NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is selling his Lake Norman mansion. Here’s how much it costs.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is selling his longtime Lake Norman mansion for nearly $13 million, according to its property listing.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is shown during Truck Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on May 6, 2023. Busch is selling his Lake Norman mansion.

The 13,000-square-foot mansion overlooks a quiet, relatively secluded part of the lake in the gated Norman Estates community. The property is located at the end of Unity Church Road in the eastern Lincoln County community of Denver.

Busch bought the mansion at 8465 Norman Estates Drive in 2012 for a then-Charlotte area record $7.5 million, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

The owners have meticulously maintained the mansion and its 1.3 acres in a community with many “high profile” homeowners, Realtor Heather Gibbs of Corcoran HM Properties said.

The mansion hit the market this week for $12.995 million, The Charlotte Business Journal first reported.

Lincoln County property tax records list the owner only as “East Denver Revocable Trust,” which the Observer confirmed in 2012 was Busch.

Tony Forouzad, the luxury homebuilder whose company spent 32 months building the home, and Realtors involved in the 2012 sale said at the time that confidentiality agreements barred them from disclosing the buyer’s name.

Heather Gibbs of Corcoran HM Properties represents the trust in the sale of the seven-bedroom, 15,000-square-foot mansion.

The owners are just ready to move elsewhere after living in the home for so long, Gibbs told the Observer on Saturday.

“There’s no real personal reason” behind the decision to sell, she said, declining to name the owners behind the trust.

The owners have meticulously maintained the mansion and its 1.3 acres in a community with many “high profile” homeowners, she said. “They have just taken care of it to the highest level.”

Norman Estates is in a “super-quiet” area of the lake with little boat traffic, Gibbs said. The mansion for sale has a beach area that never erodes because of the lack of boats, whose wakes cause shoreline erosion, she said.

Because few boats pass the relatively secluded Norman Estates community, the beach at the mansion for sale never erodes, Realtor Heather Gibbs of Corcoran HM Properties said.

And because Norman Estates is secluded, “the Catawba Queen isn’t cruising by pointing out homes like it does at The Peninsula,” the lakefront mansion community in Cornelius, she said.

Owners also love the community’s quick, interstate-free access to Charlotte via N.C. 16, Gibbs said. N.C. 73 also is near.

Luxury home designer Jim Phelps spent 1 1/2 years designing the home, Forouzad told the Observer in 2012.

The mansion has French, European and Tudor architectural influences, Abigail Jennings, president of Cornelius-based Lake Norman Realty, told the Observer at the time. Her firm listed the sale back then.

The home has 180-degree panoramic views of Lake Norman.

Interior features include soaring beamed ceilings, travertine and walnut floors and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces.

The foyer showcases a circular staircase and hand-forged iron railing below the wooden turret ceiling, Jennings said in 2012.

According to its listing, the home has such custom and luxury touches as a primary suite with a spa-like bathroom and private elevator to a boutique-style closet.

The kitchen underwent a $1 million renovation that included adding two marble waterfall islands, sensor-touch cabinets, a black Dacor stainless steel range and Miele appliances, according to the listing.

The home has 180-degree panoramic views of Lake Norman, with a boat dock, covered slip, fully equipped outdoor kitchen and heated swimming pool with a swim-up bar.

In 2012, Forouzad said the home took so long to build because of all the detail he and his workers put into it, right down to the tongue-and-groove ceiling in the boat house.

“It’s a true masterpiece,” Forouzad said in 2012. “Nothing else like it on Lake Norman.”