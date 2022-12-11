NASA's Orion capsule splashes down in Pacific after 25 day journey to moon and back
An uncrewed Orion capsule successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean concluding NASA's Artemis I moon mission.
An uncrewed Orion capsule successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean concluding NASA's Artemis I moon mission.
Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi to face trial for his role in the December 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people.
ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Rep. Adam Kinzinger on “This Week.”
On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17 astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the last humans to walk the moon as of now, as the final flight of the program concluded.
Andor is the rare Star Wars property where the Jedi and the Force are wholly absent, literally and metaphysically. Even its chronological predecessor Rogue One was deeply enmeshed in the idea of the Force as a connective, religious entity. And yet, with nary a telekinetic wave or the snap-hiss of a laser sword, its finale episode proved to be one of Star Wars’ most spiritual stories yet.
Experts urge mask use amid uptick in COVID, flu and RSV cases
On Sunday, 11 December, artillery shelling by Russian forces damaged a minivan being used by rescue workers who were delivering humanitarian aid to the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. Source: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Quote: "Today the Russians launched an attack on rescue workers who were delivering humanitarian aid to civilians who remain in the war-torn city of Bakhmut.
Shares of the Tempe-based online used-car dealer had a wild ride on Wall Street this week, with another analyst casting doubts on the company's future on Friday amid a debt squeeze and tightening margins due to vehicle price pressures. Carvana shot back with a response sent to the Business Journal regarding its financial outlook.
Astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) are overdue for some new threads, but NASA is hoping to upgrade its spacesuits soon. The space agency awarded Collins Aerospace a $97.2 million contract to develop a spacewalking system to use outside the space station, NASA announced on Thursday.
TOKYO (Reuters) -A Japanese space startup launched a spacecraft to the moon on Sunday after several delays, a step toward what would be a first for the nation and for a private company. ispace Inc's HAKUTO-R mission took off without incident from Cape Canaveral, Florida, after two postponements caused by inspections of its SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. "I have this image of the American flag from the Apollo landing, so while this is just the launch, the fact that it's a private company going there with a rover is a really meaningful step."
Cases of RSV, COVID-19 and flu are on the rise as the CDC recommends Americans get vaccinations to protect against illness.
The words "robbed" and "robbery" trended on Twitter after Paddy Pimblett's win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282.
Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their record highs between mid-November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 22% and the S&P 500 is down 28%. The tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite has taken the brunt of the pain, down 38%. Although we'll never know when a bear market will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be, we do know that every bear market, crash, and correction throughout history (save for the current bear market) was eventually erased by a bull market.
The crew chosen to fly on SpaceX's first private Starship mission to the moon, paid for by a Japanese billionaire, was finally announced this week.
An uncrewed Orion capsule successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday, Dec. 11, at 12:39 p.m. ET concluding NASA's Artemis I moon mission.
JJ Abrams‘s daughter Gracie Abrams is making a name for herself in both the music and fashion world. And her super rare red carpet appearance proves she’s already a superstar in the making. On Dec. 7, hundreds of women arrived at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Hollywood Gala held in Los Angeles, and so many […]
Florist company Bloom & Wild has created a Christmas brainteaser and shared it online, asking you to spot a robin hidden among many Christmas trees.
Sen. Krysten Sinema's decision to leave the Democratic Party likely has less to do with how she'll vote in the Senate, and more to do with how Arizona will vote in 2024.
A watchdog says the disgraced cryptocurrency CEO's secretive methods were illegal.
Kanye West unleashed antisemitic rants about the Jews running Hollywood, and Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ monologue addressed it as well. It’s a lot more complicated than you think
Saudi Arabia’s bizarre new megacity, “The Line,” is going full steam ahead. While construction began on the project in October, new satellite images have revealed how much ground the project has covered, the scale of the city’s length, and the layout of its construction site.