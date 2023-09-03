NASCAR at Darlington: Live results, highlights, predictions before big playoff race

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck, alongside Alex Zietlow and Lou Bezjak, will be passing along updates from today’s Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. See those musings in the section below. Refresh this page as needed.

Live results will be posted here after the race.

Live updates: Southern 500 in Darlington

5 p.m.: Some pre-race timing considerations ... Invocation: 6:01:20 p.m.; National Anthem: 6:02:00 p.m.; Command: 6:09:00 p.m.; Green Flag: 6:19:00 p.m. This one will be a long one — the average time of race is 4:01:45. An arduous race begins soon on USA Network. You can also listen on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Clear skies. 89 degrees. Stay tuned!

4:45 p.m.: Denny Hamlin stole the Xfinity Series show on Saturday. Can he do the same today with a spot in the Round of 12 on the line? He’s certainly among the favorites. Per SportsLine this morning: Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. are favorites at +500 to win, with William Byron (+750), Hamlin (+750) and Ross Chastain (+850) immediately following them.

OK ... but who do we think will win? Alex Zietlow is rolling with Kevin Harvick — the thought being that Mr. Consistent will triumph in a race where attrition generally looms large. Shane Connuck thinks Denny Hamlin will win, carrying his momentum from yesterday’s Xfinity Series victory as the longtime driver chases his first Cup Series title. And Lou Bezjak is taking Kyle Larson because he always runs well here; he’s been flying under the radar and wants to start playoffs on a good note.

Kevin Harvick has proven near-unstoppable at Phoenix Raceway throughout his decorated career. He’s set to relive that history at the racetrack during the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Rick Scuteri/AP Photo

Pre-race reading at Darlington

+ Why drivers are rooting for Kevin Harvick, the agitator-turned-voice of NASCAR generation

+ ‘It’s OK to race’: Despite wild wreck at Daytona, Ryan Preece competes at Darlington

+ NASCAR Playoffs at Darlington: Drivers reflect on Kurt Busch’s legacy

+ ‘It will be in great hands.’ Mississippi native named president at Darlington Raceway

Erik Jones celebrates in the Winner’s Circle after the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Jones held on to the victory after taking the lead from Kyle Busch, who blew a motor with 30 laps remaining. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Sean Rayford/AP

NASCAR playoff-opening race details

Race: Cook Out Southern 500

Distance: 501.32 miles (367 Laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 115, Stage 2 ends on Lap 230, Stage 3 ends on Lap 367

TV: USA

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Where: Darlington Raceway

When: 6 p.m., Sunday

Purse: $8,260,258

Starting lineup for Darlington race

Christopher Bell starts on the pole with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin right next to him. Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney behind them, with former Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano making up Row 3.

Position Driver Car No. 1 Christopher Bell 20 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 Tyler Reddick 45 4 Ryan Blaney 12 5 Brad Keselowski 6 6 Joey Logano 22 7 Kevin Harvick 4 8 Chris Buescher 17 9 Michael McDowell 34 10 Aric Almirola 10 11 Kyle Busch 8 12 Chase Briscoe 14 13 Chase Elliott 9 14 Austin Cindric 2 15 Carson Hocevar 42 16 AJ Allmendinger 16 17 Ty Gibbs 54 18 Kyle Larson 5 19 Bubba Wallace 23 20 Erik Jones 43 21 Daniel Suarez 99 22 Corey LaJoie 7 23 William Byron 24 24 Alex Bowman 48 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 26 Ty Dillon 77 27 Ross Chastain 1 28 Austin Dillon 3 29 Justin Haley 31 30 Todd Gilliland 38 31 Martin Truex Jr. 19 32 Harrison Burton 21 33 JJ Yelev 15 34 Ryan Preece 41 35 Ryan Newman 51 36 BJ McLeod 78