NASCAR at Atlanta: Michael McDowell wins first career pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race

Michael McDowell had the fastest car in qualifying, and Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be his first starting on the pole.

The NASCAR Cup Series veteran, a recent Daytona 500 winner, ran the lap in 30.999 seconds after being the last competitor to get on the track during the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session. McDowell will start on the front row alongside Joey Logano for the second straight week.

“Yes, it is for sure my first career pole in the Cup Series, and I’m proud of that, but at the same time, it’s more of a testament to my team,” said McDowell, who will make his 467th start as a Cup driver Sunday. “This qualifying session, you have to execute everything perfectly. But having a fast race car is what it’s all about, and I’m really proud of my guys.”

It’s the first pole for Front Row Motorsports in nearly a decade — since David Gilliland led the field to green at Daytona in July 2014.

First look at the 2024 @Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which will compete in the #NASCAR Cup Series: pic.twitter.com/cwauEHVmx2 — Shane Connuck (@shane_connuck) November 3, 2023

Front Row, a Ford team, has a technical alliance with Team Penske and uses the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The new race cars looked fast at qualifying.

After McDowell and Logano, Front Row’s Todd Gilliland will start fourth, Penske’s Ryan Blaney sixth, RFK’s Chris Buescher seventh, Penske’s Austin Cindric eighth and Stewart-Haas’ Chase Briscoe ninth.

“I qualified fifth, Kyle Busch qualified third, so there’s two Chevys in the top five,” Kyle Larson said. “That’s an improvement on where we were last year. I was the only Chevy in the final round last year. It pays absolutely nothing to qualify on the pole in any of these races.”

Starting lineup for the Ambetter Health 400

Position Driver Car Number 1 Michael McDowell 34 2 Joey Logano 22 3 Kyle Busch 8 4 Todd Gilliland 38 5 Kyle Larson 5 6 Ryan Blaney 12 7 Chris Buescher 17 8 Austin Cindric 2 9 Chase Briscoe 14 10 Austin Dillon 3 11 William Byron 24 12 Martin Truex Jr. 19 13 Denny Hamlin 11 14 Josh Berry 4 15 Noah Gragson 10 16 Harrison Burton 21 17 Alex Bowman 48 18 Bubba Wallace 23 19 Tyler Reddick 45 20 Ryan Preece 41 21 Ross Chastain 1 22 Christopher Bell 20 23 Daniel Suarez 99 24 Brad Keselowski 6 25 Ty Gibbs 54 26 Daniel Hemric 31 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 28 Chase Elliott 9 29 Zane Smith 71 30 Josh Williams 16 31 Justin Haley 51 32 Corey LaJoie 7 33 Kaz Grala 15 34 John Hunter Nemechek 42 35 Carson Hocevar 77 36 BJ McLeod 78 37 Erik Jones 43