NASCAR Daytona live updates: Predictions, news before Chase Briscoe starts out front

Charlotte Observer reporters Alex Zietlow and Shane Connuck will be providing live updates and analysis throughout Saturday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. See those musings below. Refresh this page as needed.

7:05 p.m.: A look at the most up-to-date betting odds before the green flag drops: Denny Hamlin at 10-1, Chase Elliott at 11-1, Brad Keselowski at 12-1, Joey Logano at 12-1 and Ryan Blaney at 12-1. The Team Penske teammates — Logano and Blaney — haven’t been good in a while, but they’re each great superspeedway racers, and they each are sporting cars with the manufacturer that was king in qualifying yesterday (Ford).

6:50 p.m.: One. Final. Chance. The NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale is set to begin just after 7:30 p.m. at Daytona International Speedway, and playoff aspirations abound. After an awesome round of qualifying for Ford, Chase Briscoe will start on the pole, and right next to him will be Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola. Bubba Wallace is the top-starting Toyota in P4, with Ty Gibbs being the top-starting Chevy in P5. (Gibbs and Wallace, of course, are the top two drivers contending for that 16th and final playoff spot.)

Some Observer predictions, you ask? Alex Zietlow is taking William Byron to win it — he perhaps was influenced by a conversation he had with NASCAR great and NBC announcer Steve Letarte earlier in the week — and thinks Wallace will earn the up-for-grabs playoff berth. Shane Connuck is predicting that Kyle Larson takes the checkered flag and Wallace finds himself in the playoffs. Racing soon!

Details on Coke Zero Sugar 400

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Place: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Purse: $8,778,583

TV: NBC, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps)

Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 35), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 95), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 160)