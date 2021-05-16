NASA's Perseverance rover captured more striking photos of Martian territory in recent weeks

Zahra Tayeb
·2 min read
perseverance mars rover jezero crater
Perseverance has won many fans during its Mars mission. NASA/JPL-Caltech

  • Fans of NASA's latest Mars mission continue to be kept entertained by the adventures of its rover.

  • Perseverance's exploration of Martian territory has resulted in many striking images.

  • From snaps of Jezero Crater to 360-degree panoramas, Insider rounded up the highlights.

Perseverance captured an image of "Santa Cruz," a hill about 1.5 miles away from the rover. The hill sits inside Mars' Jezero Crater.

1 PIA24546 Mastcam Z_Views_&#39;Santa_Cruz&#39;_on_Mars a
The rim of Jezero Crater can be seen on the horizon line beyond the hill. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

This shot, which appeared to show a rainbow, is actually a lens flare across the dusty Martian sky, agency officials said.

Mars Rainbow
An atmospheric shot by Perseverance. Twitter/NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover

Perseverance viewed these rocks using its right mastcam-Z camera.

ZR0_0082_0674200945_821EBY_N0032430ZCAM03130_1100LUJ02_1200
This image was acquired on May. 13, 2021, and was selected as "Image of the Week" for Week 13. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Perseverance's hazard cameras snap NASA's Ingenuity helicopter on its fourth flight.

PIA24642
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover captured this image of Ingenuity at the end of April. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The rover took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter. This photo is made up of 62 individual images stitched together when they were sent back to Earth.

PIA24542_orig
Perseverance Mars rover standing side by side with NASA's Ingenuity helicopter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Cameras aboard Perseverance zoom into what is most likely a section of an ancient delta in Jezero.

Mars_Perseverance_ZR0_0077_0673757597_156EBY_N0032430ZCAM08036_1100LUJ
This photograph was taken by Perseverance Mars rover's right Mastcam-Z Camera on May 8, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

A color-calibrated image from the rover's navigation camera, showing an indentation of its tracks from its first drive.

PIA24488_NLF_0014_0668192052_178CPG_N0030110NCAM03014_0A0195J01 stretched
NASA's Perseverance rover captured its tracks on the Martian surface. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance snapped this image of Ingenuity hovering mid-air during its second flight.

Mars_Perseverance_ZL0_0058_0672089556_654ECV_N0032046ZCAM05032_110050J
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter mid-air. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

Back on Earth, the Perseverance team stitched together six individual images taken by the rover on Mars to create this 360-degree panorama.

1_ _PIA24422_ _Navcam_360_ _Maki_7_Navcam_360_08_N_LRGB_0002_RAS_0010052_CYL_S_UNCORCLJ01 stretched v2
A panoramic image of Martian ground taken by Perseverance's Navigation Cameras. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Read the original article on Business Insider

