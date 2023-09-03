NASCAR at Darlington: Live results, highlights, predictions before big playoff race
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck, alongside Alex Zietlow and Lou Bezjak, will be passing along updates from today’s Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. See those musings in the section below. Refresh this page as needed.
Live updates: Southern 500 in Darlington
5 p.m.: Some pre-race timing considerations ... Invocation: 6:01:20 p.m.; National Anthem: 6:02:00 p.m.; Command: 6:09:00 p.m.; Green Flag: 6:19:00 p.m. This one will be a long one — the average time of race is 4:01:45. An arduous race begins soon on USA Network. You can also listen on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Clear skies. 89 degrees. Stay tuned!
4:45 p.m.: Denny Hamlin stole the Xfinity Series show on Saturday. Can he do the same today with a spot in the Round of 12 on the line? He’s certainly among the favorites. Per SportsLine this morning: Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. are favorites at +500 to win, with William Byron (+750), Hamlin (+750) and Ross Chastain (+850) immediately following them.
OK ... but who do we think will win? Alex Zietlow is rolling with Kevin Harvick — the thought being that Mr. Consistent will triumph in a race where attrition generally looms large. Shane Connuck thinks Denny Hamlin will win, carrying his momentum from yesterday’s Xfinity Series victory as the longtime driver chases his first Cup Series title. And Lou Bezjak is taking Kyle Larson because he always runs well here; he’s been flying under the radar and wants to start playoffs on a good note.
Pre-race reading at Darlington
+ Why drivers are rooting for Kevin Harvick, the agitator-turned-voice of NASCAR generation
+ ‘It’s OK to race’: Despite wild wreck at Daytona, Ryan Preece competes at Darlington
+ NASCAR Playoffs at Darlington: Drivers reflect on Kurt Busch’s legacy
+ ‘It will be in great hands.’ Mississippi native named president at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR playoff-opening race details
Race: Cook Out Southern 500
Distance: 501.32 miles (367 Laps)
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 115, Stage 2 ends on Lap 230, Stage 3 ends on Lap 367
TV: USA
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Where: Darlington Raceway
When: 6 p.m., Sunday
Purse: $8,260,258
Starting lineup for Darlington race
Christopher Bell starts on the pole with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin right next to him. Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney behind them, with former Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano making up Row 3.
Position
Driver
Car No.
1
Christopher Bell
20
2
Denny Hamlin
11
3
Tyler Reddick
45
4
Ryan Blaney
12
5
Brad Keselowski
6
6
Joey Logano
22
7
Kevin Harvick
4
8
Chris Buescher
17
9
Michael McDowell
34
10
Aric Almirola
10
11
Kyle Busch
8
12
Chase Briscoe
14
13
Chase Elliott
9
14
Austin Cindric
2
15
Carson Hocevar
42
16
AJ Allmendinger
16
17
Ty Gibbs
54
18
Kyle Larson
5
19
Bubba Wallace
23
20
Erik Jones
43
21
Daniel Suarez
99
22
Corey LaJoie
7
23
William Byron
24
24
Alex Bowman
48
25
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
26
Ty Dillon
77
27
Ross Chastain
1
28
Austin Dillon
3
29
Justin Haley
31
30
Todd Gilliland
38
31
Martin Truex Jr.
19
32
Harrison Burton
21
33
JJ Yelev
15
34
Ryan Preece
41
35
Ryan Newman
51
36
BJ McLeod
78