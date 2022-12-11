NASA's Orion capsule returning from moon to cap test flight

NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The crew capsule and its test dummies will aim for a Pacific Ocean splashdown on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, off the coast of San Diego after a three-week test flight, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years. (NASA via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MARCIA DUNN
·1 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies hurtled toward Earth on Sunday to end a 25-day test flight around the moon.

Flight controllers targeted a splashdown in the Pacific just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. A Navy recovery ship was positioned within a few miles (kilometers) of the intended site.

Orion rocketed to the moon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16 and spent nearly a week in a wide, swooping lunar orbit, before heading home. The $4 billion demo should allow astronauts to strap in for the next lunar flyby in a couple of years.

Orion's super fast and hot return coincided with the 50th anniversary of humanity's last lunar landing, by Apollo 17's Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt on Dec. 11, 1972. This was the first capsule to visit the moon since then.

NASA's Apollo landed 12 astronauts on the moon. Under this new Artemis program, named after Apollo's twin sister in Greek mythology, astronauts could be back on the lunar surface as early as 2025.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Updates: SpaceX launches moon mission and lands booster in Florida

    Liftoff of Falcon 9 with the Hakuto-R lunar lander! The rocket's first stage also landed at Cape Canaveral's Landing Zone 2 after liftoff.

  • Saturn’s Moon Titan May Be the ‘Bellwether’ for Alien Life

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettySaturn has 83 moons. But one of them, Titan, is special. That’s because it’s the only moon in the solar system with a substantial atmosphere. A cold one, to be sure, but an atmosphere nonetheless. On its surface, Titan’s got frigid rivers and lakes of methane. Below the surface, there’s ice. And below that, water. Lots of it.Titan is big too—40 percent the size of Earth, in fact.There might be even more to Titan than we already know.

  • Space Coast should be prepared for weekend's SpaceX sonic booms

    SpaceX will land another Falcon 9 booster on the Space Coast this weekend, generating nighttime sonic booms that people should be prepared for.

  • Satellite Image Shows Saudi Arabia's Sci-Fi Megacity 'The Line' Is Actually Being Built

    Saudi Arabia’s bizarre new megacity, “The Line,” is going full steam ahead. While construction began on the project in October, new satellite images have revealed how much ground the project has covered, the scale of the city’s length, and the layout of its construction site.

  • How to Watch Orion’s Climactic Return to Earth

    All good things come to an end, including NASA’s wildly successful Artemis 1 mission to the Moon and back. At least, it’s been successful so far, as Orion must still perform a harrowing reentry through Earth’s atmosphere. You can follow the action live right here.

  • Live Updates: Follow Orion's splashdown and conclusion of NASA's Artemis I moon mission

    Follow live updates as NASA targets 12:39 p.m. ET for the Pacific Ocean splashdown of its Orion spacecraft and conclusion of the Artemis I mission.

  • NASA Selects Collins Aerospace to Design New Spacesuits for the ISS

    Astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) are overdue for some new threads, but NASA is hoping to upgrade its spacesuits soon. The space agency awarded Collins Aerospace a $97.2 million contract to develop a spacewalking system to use outside the space station, NASA announced on Thursday.

  • It's been 50 years since the last moonwalk. NASA astronauts explain why it took so long.

    NASA's new Space Launch System had some technical issues, but astronauts say the real reason the US hasn't returned to the moon is political.

  • On this day in history, Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17 astronauts become last humans to walk on the moon

    On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17 astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the last humans to walk the moon as of now, as the final flight of the program concluded.

  • SpaceX successfully launches private mission to the moon Sunday morning

    SpaceX successfully launches private mission to the moon Sunday morning

  • The end of Tokyo's ultra-modern Nakagin Tower

    Completed in 1972, Tokyo's Nakagin Tower, designed by Kisho Kurokawa, was a landmark of modular architecture – 140 stacked, prefabricated apartment pods in the heart of downtown. But now the tower is being demolished, its pods time capsules of the ultra-modern 1970s. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.

  • The Sky Today, December 11, 2022

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • The Biden administration is reportedly drafting an executive order to streamline space rules

    The Biden administration is reportedly drafting an executive order designed to modernize federal space regulations.

  • Ancient Plesiosaur skeleton found in Australia

    STORY: The team of paleontologists led by Dr. Espen Knutsen from the Queensland Museum Network, said the fossil of the ancient Elasmosaurus, discovered in the remote McKinley region of Queensland, could hold the key to unlocking other evolutionary mysteries. "Very, very rarely we’ll find just the head but unfortunately with no body attached. So, the fact that this guy had both allows us to close that gap to have this overlap between the body and the head that will unravel a lot of the species’ diversities. How many species of these long-neck plesiosaurs were swimming around here, in this outback ocean 100 million years ago,” said Knutsen. Elasmosaurus is a plesiosaur that co-existed with dinosaurs during the early Cretaceous period about 145 to 66 million years ago. Australia's Queensland was largely covered in a vast and shallow sea, called the Eromanga Sea, during the early Cretaceous period and fossil remains of marine reptiles, such as plesiosaurs and ichthyosaurs, are commonly found across the state, according to the Queensland Museum.

  • Moon the humpback whale completes 5,000km journey – with a broken back

    Moon’s severe injury, likely the result of a boat strike, is stark reminder of growing dangers for whales along Canada’s west coast

  • NASA Wants Self-Care Products Designed Specifically for Astronauts

    Getting into space is only half the battle—the other half is keeping yourself clean. Colgate-Palmolive Company announced this week that the company has signed the Space Act Agreement with NASA to research new ways to keep astronauts clean in space.

  • That’s not just any astronaut on Navy’s helmet, that’s Navy royalty

    Bruce McCandless II, a U.S Naval Academy graduate, went on to serve as a naval aviator and pioneering astronaut.

  • SpaceX launches Japanese moon lander and NASA lunar ice mapper

    Tokyo-based ispace's Hakuto-R, the first privately developed moon lander, is carrying small UAE and Japanese rovers to the lunar surface.

  • How the Management Top 250 Rankings Are Picked

    The Management Top 250 ranking is based on a holistic measure of corporate effectiveness that was developed by the Drucker Institute, a part of Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, Calif. Effectiveness is defined as “doing the right things well.” The ranking includes U.S. companies whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market, and that meet criteria, described below, related to their value and prominence. The measure seeks to assess how well a company follows a core set of principles advanced by the late  Peter Drucker, a professor, consultant, author and longtime Wall Street Journal columnist.

  • Live updates: Follow Orion's splashdown and conclusion of NASA's Artemis I moon mission

    Follow live updates as NASA targets 12:39 p.m. ET for the Pacific Ocean splashdown of its Orion spacecraft and conclusion of the Artemis I mission.