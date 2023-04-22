Is NASCAR adapting to modern times, playing politics, or going woke? | KEN WILLIS

A guy who’s been in the newspaper industry his entire adult life probably shouldn’t critique another organization trying to appease the base while seeking an advantageous future.

Comparatively speaking, baseball had it easy. It could use modern technology to change its product in an effort to appease modern tastes, and while at it, return the game to the way it was in earlier times. Faster.

Those other recent changes — universal DH, runner on second to start extra innings — are another matter.

But NASCAR, bless its heart, is in a uniquely awkward position as a sports-entertainment industry in today’s America.

For starters, modern sensibilities — among the leafy-burb dwellers and wine-tasting set, anyway — tend to recoil at the thought of three dozen heavy, loud, Sunoco-guzzling automobiles hauling ass for a few hours on an otherwise restful Sunday afternoon.

Internal combustion, regardless of what it did for mankind over its century of heavy lifting, is so 20-teens, you know?

In other words, for a certain percentage of Americans and a large swath of the politically connected, NASCAR has a gas problem.

But it can’t tackle that moon-shot quite yet. Instead, like other industries, the racing community searches for alternative fuels — specifically, those that don’t need huge drills.

And while doing that — or, at minimum, committing to doing that — you join those pledging to sweep away as much of their footprint as possible in the coming years.

Hence NASCAR’s pre-Earth Day press release this past week, which, if nothing else, sure didn’t bury the lead.

As the global community prepares to celebrate Earth Day, NASCAR today announced its commitment to achieve net zero operating emissions by the year 2035.

“What the hell? Open another Yuengling and pass the Goody’s, I can’t believe I’m reading this!”

NASCAR has always been considered a purely American sport. A divided America, however, makes things tricky.

Back away from the ledge, brother, it’s not exactly what you’re thinking. Turns out, “operating emissions” doesn’t stretch to the asphalt. Not yet, anyway. For now, the “100% renewable energy” commitment (there’s that word again) involves NASCAR-owned tracks and its offices — not what’s under the hoods of those stockish cars.

However, we’re told, “priorities over the next five years also include a new sustainable racing fuel.”

Fuel tends to suggest an ongoing form of combustion, which suggests a continuation of an important sensory need: Noise, as in rumble … rumbling blasts and blasting rumbles. Mixed with thunder.

Only cleaner, they say.

So there you go, don’t worry. Now let’s all move along and take care …

Huh? What’s that?

Oh, yeah, there was more to the press release. And for those of you concerned or downright angry at the thought of NASCAR “going woke,” well, you really should move along because the following might disturb the hackles.

A new umbrella has been erected — NASCAR IMPACT, it’s called, with impact’s all-caps presumably suggesting a full commitment. The program is “designed to align and advance the sport’s collective efforts around sustainability, community engagement and other impact-driven social initiatives.”

Nothing to argue with there, except, as always these days, there’ll eventually be disagreements. The fork in the road comes when constituencies disagree on which “social initiative” should be impacted.

Such things will likely be covered in a new and yet-to-come “annual report.”

“This report,” says NASCAR, “will measure total impact across sustainability, community engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and other impact-related programs.”

They're not talking about Dale Earnhardt's old DEI. Such words and phrases have become electrified in today’s climate — and man, talk about sustainable electricity!

Some will write this off as NASCAR making the necessary political play. After all, they have new friends in Los Angeles and Chicago, still covet New York City, and cast an occasional flirty eye toward the Pacific Northwest.

Some others will read Phelps' words and say, “It’s about time!”

But some other others, once the beer and Goody’s fail to lower their temp, will again swear off their racin’ allegiance. Every time that happens, a few of them mean it, and over time it adds up. But it’s a tricky balance out there for many industries trying to serve both the old and new ways.

Here’s NASCAR’s current Karl Wallenda, Steve Phelps, serving up the modern balancing act.

“As a sport, NASCAR has a responsibility to serve and impact the communities where we live and race while contributing to a healthier planet,” said the NASCAR president. “With the support of our industry, NASCAR IMPACT will drive our strategic sustainability, community and social initiatives as we continue to make progress across these important areas.”

Reasonable, tuned-in, smart or overly woke? Are all in the eye of the beholder (and "social" media's warring factions).

Will it be an appropriate and profitable strategic move? Hate to state the obvious, but time will tell. It always does.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

