled by the Chiefs in the first half on Sunday and now they’ve lost a member of their offense to an injury. Running back Mike Boone stayed down at the end of a one-yard run in the second quarter and received medical attention on the field. Boone was eventually carted back [more]
The final leg of NASA’s inaugural Artemis mission concluded as the uncrewed spacecraft the agency sent to orbit the moon splashed down off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California. One major objective was to test a heat shield that protects the craft’s crew module.
The Jaguars made things a little interesting in the AFC South with their 36-22 win.
ABC News’ Gio Benitez reports on NASA’s latest mission to the moon on “This Week.”
The Cowboys rallied to beat the worst team in the league at home, but the 27-23 victory over the Texans might prove costly. Right tackle Terence Steele went out with a left knee injury with 49 seconds left in the first half. “We’re concerned,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said afterward, via Michael Gehlken [more]
With antibiotics in short supply, here's what you need to know about why it’s happening, how long it will go on, and what you can do to treat your child safely.
Quinnen Williams has a chance to play next week
Nasa’s Orion capsule returns from trip around the moonNasa
The 49ers are down to their third-string rookie quarterback, but that’s just fine. Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft who is now starting for the 49ers, is in command of the San Francisco offense and has the 49ers up 14-0 over the Buccaneers. Purdy has completed five of his seven passes [more]