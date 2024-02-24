NASCAR at Atlanta: Michael McDowell wins first career pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race

Shane Connuck
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michael McDowell had the fastest car in qualifying, and Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be his first starting on the pole.

The NASCAR Cup Series veteran, a recent Daytona 500 winner, ran the lap in 30.999 seconds after being the last competitor to get on the track during the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session. McDowell will start on the front row alongside Joey Logano for the second straight week.

“Yes, it is for sure my first career pole in the Cup Series, and I’m proud of that, but at the same time, it’s more of a testament to my team,” said McDowell, who will make his 467th start as a Cup driver Sunday. “This qualifying session, you have to execute everything perfectly. But having a fast race car is what it’s all about, and I’m really proud of my guys.”

It’s the first pole for Front Row Motorsports in nearly a decade — since David Gilliland led the field to green at Daytona in July 2014.

Front Row, a Ford team, has a technical alliance with Team Penske and uses the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The new race cars looked fast at qualifying.

After McDowell and Logano, Front Row’s Todd Gilliland will start fourth, Penske’s Ryan Blaney sixth, RFK’s Chris Buescher seventh, Penske’s Austin Cindric eighth and Stewart-Haas’ Chase Briscoe ninth.

“I qualified fifth, Kyle Busch qualified third, so there’s two Chevys in the top five,” Kyle Larson said. “That’s an improvement on where we were last year. I was the only Chevy in the final round last year. It pays absolutely nothing to qualify on the pole in any of these races.”

Starting lineup for the Ambetter Health 400

Position

Driver

Car Number

1

Michael McDowell

34

2

Joey Logano

22

3

Kyle Busch

8

4

Todd Gilliland

38

5

Kyle Larson

5

6

Ryan Blaney

12

7

Chris Buescher

17

8

Austin Cindric

2

9

Chase Briscoe

14

10

Austin Dillon

3

11

William Byron

24

12

Martin Truex Jr.

19

13

Denny Hamlin

11

14

Josh Berry

4

15

Noah Gragson

10

16

Harrison Burton

21

17

Alex Bowman

48

18

Bubba Wallace

23

19

Tyler Reddick

45

20

Ryan Preece

41

21

Ross Chastain

1

22

Christopher Bell

20

23

Daniel Suarez

99

24

Brad Keselowski

6

25

Ty Gibbs

54

26

Daniel Hemric

31

27

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

28

Chase Elliott

9

29

Zane Smith

71

30

Josh Williams

16

31

Justin Haley

51

32

Corey LaJoie

7

33

Kaz Grala

15

34

John Hunter Nemechek

42

35

Carson Hocevar

77

36

BJ McLeod

78

37

Erik Jones

43