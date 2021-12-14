NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy

Will Dunham

By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It was finished years late at a cost far higher than planned, but NASA's James Webb Space Telescope due for launch next week may usher in a new era in astronomy as it gathers information on the universe's earliest stages, star formation, and whether planets beyond our solar system may be suitable for life.

The orbiting infrared observatory, designed to be about 100 times more sensitive than its Hubble Space Telescope predecessor, is due to blast off on Dec. 22 on an Ariane 5 rocket from a site in French Guiana on South America's northeastern coast.

"We're about to go on this amazing journey of discovery," said astronomer Klaus Pontoppidan, a Webb project scientist the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore. "We really mean discovery because Webb has the raw power to reveal the unexpected. We can plan what we think we're gong to see. But at the end of the day we know that nature will surprise us more often than not."

The telescope, boasting four scientific instruments, is an international collaboration led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies. Northrop Grumman Corp is the primary contractor. The launch vehicle is part of the European contribution.

It was developed at a cost of $8.8 billion, with operational expenses projected to bring its total price tag to about $9.66 billion. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said the price has nearly doubled since NASA established a cost baseline in 2009 after earlier cost overruns. NASA had hoped to launch it in 2011, but the date was repeatedly delayed.

Scientists plan to use the telescope to learn about all phases of the universe's history dating back to just after the Big Bang event about 13.8 billion years ago, while also studying exoplanets - planets beyond our solar system - as well as worlds closer to home such as our planetary neighbor Mars and Saturn's moon Titan.

Webb mainly will look at the universe in the infrared, while Hubble has examined it since its 1990 launch primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths. Webb has a much bigger light-collecting area, letting it look at greater distances, thus farther back into time, than Hubble.

"We're looking forward to this and we're getting very, very close," said Greg Robinson, Webb's program director at the U.S. space agency's Washington headquarters.

The telescope arrived in French Guiana in October after a 16-day sea journey from California through the Panama Canal to Port de Pariacabo on the Kourou River. After launch, it will deploy on a month-long million-mile (1.6 million km) journey to a more distant orbit than Hubble, beyond the moon.

"We're going to look at everything there is in the universe that we can see. We want to know: how did we get here from the Big Bang, how did that work? So, we'll look," said John Mather, Webb senior project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Its mission goals include searching for the first galaxies or luminous objects formed after the Big Bang and learning how galaxies evolved from their initial birth to the present day.

"We want to look at those first galaxies growing," Mather said.

The goals also include observing the formation of stars and the planets around them. Mather said Webb can peer into the clouds of gas and dust where stars are being born. Until now, the dust in those clouds obscured the view.

"Infrared light will go around the dust grains instead of bouncing off, so we can see that with the Webb telescope. And that's one of our top goals - to see how stars grow, with their young planets," Mather said.

An instrument called a spectrometer can study the atmospheres of exoplanets. Mather said finding one with lots of water - thought to be one of the key ingredients for life - would be "really interesting." As he put it: "a wet little planet out there that might be a little bit like home."

(Reporting by Will Dunham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Charge dropped against woman accused of threatening Portsmouth councilor Josh Denton

    Mary McDermott was facing the misdemeanor criminal threatening charge in connection with an incident in May 2019.

  • Scientists finally have explanation for incredibly bright light that came from deep in space

    Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.

  • Our galaxy’s supermassive black hole has sprung a leak

    The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may not be sleeping, after all. Previously, scientists believed that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way was a sleeping giant. It would periodically awaken to devour any star of gas clouds that fell into it. It would then release radiation … The post Our galaxy’s supermassive black hole has sprung a leak appeared first on BGR.

  • Zodiac Planets, Explained: Here’s What Each Celestial Body Says About You

    Your zodiac sign (which astrologers call your “sun sign”) is the doorway into the astrological universe. It’s the zany conversation starter your date pulls out before appetizers arrive. Or what you search for...

  • Elon Musk tweets that SpaceX will start program to pull carbon dioxide in atmosphere and use it as rocket fuel

    The billionaire SpaceX founder says in a separate tweet that the new program "will also be important for Mars."

  • Thanks to new satellites, BlackSky picks up the pace for updating space imagery

    BlackSky says it has set a new standard for refreshing its satellite views of spots on Earth after adding six spacecraft to its Earth observation constellation in a month. The company, which has offices in Seattle as well as in Herndon, Va., reported reaching a peak of 15 hourly picture-taking sessions per day over certain locations. BlackSky said that represents the highest satellite revisit rate in the world. “This is an incredible achievement for BlackSky and the industry,” BlackSky CEO Brian

  • The AP Interview: Japanese tourist says space trip 'amazing'

    A Japanese space tourist on Monday rejected criticism from those who questioned his decision to pay a fortune for a trip to the International Space Station, saying the “amazing” experience was worth it. Speaking to The Associated Press in a live interview from the orbiting space outpost, billionaire fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said even though he had imagined what his mission would be like before the flight, he was struck by the reality of space travel. Maezawa, 46, and his 36-year-old producer Yozo Hirano are the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. Asked about reports claiming that he paid over $80 million for a 12-day mission, Maezawa said he couldn’t disclose the contract sum but admitted that he paid “pretty much” that amount.

