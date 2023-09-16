NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Christopher Bell starting on pole, predictions, odds

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along updates from today’s Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. See those musings in the section below.

Green flag, 7:10 p.m.: Pole-winner Christopher Bell leads the pack early, with Denny Hamlin and Michael McDowell behind him.

Kyle Larson is the favorite at 9-2 odds, according to Sportsline. Denny Hamlin, William Byron, pole-winner Christopher Bell and Brad Keselowski follow.

Shane Connuck is predicting William Byron to be the one driving down Victory Lane tonight. The leader with five wins, Byron hasn’t won since Watkins Glen in August. He’ll start third tonight.

How to watch the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol

Where: Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, Tenn.)

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 125; Stage 2 ends on Lap 250; the Final Stage ends on Lap 500.