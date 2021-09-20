Nascar Driver Brad Keselowski on the championship
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sports Pulse: How Nascar Driver Brad Keselowski prepares for big races
Sports Pulse: How Nascar Driver Brad Keselowski prepares for big races
Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s Cup race at Bristol on Saturday night, but four drivers saw their playoff hopes dashed. Here’s who was cut from the field Saturday night.
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Sugarlands Distilling Co., along with racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy Earnhardt, together announced a strategic partnership that includes existing and new Sugarlands products to bear the Earnhardt‘s names. The partnership was announced Saturday before the NASCAR Playoffs race at Bristol Motor Speedway. As part of the partnership, Sugarlands‘ Electric […]
Grosjean leaps from the car and runs away after hitting the pit wall.
Kyle Larson won at Bristol Motor Speedway — not really a big surprise or even the most interesting part of NASCAR's first playoff elimination race. The post-race feud between reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stole the show Saturday night, especially when Harvick angrily told the energized crowd: “I’m ready to freakin' rip somebody’s head off." The fickle crowd struggled to pick a side before settling firmly behind Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver.
The Houston Texans sustained a 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Here are four people to blame for the Week 2 loss.
The drivers had plenty to say about Saturday night's Cup playoff eliminator race at Bristol Motor Speedway...
Presbyterian lost 72-0 last week, helping vindicate anyone who doubted coach Kevin Kelley’s no-punt strategy. “I hope you’ll keep watching the rest of the season,” he said.
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was not expecting his kicker to miss a field goal as time expired today in Arizona. Zimmer said that as kicker Greg Joseph lined up to attempt a 37-yard field goal in the final seconds, it seemed like everything was setting up for the Vikings to win. “I felt good [more]
Drew Brees has terse response to Saints' Week 2 Panthers loss
Get ahead of the competition with Andy Behrens' early waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
In fact, moving forward in NASCAR's playoffs, Harvick plans to run all over the reigning Cup Series champion. Elliott is NASCAR's most popular driver and the defending Cup champion doesn't really make waves on the racetrack.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Despite only eight races remaining in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, first-year team 23XI Racing made a significant personnel change. Mike Wheeler dropped his crew-chief responsibilities and upgraded his role as director of competition to a full-time position, the organization announced Thursday. Robert “Bootie” Barker was then tapped to take over […]
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the clock he was watching powered off during a crucial stretch at the end of Dallas' win over the Chargers.
Some NHRA drivers are critical of the “The Billy Torrence Rule.”
The Steelers offense fell flat in their loss to the Raiders.
Much better. 5 takeaways from the #Bills' 35-0 win over the #Dolphins:
Trey Lance didn't see the field once during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Eagles, and Joe Staley believes that was a wise decision.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kevin Harvick shadowed Chase Elliott down pit road after Saturday night‘s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford practically kissing the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as they parked. Both exited their cars immediately, ready for some type of confrontation after their on-track drama. Not even bothering with […]
Watch the final laps and all the drama between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway from the in-car camera views of Harvick's No. 4.