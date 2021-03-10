Nasa's Perseverance Mars rover listens to its rock-zapping laser

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·3 min read

So, now we know what a laser sounds like on another world.

The US space agency's Perseverance rover has deployed its SuperCam instrument on Mars for the first time.

This high-intensity light probe can identify rocks at a distance. It's a technique that was also employed by Nasa's previous rover, Curiosity.

But Perseverance has some enhancements, including a microphone that allows us to actually hear the laser at work.

This isn't just some nice-to-have feature, a gimmick for PR purposes, but provides extra information that is useful to scientists.

The sound of the laser hitting rocks reveals knowledge such as the hardness of the targets being investigated.

"If we tap on a surface that is hard, we will not hear the same sound as when we fire on a surface that is soft," explained Naomi Murdoch, from the National Higher French Institute of Aeronautics and Space, in Toulouse.

"Take for example chalk and marble. These two materials have an identical chemical composition (calcium carbonate), but very different physical properties."

Mast head
The SuperCam laser is mounted on the rover mast head (large round window)

In a media briefing on Wednesday, Dr Murdoch played three different sounds recorded by the SuperCam microphone. One was of the general sound of Mars, the second was of some wind gusts, and the third was the staccato pops from the laser in action.

Perseverance landed in Mars' Jezero Crater on 18 February to search for evidence of past life. The deep bowl is regarded as an excellent location for such a quest because it almost certainly held a lake billions of years ago; and where there's been water, perhaps there's been life, too.

Rover diagram
Rover diagram

The SuperCam instrument was developed in a partnership between French and American research teams.

Its first rock target selected for study was dubbed "Máaz", which means Mars in the Navajo language spoken by Native Americans in the southwestern United States.

Máaz was found, to no-one's real surprise, to be basaltic in nature. Basalt is very common on Mars.

&#x00201c;M&#xe1;az&#x00201d;
SuperCam's micro-imager also took this picture of the rock dubbed “Máaz”

It's a rock that contains a lot of magnesium and iron, and is the sort of thing that forms from rapidly cooled lava.

"We don't know yet if this rock itself is igneous, ie volcanic, or perhaps if it is a sedimentary rock made up of igneous grains that were washed down river into Jezero lake and cemented together," said SuperCam principal investigator Roger Wiens, from Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

"We'll have to use more of our techniques and study the surrounding area to understand those details some more."

Perseverance has spent most of its first three weeks on Mars going through post-landing checks. It has, though, started driving in a north-easterly direction.

An immediate goal is a helicopter experiment. The rover brought a small chopper with it from Earth.

The vehicle is looking for a suitable stretch of terrain where the 2kg device, called Ingenuity, can be put safely on the ground. At present, the aircraft is slung beneath Perseverance's belly.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Perseverance rover takes its first drive

    The Perseverance rover took a drive on Mars for the first time last week. Why it matters: The first jaunt is expected to set off a long and scientifically productive life on Mars for the car-sized rover. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Perseverance drove for about 33 minutes, going 13 feet forward and backing up about 8 feet before snapping some photos of the area where the rover touched down on the planet on Feb. 18.“This was our first chance to ‘kick the tires’ and take Perseverance out for a spin. The rover’s six-wheel drive responded superbly," Anais Zarifian, a Perseverance team member said in a statement. "We are now confident our drive system is good to go, capable of taking us wherever the science leads us over the next two years.”On March 2, the rover also took about two hours to stretch its 7-foot robotic arm designed to let the rover use tools to snap photos of interesting rocks and learn more about their composition.The big picture: The rover is specifically designed by NASA to search for signs of past life on the Red Planet. Perseverance’s landing area — which is thought to have been a river delta billions of years ago — is believed to be one of the best places on the planet to look for fossilized signs of life.To that end, the rover will use specially designed tubes to cache interesting samples that can be scooped up by a future mission and brought back to Earth for analysis.What's next: Perseverance will continue to run diagnostics of its instruments, with the first flight of the Ingenuity helicopter — designed to fly above the Red Planet — planned for some time in the coming weeks.1 fun thing: NASA named Perseverance's landing site "Octavia E. Butler Landing" in honor of the famous science fiction writer.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Perseverance mission to Mars

    Videographic illustrating the Perseverance mission to Mars. 1st health check of the SuperCam instrument on the surface of Mars. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • Warming oceans mean smaller baby sharks struggle to survive

    The warming of worldwide oceans from climate change means baby sharks are at risk of being born smaller and without the energy they need to survive, a group of scientists has found. The scientists, who conducted the work in connection with the New England Aquarium, studied epaulette sharks, which live off Australia and New Guinea. The study has implications for other sharks, including those that give birth to live young, said John Mandelman, vice president and chief scientist of the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium.

