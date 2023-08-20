NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts excited for upcoming mission to International Space Station

Stepping out of a white-and-blue NASA jet, U.S. astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli waved to photographers and led her Crew-7 colleagues down the boarding stairs to chat with media about their upcoming half-year voyage aboard the orbiting International Space Station.

"For me, it's just really an honor. I was so excited when I found out this crew would be four different nations. Because as I said, that was something that really resonated with me personally," Moghbeli told reporters.

"And I didn't know any of my crewmates very well before we were assigned together. But it's such a special bond you form and create," she said of their training regimen.

"And I'm honored to serve as the commander — especially for my first spaceflight," she said.

Flying the Crew-7 mission are Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

They will lift off aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft — which previously flew the Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions — at 3:49 a.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 25. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch from pad 39A at KSC.

More: Space buff Ozzie Osband, the 'father' of Brevard's countdown 321 area code, passes away

"Everything's tracking well so far for launch. We're looking forward to the flight readiness review on Monday. All the issues are on track," said Bob Cabana, NASA associate administrator.

Endurance is scheduled to dock at the the International Space Station at 2:02 a.m. EDT Saturday, Aug. 26.

The quartet will remain at the station for about 190 days, including an initial five-day “handover” period with departing Crew-6, Joel Montalbano, NASA's ISS program manager, said during a briefing last month.

Crew-7 marks NASA's seventh Commercial Crew Program operational mission to the space station, KSC Director Janet Petro said.

"Of all crews, this is the most international that we've had. And I think (that) shows the breadth of the cooperation around the globe," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told the media.

More: Space oddities: NASA and space collectors descend on museum for rare, vintage memorabilia

Sunday, the quartet of Crew-7 astronauts arrived Kennedy Space Center from Ellington Field near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. More than 50 photographers and reporters from around the world congregated at the Launch and Landing Facility, where the astronauts and space officials conducted an outdoor press conference on the concrete apron alongside NASA's massive Super Guppy transport plane.

Wearing colorful NASA golf shirts and khaki pants, Nelson and Cabana led a small contingent of dignitaries to greet the astronauts as they stepped off the Gulfstream jet. Crew-7 wore blue flight suits, sunglasses and sneakers.

Afterward, the astronauts boarded a blue Chrysler Pacific van for an escorted drive to their crew quarters facility at KSC, where they will continue living in quarantine while embarking on final preparations before liftoff.

The astronauts of NASA/SpaceX Crew-7: Satoshi Furukawa, Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen and Konstantin Borisov, exchange fist bumps after their arrival at Kennedy Space Center Sunday, August 20, 2023. They are scheduled to launch early Thursday morning headed to the International Space Station. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

NASA acquired the Super Guppy in 1997 to transport large ISS structures and jumbo-sized space components. Agency personnel at Sunday's astronaut-arrival event said they did not know why the eye-catching cargo plane was present.

Mogensen became the first Danish citizen in space in 2015, serving as a flight engineer during a 10-day ISS mission. He told reporters he looks forward to returning to the ISS's Cupola, an ESA-built viewing-observation module with seven windows, to gaze at the starry heavens "from the night side of the Earth."

"It reminds you of how almost infinitely large our universe is — and in many ways, how insignificant we are in many ways: us and the Earth in the cosmos," Mogensen said.

"And that to me is incredibly exciting. Because when something is as large, almost infinitely large, as the universe, it must mean that there are so many discoveries waiting for us in the future," he said.

"It must mean that there are so many possibilities for us out there," he said.

The astronauts of NASA/SpaceX Crew-7: Satoshi Furukawa, Konstantin Borisov, Jasmin Moghbeli, and Andreas Mogensen head for their transport vehicle after their arrival at Kennedy Space Center Sunday, August 20, 2023. They are scheduled to launch early Thursday morning headed to the International Space Station. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Crew-7's international astronaut team excited for NASA-SpaceX mission