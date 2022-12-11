NASA's Orion capsule splashes down in Pacific after 25 day journey to moon and back

Motley Fool

Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their record highs between mid-November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 22% and the S&P 500 is down 28%. The tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite has taken the brunt of the pain, down 38%. Although we'll never know when a bear market will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be, we do know that every bear market, crash, and correction throughout history (save for the current bear market) was eventually erased by a bull market.