  • Blue Origin will upgrade New Shepard rocket with the ability to simulate lunar gravity

    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will be providing NASA with a valuable scientific tool ahead of the U.S. space agency's goal of returning to the Moon: The ability to run experiments in simulated lunar gravity much closer to home, in suborbital space. NASA revealed that Blue Origin will be modifying its reusable New Shepard sub-orbital launch vehicle to add Moon gravity approximation via rotation of the spacecraft's capsule. It's not like there aren't already ways to simulate lunar gravity, but the way that New Shepard will implement its system will provide two benefits that none of these existing methods can match: Longer duration, offering over two minutes of continuous artificial Moon gravity exposure, and larger payload capacity, which will unlock experimental capabilities that are currently impossible just due to space restrictions.

  • Western states chart diverging paths as water shortages loom

    As persistent drought and climate change threaten the Colorado River, several states that rely on the water acknowledge they likely won't get what they were promised a century ago. Republican lawmakers approved an entity that could push for more of Utah's share of water as seven Western states prepare to negotiate how to sustain a river serving 40 million people. “There’s a massive disconnect all centered around climate change,” said Zach Frankel, executive director of the Utah Rivers Council, which opposed the legislation.

  • Scaled back spring break could mean fewer Florida visitors

    Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage partying that could spread the coronavirus and raise infection rates back on campus, per the Associated Press.Why it matters: Tourism is the Sunshine State’s No. 1 industry, generating over $91 billion in 2018, and last year spring break was one of the first big casualties of the pandemic.Tourism officials say they lost billions of dollars during March, April, and May last year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Local hotels and businesses hope spring breakers return this year because of Florida's openness, and practice safe behavior in the sunshine.Florida has no statewide mask rules, limits on capacity or other such restrictions, courtesy of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pro-business stance. But local governments can impose rules, and they vary widely.Other states, like California, have discouraged visitors from out-of-state, with mandatory quarantines for travelers who decide to come. What they're saying: Andrew Cohen, co-owner of Staying Afloat Party Boat, told the AP that his boats are nearly sold out for the rest of the month in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale."A lot of them are coming down from the colder states," he said. "And they were just sick of being cooped up for the year."Virtual spring break: If you're a Neflix subscriber, you only have a few more days to watch Harmony Korine's orgastic film "Spring Breakers," which was shot around Tampa Bay. The film — starring James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine — leaves Netflix on March 13.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kenneth Branagh to Direct Bee Gees Biopic for Paramount

    Kenneth Branagh has been tapped to direct the upcoming Bee Gees biopic for Paramount Pictures. The movie will center on the life and times of the genre-spanning band, following the humble beginnings of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb into their journey to pop superstardom. Following their first No. 1 hit “How Can You Mend […]

  • 5 Seconds of Summer Parts Ways With Management, U.S. Label

    Long-running Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer have parted company with their U.S. label, Interscope, as well as Modest Management, a rep for the label confirmed to Variety. Further details were not immediately available. The group recently postponed their “No Shame 2021” tenth anniversary tour of Australia, which was scheduled to begin on March 19 […]

  • Volkswagen hikes battery cell demand in aggressive EV expansion

    Volkswagen requires about 300 gigawatt hours (GWh) worth of battery cells a year by the end of the decade for its ambitious roll out of electric vehicles in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The supply chain update is part of the world's second-largest carmaker's strategy to raise the share of fully electric vehicles in Europe to more than 70% by 2030 at its core brand, details of which were unveiled last week. So far, Volkswagen, which sources batteries from LG Chem, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation and CATL, expects annual demand in Europe to be more than 150 GWh from 2025 and to be at a similar level in Asia.

  • Bling Empire 's Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray Break Up After 5 Years Together

    After reconciling on Bling Empire’s season finale, stars Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Grey have announced their on-again, off-again relationship is officially over.

