NASCAR driver Bobby East dies at 37 after stabbing attack at California gas station

NASCAR driver Bobby East died at age 37 earlier this week after he was stabbed by a man at a Southern California gas station.

Police responded to a stabbing at a 76 gas station in Westminster, located in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, Wednesday just before 6 p.m., according to the Westminster Police Department.

“The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area,” authorities said in a statement.

Police attempted life-saving measures before he was transported to a trauma center, where he later died.

On Saturday, several media outlets identified the victim as East, a three-time champion on the US Auto Club circuit.

The Torrance, Calif.-native, who was the son of USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East, also won the SAC Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013.

A 27-year-old man named Trent William Millsap, who fled the area prior to police arrival, was arrested and charged, Deadline reports. According to police, Millsap has an outstanding parole warrant.