Nascar Driver Brad Keselowski on the championship

Associated Press

Kyle Larson won at Bristol Motor Speedway — not really a big surprise or even the most interesting part of NASCAR's first playoff elimination race. The post-race feud between reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stole the show Saturday night, especially when Harvick angrily told the energized crowd: “I’m ready to freakin' rip somebody’s head off." The fickle crowd struggled to pick a side before settling firmly behind Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver.