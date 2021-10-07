NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Found Some Boulders. That's a Much Bigger Deal Than it Seems

Jeffrey Kluger
·4 min read

A NASA illustration shows Jezero crater as it might have looked when it was a lake, complete with inlet and outlet channels. Credit - NASA/JPL-Caltech

The rule for most Mars missions, or at least those looking for signs of life? Follow the water. Choose a place that was once wet—and Mars’s now-dry riverbeds, sea basins and ocean floors offer plenty of those—and do your spelunking there. With limited missions and a multitude of promising sites, however, the trick is to choose just the right landing zone. Now, a new paper in Science suggests that when it comes to NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed on the Red Planet in February, mission planners chose right indeed.

Perseverance touched down in Jezero Crater, a 45 km (28 mile) wide depression in Isidis Planitia, which is itself a 1,200 km (750 mi) plain in the northern Martian hemisphere. About 3.7 billion years ago, Jezero Crater was Jezero Lake—a standing body of water up to 2,500 m (1.5 mi.) deep. Pictures taken from orbit by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter show a fan-shaped formation along the crater’s western rim, which was once a broad delta fed by an inflowing river that helped fill the basin. But when the rover touched down, researchers got a closer look—and what they found was stunning indeed.

For the new study, a team of 39 investigators led by planetary geologist Nicolas Mangold of France’s University of Nantes, analyzed images taken within Jezero by two of the Perseverance rover’s suite of 19 cameras. The team initially focused on a formation dubbed Kodiak butte, a flat-topped hill at the western edge of the crater, about one kilometer (.62 mi.) south of the main fan.

Earthly buttes in the American desert Southwest are formed principally by erosion and weathering. Kodiak, by contrast, was built layer upon layer, as sediment was carried in by periodic rushes of flowing water. Like similar sedimentary formations on Earth, Kodiak features three kinds of layering: A so called bottomset (horizontal layers at the floor of the crater caused by grains slowly settling out of the water), a foreset layer (loosely sloping sedimentary layers atop the bottomset, transported in by roiling water) and a smooth top set (which, like the bottomset, is caused by a slow settling of grains).

Of all of the layers, researchers are most interested in the bottomset, made of sandstone and mudstone—and for good reason: as on Earth, any biology that emerged in the Jezero waters would most likely have settled into the mud and sand at the base. “What we observed at Kodiak was our key observation,” says Mangold. “If there are signs of ancient life in a formation like this it would typically be in sandstone, which is the bottomset.”

Read more: Mars was always destined to die

Just as intriguing is the main, western fan north of Kodiak, though less for what it says about Martian biology than geology. Like Kodiak, the western fan was built slowly over time by the deposition of sedimentary layers transported by water. Unlike Kodiak, the fan appears to have had a violent history, as evidenced by two dozen large boulders and hundreds of smaller cobbles embedded in the fan walls high above the crater floor. These were not slowly, gently sedimented into place. Rather, they were hoisted and tossed by periodic flash flooding powerful enough to move such heavy objects.

“The placement of the boulders was probably our most surprising discovery,” says Mangold. “Delta fans typically consist of sand and gravel, not boulders. Here the river is only 30 to 40 meters wide and a few meters deep, but it was still enough to move the boulders.”

The presence of the flooding, the researchers wrote, suggests a warm and even humid Mars, one on which floods could have been caused by rains or snowmelt—though Mangold concedes that, for now, is mere speculation.

“We have no proof on Mars of the origin of these floods,” he says. “That is something we want to be able to answer.”

We may yet get that answer. If Perseverance is anything like the surprisingly durable Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity rovers that preceded it, it should have a decade or more of life left. Kodiak butte, the western fan and many other sites should be studied not just via orbital photographs, but with onboard instruments that can drill into rocks, blast them with lasers to analyze their composition, and scoop them into sample tubes to be brought back to Earth by a sample return mission that is now in development. Mars’s best and wettest days might be behind it, but if there is evidence of ancient—or even extant life—somewhere on that distant world, the work that Perseverance is doing may one day reveal it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • All the signs point to life on Mars ... if only we’d arrived 3.7 billion years earlier

    Freezing, arid and lifeless, the dusty Jezero crater on Mars is an inhospitable desert. Yet, 3.7 billion years ago it was full of water and could have harboured life, scientists believe.