  • The bugs that lay eggs in your face

    Face mites live on nearly everyone. Studies suggest adults have thousands of these microscopic bugs that suck oil and and lay eggs in your skin.

  • Finnish startup makes food out of thin air

    Food made out of thin air.It’s what Finnish startup Solar Food is offering as an alternative to meat and milk.Their main product is called Solein – a yellow flour containing some 65% protein.Aside from carbon dioxide, the other ingredients needed to make Solein are: electricity, microbes, water, nutrients, vitamins, and a miniature bioreactor.The Solein flour could be added to foods like bread and pasta or schnitzel.But instead of ploughing, fertilizing and harvesting, the flour stems from dried liquid made in a miniature bioreactor inside a laboratory. Solar Foods Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Juha–Pekka Pitkanen: "We take one colony from here from the Agar plate and then we cultivate this in a shake-flask and basically then from the shake-flask we take it to more shake-flask and eventually to the smaller reactor and then to big reactor and then in the big reactor it grows in a continuous scale. (Reporter asking: So that's the start?) PITKANEN HOLDING PETRI DISH "Yes, this is the start of the cultivation."The process requires significantly fewer resources than meat or milk and the use of 'direct air capture' to suck in CO2 from the atmosphere is good news for the environment, says Solar Foods Chief Executive Pasi Vainikka. "Our gift to the society is disconnection from agriculture. We don't use any agriculture raw materials even. Therefore we can let agriculture land to be freed from agriculture and basically let forests grow back. Therefore, when we replace existing proteins and foods with our ingredient, actually it's a carbon negative technology because the forests grow back and they remove carbon dioxide from the air."''First it will appear in the market as a magic protein enriching ingredient that brings nutritional value to plant based products like drinks, dairy products, yoghurts and similar and meat alternatives.’’ Expectations for the protein are high.In December 2020, Solar Foods received a $5.20 million of government funding. The company hopes to introduce their product to the market in early 2023.

  • How A 1979 Camaro Became A War Veteran

    This story is pretty badass…

  • What’s next for $1,400 checks? House passes stimulus plan, clearing way to send funds

    Here’s when your stimulus check could arrive.

  • Four oaks, one sacred destiny: Recreating Notre Dame's spire

    Four French oaks that have been standing for hundreds of years in a once-royal forest now have a sacred destiny. Felled Tuesday in the Loire region's Forest of Berce, they have been selected to reconstruct Notre Dame cathedral’s fallen spire. The 93-metre-high spire, made of wood and clad in lead, became the most potent symbol of the April 2019 blaze when it was seen engulfed in flames, collapsing dramatically into the inferno.

  • U.S. extends $14 billion lifeline to airlines in third government aid package

    U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to a new $14 billion payroll assistance package to U.S. airlines as part of a COVID-19 relief bill, the third round of government support to the struggling sector since March 2019. With the latest six-month extension that will keep thousands of workers on payrolls through Sept 30, Congress has awarded U.S. airlines $54 billion for payroll costs since March 2020. U.S. air passenger travel fell by 60% in 2020 to the lowest level since 1984, down more than 550 million passengers.

  • NASA astronaut joins Russian Soyuz crew

    Mark Vande Hei's seat was arranged through Houston-based Axiom Space.

  • Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

    Norway has suspended the sale of a Norwegian engine maker owned by Rolls-Royce Holdings to a Russian-controlled company while it assesses the security implications for the country's navy and the civilian sector, the government said on Tuesday. Norway's NSM security agency is assessing the 150 million-euro ($178 million) sale announced on Feb. 4 of Bergen Engines to a company controlled by Russia's TMH Group, NSM and the justice ministry said. Britain's Rolls-Royce said it was selling Bergen Engines as part of a disposal plan aimed at helping the maker of engines for aircraft and ships survive the pandemic.

  • A blood pressure drug has been recalled after a possibly ‘life-threatening’ mistake

    A distributor of Spironolactone recalled four lots sold nationwide in reaction to a packaging mistake that endangers users of the drug.

  • A pro-Trump Capitol rioter asked 'Where's the big Jew?' while searching for Chuck Schumer in the Senate: NYT

    Schumer was evacuated to a secure location on the same day that he became the first Jewish leader of the US Senate.