NASA's Orion capsule entering lunar orbit

Toyota Motor Corp on Friday launched its second hybrid car in India, a seven-seat people-carrier, as part of a broader strategy to double-down on the sale of electrified vehicles in emerging markets. The Innova HyCross, a hybrid version of the popular multi-purpose vehicle that Toyota already sells in India, builds on the success of its hybrid sport-utility vehicle (SUV), Urban Cruiser HyRyder, which went on sale in September. "With this offering we are confident that the expansion of eco-friendly vehicles will be ensured," Hideki Mizuma, chief engineer at Toyota Innova, said at the car's unveil in Mumbai.