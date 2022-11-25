NASA's Orion enters far-flung orbit around moon
NASA’s Orion capsule entered an orbit stretching tens of thousands of miles around the moon Friday, as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight. The capsule and its three test dummies entered lunar orbit more than a week after launching on the $4 billion demo that's meant to pave the way for astronauts. It will remain in this broad but stable orbit for nearly a week, completing just half a lap before heading home.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft will arrive in lunar orbit Friday, revolving in the opposite direction of the moon's natural rotation. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca speaks with Bill Harwood about how the mission is going.
The distant retrograde orbit will give NASA a chance to test Orion's systems far away from Earth without having to use too much fuel.