  • Star Trek nostalgia is a distraction from Blue Origin’s real ambitions

    When Alexandra Abrams first walked into Blue Origin’s headquarters and saw a model of the USS Enterprise used in the filming of the first Star Trek series, she thought, “Ally, you are home, this is your mothership.” Science fiction is inescapable in space exploration; it creates the vocabulary to discuss and promote things that have yet to be invented.

  • Largest underwater eruption on record spawned a new volcano

    The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.

  • Is Toyota's $13.6 Billion Plan to (Try to) Catch Tesla Too Late?

    Toyota (NYSE: TM) plans to spend nearly $14 billion to develop batteries and battery supply chains for electric vehicles (EVs) between now and 2030, in a big bet that new technologies and the company's vast scale can cut battery prices by 30% or more from current levels. While Toyota is the world's leading seller of gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles, it has lagged rivals including Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) in committing to a lineup of fully electric products.

  • A Chilean tree holds hope for new vaccines - if supplies last

    CASABLANCA, Chile (Reuters) -Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In recent years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries.

  • Where does the UK get its gas and is it facing a shortage this winter?

    A surge in gas prices has prompted fears of hard times ahead - but how bad could it get?

  • New air purifiers filter at least 90% of COVID-carrying particles

    An army of do-it-yourselfers at the University of California, San Diego is building 250 homemade air purifiers for classrooms and labs around campus.

  • Final DUNE Trailer Brings On the Action

    The latest trailer for Dune is here! This Dune trailer showcases the action and fights in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming film adaptation. The post Final DUNE Trailer Brings On the Action appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Here’s Why Mark Consuelos Is Suddenly Leaving ‘Riverdale’ After Four Seasons

    Mark Consuelos is suddenly leaving Riverdale after four seasons—find out why here.

  • Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

    Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The scene provided a window into the new order under Taliban governance: The men — many with mental illness, according to doctors — sat against stone walls with their hands tied.

  • China's energy crisis adds to supply chain disruptions

    China’s energy crisis shows no signs of slowing, and it’s poised to impact the flow of goods that the nation sends stateside.Why it matters: Supply chain disruptions are a huge part of what’s holding back the world’s economic growth as it recovers from the pandemic lockdown era. Electricity blackouts in China spawned by a power shortage could make that worse.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Key suppliers to tech giants like Apple, Tesla, Microso

  • Better than recycling? These manufacturers are taking part in a ‘circular economy’

    The circular economy rethinks our current single-use product-design model, replacing it with more efficient use of products and materials to reduce strains on natural resources.

  • "Once-in-a-lifetime" tardigrade found in ancient amber

    Tardigrades, also known as water bears, can survive almost anything, from the depths of the ocean to space itself — but finding their fossils is a rare event that has only happened twice before.

  • NASA moves 2 astronauts from Boeing missions to a future SpaceX launch following serious Starliner delays

    Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada were meant to fly on Boeing's Starliner craft, but NASA has reassigned them to a 2022 SpaceX ISS mission.

  • First-Ever Planet in a Triple Star System Possibly Detected

    Astronomers have found indirect evidence of a planet, or planets, orbiting a triple star system for the first time ever. The post First-Ever Planet in a Triple Star System Possibly Detected appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Scientists Just Discovered That a Prehistoric Peacock Existed at the Same Time as Dinosaurs

    Researchers unearthed 120 million-year-old deposits from the early Cretaceous era that prove the animal's existence.

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Could Pose Serious Risks, Scientists Warn

    Researchers say the drug could integrate itself into patients' DNA, theoretically leading to cancer. Merck says its tests show that isn't an issue.

  • 'Chief dragon' is UK's oldest meat-eating dinosaur

    The remains from South Wales are few and fragmentary but recall the dawn of dinosaur evolution.

  • Local Lockheed Martin division wins nearly a half-billion dollars in missile work

    Lockheed Martin Corp. landed a modification to a Space Coast-based missile contract potentially worth more than $1 billion. Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin’s Titusville operations won a $445 million contract modification for a previously-awarded U.S. Navy contract to produce Trident II missiles, the Department of Defense announced Oct. 1. More than one-fifth of the new work will take place on the Space Coast, with 16.6% happening in Cape Canaveral and 6.7% happening in Titusville.

  • Get an inside look at Sacramento's newest museum before it opens

    The finishing touches are being put on Sacramento's newest museum, the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity. The museum centers around all things science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The museum is about 50,000 square feet, with 20,000 square feet for exhibit experiences that range from water to electricity and farming. The museum will even have a live beehive for kids to check out.