NASCAR at Atlanta: How to watch, stream, listen to second race of Cup Series season

After William Byron took the checkered flag to bookend a thrilling Daytona 500, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway to continue the 2024 season.

Sunday’s race, which starts at 3 p.m. on FOX, marks the first time Atlanta has hosted the second race of the season since 2019 — after the 1.54-mile track was reconfigured to run the superspeedway package. Joey Logano won the Cup race at Atlanta last March.

“It’s going to be another wild race like we’ve seen the past few years since they changed the track,” said Denny Hamlin, whose only win at Atlanta came 12 years ago. “For us, I feel like we’ve run well every time we’ve raced there with the Next Gen car, but we’ve gotten caught up in wrecks. If we can have a clean race, I’m optimistic about our chances. That has been easier said than done, so we’ll have to see how it plays out.”

With a sixth-place finish in the race last March, Hamlin earned his best finish in four starts since the track was reconfigured in 2022. The turns were increased from 24 degrees of banking to 28 degrees, which made Atlanta the steepest intermediate track on NASCAR’s schedule.

Last year’s race, narrowly won by Logano over Brad Keselowski, only produced five cautions for 34 laps. Monday’s Cup Series opener at Daytona was a pretty clean race, before “The Big One” came late.

“It’s definitely a superspeedway-style race, no question about it,” said Martin Truex Jr., who finished 19th last year at Atlanta. “You can be in the best spot possible, but you have to count on other guys to help you and sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”

Odds for the Ambetter Health 400

Joey Logano, who won last year’s race at Atlanta, is the favorite to win at 9-1 odds, according to SportsLine, followed by Denny Hamlin (19-2), Brad Keselowski (10-1), Ryan Blaney (10-1) and Christopher Bell (10-1). William Byron has 12-1 odds to win back-to-back races.

How to watch NASCAR at Atlanta

Race: Ambetter Health 400

Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway (Hampton, Ga.)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Time: 3 p.m.

Purse: $9,137,793

TV: FOX, 2 p.m.

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (260 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60; Stage 2 ends on Lap 160; Final Stage ends on Lap 260.