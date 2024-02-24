NASCAR at Atlanta: Michael McDowell wins first career pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race
Michael McDowell had the fastest car in qualifying, and Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be his first starting on the pole.
The NASCAR Cup Series veteran, a recent Daytona 500 winner, ran the lap in 30.999 seconds after being the last competitor to get on the track during the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session. McDowell will start on the front row alongside Joey Logano for the second straight week.
“Yes, it is for sure my first career pole in the Cup Series, and I’m proud of that, but at the same time, it’s more of a testament to my team,” said McDowell, who will make his 467th start as a Cup driver Sunday. “This qualifying session, you have to execute everything perfectly. But having a fast race car is what it’s all about, and I’m really proud of my guys.”
It’s the first pole for Front Row Motorsports in nearly a decade — since David Gilliland led the field to green at Daytona in July 2014.
First look at the 2024 @Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which will compete in the #NASCAR Cup Series: pic.twitter.com/cwauEHVmx2
— Shane Connuck (@shane_connuck) November 3, 2023
Front Row, a Ford team, has a technical alliance with Team Penske and uses the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The new race cars looked fast at qualifying.
After McDowell and Logano, Front Row’s Todd Gilliland will start fourth, Penske’s Ryan Blaney sixth, RFK’s Chris Buescher seventh, Penske’s Austin Cindric eighth and Stewart-Haas’ Chase Briscoe ninth.
“I qualified fifth, Kyle Busch qualified third, so there’s two Chevys in the top five,” Kyle Larson said. “That’s an improvement on where we were last year. I was the only Chevy in the final round last year. It pays absolutely nothing to qualify on the pole in any of these races.”
Starting lineup for the Ambetter Health 400
Position
Driver
Car Number
1
Michael McDowell
34
2
Joey Logano
22
3
Kyle Busch
8
4
Todd Gilliland
38
5
Kyle Larson
5
6
Ryan Blaney
12
7
Chris Buescher
17
8
Austin Cindric
2
9
Chase Briscoe
14
10
Austin Dillon
3
11
William Byron
24
12
Martin Truex Jr.
19
13
Denny Hamlin
11
14
Josh Berry
4
15
Noah Gragson
10
16
Harrison Burton
21
17
Alex Bowman
48
18
Bubba Wallace
23
19
Tyler Reddick
45
20
Ryan Preece
41
21
Ross Chastain
1
22
Christopher Bell
20
23
Daniel Suarez
99
24
Brad Keselowski
6
25
Ty Gibbs
54
26
Daniel Hemric
31
27
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
28
Chase Elliott
9
29
Zane Smith
71
30
Josh Williams
16
31
Justin Haley
51
32
Corey LaJoie
7
33
Kaz Grala
15
34
John Hunter Nemechek
42
35
Carson Hocevar
77
36
BJ McLeod
78
37
Erik Jones
43