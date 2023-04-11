NASCAR driver Cody Ware arrested in Iredell County

NASCAR driver Cody Ware has been arrested in Iredell County for two counts of assault, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ware, 27, was booked into custody on Monday for charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation - inflicting serious injury, according to online jail records.

Cody is the son of Rick Ware and currently drives the No. 51 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing.

Details about Ware’s charges weren’t immediately made available. However, he bonded out of jail Monday afternoon.

The news comes just days after Ware’s team announced that he wouldn’t take part in a race at Bristol Motor Speedway this past weekend because of a personal matter. The team statement also asked for privacy for the Ware family.

In a statement, NASCAR confirmed the news and said Ware was suspended indefinitely.

“NASCAR officials issued an indefinite suspension of Cup Series driver Cody Ware on Monday,” NASCAR said in the statement.

According to NASCAR, Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

