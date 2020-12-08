NASCAR already changed its 2021 schedule for the pandemic with more races in Florida
NASCAR announced Tuesday an early adjustment to its 2021 schedule due to the pandemic, replacing Auto Club Speedway with a race at the Daytona road course. All three NASCAR national series will remain in Florida to run a triple-header weekend at the Daytona road course Feb. 19-21 following the Daytona 500 on February 14.
The Cup Series was originally scheduled to race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Feb. 21, but NASCAR has moved the Homestead race back a week to Feb 28.
Auto Club Speedway, a two-mile track in Fontana, Calif., has been removed from the schedule.
Homestead-Miami Speedway announced Tuesday that it will host “a reduced number of fans” for the race weekend. The speedway said it will contact current ticket holders immediately with options and information on the reseating process. Fans are also able to visit the speedway’s website for more information on ticketing and safety protocols.
All three national series will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as originally planned, March 5-7. FOX Sports will carry coverage for the early races in NASCAR’s schedule, including the Daytona 500. A complete schedule with start times and networks for all three series will be announced soon.
2021 NASCAR CUP SCHEDULE
Tuesday, February 9: Clash (Daytona Road Course)
Thursday, February 11: Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 14: DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 21: Daytona Road Course
Sunday, February 28: Homestead-Miami
Sunday, March 7: Las Vegas
Sunday, March 14: Phoenix
Sunday, March 21: Atlanta
Sunday, March 28: Bristol Dirt
Saturday, April 10: Martinsville
Sunday, April 18: Richmond
Sunday, April 25: Talladega
Sunday, May 2: Kansas
Sunday, May 9: Darlington
Sunday, May 16: Dover
Sunday, May 23: Circuit of The Americas road course, Austin, Texas
Sunday, May 30: Charlotte
Sunday, June 6: Sonoma
Sunday, June 13: All-Star (Texas)
Sunday, June 20: Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday & Sunday, June 26-27: Pocono Doubleheader
Sunday, July 4: Road America
Sunday, July 11: Atlanta
Sunday, July 18: New Hampshire
Sunday, August 8: Watkins Glen
Sunday, August 15: Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 22: Michigan
Saturday, August 28: Daytona
Sunday, September 5: Darlington*
Saturday, September 11: Richmond*
Saturday, September 18: Bristol*
Sunday, September 26: Las Vegas*
Sunday, October 3: Talladega*
Sunday, October 10: Charlotte Roval*
Sunday, October 17: Texas*
Sunday, October 24: Kansas*
Sunday, October 31: Martinsville*
Sunday, November 7: Phoenix*
* = playoff race