  • Satellite images, expert suggest Iranian space launch coming

    Iran appears to be preparing for a space launch as negotiations continue in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers, according to an expert and satellite images. The likely blast off at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport comes as Iranian state media has offered a list of upcoming planned satellite launches in the works for the Islamic Republic's civilian space program, which has been beset by a series of failed launches. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that successfully put a satellite into orbit last year. Conducting a launch amid the Vienna talks fits the hard-line posture struck by Tehran's negotiators, who already described six previous rounds of diplomacy as a “draft,” exasperating Western nations.

  • Future of the Ozarks: Missouri State student gains national attention for cave research

    This is the latest installment in the "Future of the Ozarks" series, which publishes on Mondays.

  • Eruption in Spain's La Palma is longest running on island, experts say

    The volcanic eruption on La Palma that has sent spectacular rivers of molten lava running down the slopes of La Cumbre for nearly three months is the longest running on the Spanish island since records began in 1500, experts said on Sunday. It began on Sept. 19 and Stavros Meletlidis, of the Spanish National Geographic Institute, said that was longer than any eruption on La Palma since records started over 500 years ago.

  • Scientists discover planet 10 times size of Jupiter orbiting superhot massive stars

    Scientists have discovered a planet that is 10 times as large as Jupiter orbiting an ultra-hot, massive pair of stars in another solar system.

  • NASA set to launch space telescope ‘100 times more powerful’ than Hubble

    Scott Pelley explored NASA’s new James Webb space telescope on Sunday’s “60 Minutes.” The $10 billion telescope is fueled up and set for launch on December 22nd. Project astrophysicist Amber Straughn explained why the Hubble telescope’s new replacement is so important. “Telescopes really are time machines,” Straughn said. “They literally allow us to see into the past. And the reason for that is just due to the nature of how light travels.” The Webb has 21 feet of gold-plated mirrors, making it six times bigger than the Hubble telescope’s mirror and capable of catching the earliest star light in creation. “It's like we have this 14-billion-year-old story of the universe, but we're missing that first chapter. And Webb was specifically designed to allow us to see those very first galaxies that formed after the Big Bang.” It took over 25 years to design and build the telescope which should be capable of exploring dark matter and giving scientists a glimpse into the unknown.

  • Why Elon Musk Will Go Down in History

    Elon Musk has already earned himself a spot in the pantheon of history’s great innovators, Walter Isaacson writes

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack

    The United States is testing satellite resiliency to threats from China and Russia miles above the earth's surface, just weeks after Russia shot down an aging communications satellite. The computer-aided simulations included potential shooting down of U.S. missile-tracking satellites, satellite jamming, and other electronic warfare "effects" that are possible tactics in space warfare. During a visit to Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks saw the 'Space Flag' simulated space training exercise hosted by U.S. forces.

  • Banned decades ago, PCBs still posing threat to wildlife

    Navigating her boat toward a wooden platform floating in an idyllic New Hampshire lake where “On Golden Pond" was filmed, biologist Tiffany Grade spotted what she had feared. Gently scooping it up with gloved hands, Grade placed the egg in a zip lock bag and packed it into a cooler. The egg was sent to a lab in Canada to test for chemicals including Polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, that have been found in other Squam Lake loon eggs, the fish there and a tributary of the lake. Grade is investigating the potential link between PCBs and population declines of the fish-eating birds known for their sharp beaks, black and white speckled backs, iridescent greenish heads and haunting calls.

  • bluebird bio Has Good News on Its Gene Therapies

    Tests of the company's treatments for certain blood disorders are showing promising results. Therapies from other firms are also drawing interest at a hematology convention.

  • The year through hell: Fingerprints of a changing climate in B.C.

    B.C. has had a harder time of it than any other province in terms of weather disasters this year.

  • Robert Goddard's boyhood home in Worcester sold, to be used for science education

    Goddard, known as the father of modern rocket propulsion, lived with his family in what many in the neighborhood call the Goddard House.

  • Booster shots neutralize Omicron - Israeli study

    Three shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provide significant protection against the new Omicron variant.That’s according to a study by Israeli researchers.The findings were similar to those presented by Pfizer and BioNTech earlier this week which showed a three-shot course of their vaccine was able to neutralise the new variant in a laboratory test. The Israeli study was carried out by the Sheba Medical Center and the Health Ministry's Central Virology Laboratory.It compared the blood of 20 people who had received two vaccine doses 5-6 months earlier to the same number of individuals who had received a booster a month before.Those who did not receive the booster shots, had no neutralization ability against Omicron. Researchers said the booster increased this about a hundred fold.The Israeli research follows a study from South Africa that found the Omicron variant can partially evade protection from two doses.South Africa alerted the world to Omicron late last month, prompting alarm that the highly mutated variant could trigger a new surge in global infections.