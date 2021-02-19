NASA's Perseverance sends pictures after landing

NASA has released the first close-up picture that captures Perseverance rover descending to the dusty red surface of Mars. The space agency revealed the photo less than 24 hours after the rover successfully landed to search for signs of life. (Feb. 19)

Video Transcript

PAULINE HWANG: I'm happy to say that the rover is doing great and is healthy on the surface of Mars and continues to be highly functional, and awesome, and just I'm exhilarated.

ADAM SELTZNER: This is an image of the rover Perseverance slung beneath the descent stage, its propulsion backpack, as it is being lowered to the surface of Mars.

HALLIE GENGL: So this is our first color front hazcam image and our first color image from the surface of Mars. This is not a color corrected product.

AARON STEHURA: You can see here in the zoomed in part of the image in the upper right. Our spacecraft with a fully inflated parachute and hanging underneath it our protective entry capsule. This was an image captured by our rear hazard avoidance camera. So this is looking backwards from the Perseverance rover's perspective.

HALLIE GENGL: So what this images is of the wheel on the surface of Mars. It's the front, right wheel. And we have now actually seen what it looks like right underneath the wheels.

  • Perseverance lands safely on Mars and sends back its first images of the surface

    Mars rover Perseverance has landed on the surface of Mars after a white-knuckle descent involving picking a landing spot just moments before making a rocket-powered sky-crane landing. The rover immediately sent back its first image of Jezero Crater, which it will be exploring over the course of its mission. A clearly tense but optimistic team watched as Perseverance made its final approach to Mars a few hours ago, confirming it was on track to hit the bullseye of Jezero Crater, the ancient delta where the rover will soon be roving.

  • The Morning After: NASA’s Perseverance begins its search for ancient life on Mars

    Tesla adjusted the pricing on its cheapest EVs, and 'Never Gonna Give You Up' got an AI remastering.

  • NASA's Mars rover landed in the perfect place to hunt for alien fossils: an ancient lake bed called Jezero Crater

    Perseverance will scour mud and clay in Jezero's river delta and shorelines for signs of microbe communities.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover has beamed back the first-ever photo of a Mars landing

    NASA also has the rover's first color photos of the Martian surface, and an image from a spacecraft orbiting Mars that spotted the rover's parachute.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover lands safely on Mars

    Perseverance can now explore the Jezero Crater.

  • Nasa Mars rover: Perseverance robot all set for big test

    The one-tonne robot must survive a high-speed descent to the surface before it can search for life.

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars

    After blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., in July, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed Thursday in the Jezero Crater on Mars.

  • Mars landing: Nasa Perseverance rover sends back first image as it pulls off daunting mission - watch live

    Space race 2.0 - the hunt for Mars's secrets Nasa prepares to fly first space helicopter on Mars Devon company that made World War Two parachutes to land Mars Perseverance Rover Nasa's plutonium-powered Perseverance rover successfully touched down on Mars on Thursday night in an epic quest to search for signs of ancient life. There was jubilation at mission control as the car-sized spacecraft sent back a "heartbeat tone" and grainy black and white images confirming it had reached the surface. Scientists wearing masks fist-bumped and jumped in the air applauding. A Nasa spokesman said: "Touchdown is confirmed. Perseverance is continuing to transmit. This is so exciting. The team is beside themselves." Perseverance - nicknamed "Percy" - was built as the most advanced astrobiology lab ever flown to another world, and its landing was the riskiest ever tried on the Red Planet. Nasa chose as a target the Jezero crater, a potential deathtrap littered with boulders, ridges, cliffs and pits. The 28-mile wide crater was picked as a promising spot to find signs that life once existed.

  • Watch NASA mission control live as the Perseverance rover attempts to land on Mars on Thursday

    NASA's Perseverance Mars rover will attempt to record video and audio as it plunges through the planet's atmosphere at 12,000 mph.

  • Everything to know about NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter

    NASA's Perseverance rover is landing on Mars with some precious cargo: a 4-pound helicopter on a "high risk, high reward" mission.

