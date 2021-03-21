NASCAR won’t penalize Noah Gragson for a pit road incident that caused a fight

1 / 2

NASCAR won’t penalize Noah Gragson for a pit road incident that caused a fight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Andrejev
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the backdrop of Justin Allgaier’s 15th Xfinity win was a fight on pit road Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Drivers Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson exchanged shoves and swings. The altercation ended when the drivers were physically separated by NASCAR officials and team members.

Hemric, who drives the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing, told the Performance Racing Network after the race that the frustration stemmed from an earlier incident during a pit stop in which Gragson backed into Hemric’s pit box.

“I backed up, and he decided to put it in reverse and cram it into my right front fender,” Hemric told PRN. “ … It was completely deliberate. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

“Where I come from, you get your eye dotted when you do stuff like that,” Hemric said.

Hemric initiated the confrontation after the race, approaching and shoving Gragson as he spoke with media members on pit road. Each driver took a swing at the other, and as Hemric was pulled away by crew members, Gragson attempted to land a few more blows until he was also restrained.

Gragson, who finished in fourth, wrote on Twitter later in the evening that he unintentionally backed into Hemric’s box in order to get his car’s right side tires into his pit box and avoid a penalty. He narrowly missed hitting a No. 18 crew member servicing Hemric’s car. Gragson also posted a video on Twitter showing an aerial view of the maneuver.

“18 was in our pit box when I was turning into our pit stall,” Gragson wrote. “He backed up into his. I was out of position in the box and had to back up to get into my box. Unintentional backing into him. If they’d show the full replay, you’d see I didn’t just back into him for no reason.”

Hemric said after the race that a driver pitting behind him during the stop accelerated as he pulled into his pit box, forcing him to drive into Gragson’s pit box, which delayed stops for both teams. Hemric interpreted Gragson backing into his box as a retaliatory move. He responded to Gragson’s tweet a few hours later, declining to accept his explanation.

“The middle finger you gave me out the window was a pretty clear indication to me that you knew exactly what your intent was. Thanks for posting the facts @NoahGragson,” Hemric wrote.

NASCAR announced Sunday morning that it would not penalize Gragson for driving into Hemric’s pit box. NASCAR competition officials reviewed the incident and met with Gragson after Saturday’s altercation.

“A chain reaction of events led to the 18 and 9 both overshooting their pit stalls,” NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller said in a statement. “The 9 ended up both long and out of his pit box to the outside, and needed to back up as far as possible to have any chance at fully pulling into his box.

“After reviewing the video, it is our judgement that the contact was not deliberate,” Miller said.

Many members of the NASCAR industry have chimed in on the incident and resulting fight. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton said he had a short conversation with his teammate after the race, giving Hemric a fist bump on pit road as he walked away from scuffle. Burton and Gragson exchanged swings last year following an Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway.

“I’ve been there before, obviously in that exact same situation,” Burton told reporters after the race. “I know that kinda sucks and you’re angry and that’s all I said.”

Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin also commented on the incident on social media. He wrote on Twitter, “This is not ok,” with a clip of Gragson backing into Hemric’s box. Hamlin also wrote, “Where’s @mikejoy500 when you need him,” tagging the FOX announcer. The tweet referenced an earlier series of tweets from Joy that many interpreted to be critical of Gragson following an Xfinity race a few weeks ago.

Gragson’s JR Motorsports team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. has not yet commented on the incident, but he is expected to on an upcoming episode of his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download.

Full results from the EchoPark 250 can be found here.

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR officials: No penalty for Noah Gragson after review of Atlanta pit-road incident

    NASCAR officials announced Sunday morning that they will not penalize Noah Gragson for his actions in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, ruling that pit-road contact between his car and Daniel Hemric’s was unintentional. Gragson’s No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet backed into Hemric’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on pit road at Atlanta Motor Speedway after […]

  • Hemric, Gragson mix it up in post-race fight at Atlanta

    Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson traded swings and shoves in a post-race scrap after Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The two squabbled over pit-road space during a late-race stop, with Gragson’s No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Hemric in adjacent stalls. That dispute […]

  • Watch Daniel Hemric, Noah Gragson fight after Atlanta Xfinity race

    Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson threw punches at each other on pit road after Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Gragson after altercation with Hemric: ‘I don’t know why he’s mad’

    Noah Gragson describes what he saw that led to the altercation with Daniel Hemric after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

    Kyle Busch led a race-high 102 laps on his way to a win in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • NASCAR live updates: Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch in front at Atlanta Cup race

    The NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway today and Denny Hamlin is starting on the pole. Lap-by-lap highlights here.

  • UPDATE: Jimmie Johnson spins early at Sebring and then leads, but team breaks rule

    After wrecking in qualifying, Jimmie Johnson spun again in the first 15 minutes of the Mobil 1 Twelver Hours of Sebring but then took the lead.

  • Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran

    Iran does not trust U.S. promises on lifting sanctions and will only return to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal once Washington fully removes the measures, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers, but which was abandoned in 2018 by President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions.

  • Final 2021 Twelve Hours of Sebring results, IMSA points, statistics package

    2021 Twelve Hours of Sebring results: All the statistics from Saturday's sports car endurance classic, which was won by the No. 5 Cadillac.

  • Hailey Bieber Shares Why She Regrets Getting a Gun Tattoo

    Hailey Bieber revealed to ELLE about why she wouldn't get a gun tattoo today after getting inked at 18.

  • Chase Elliott will start at rear of field for Atlanta Cup race

    Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and home state hero Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) following a pair of failures in pre-race inspection. Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was slated […]

  • Mouthwatering shrimp rice soup recipe

    Soups are very popular in Puerto Rico and it is safe to say that we all agree that this Shrimp Soup is everyone's favorite paired with some fried green plantains and pan sobao. Serve yourself one bowl of this delicious soup and you'll keep coming back for more!

  • Atlanta Xfinity race results

    Results from Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • This Loophole Is Allowing Debt Collectors to Take Your Stimulus Check

    As soon as the third economic stimulus payment authorized by Congress is delivered to millions of Americans, it could be seized by debt collectors for outstanding credit card or medical bills. USA...

  • Attorney to turn over evidence in Deshaun Watson case

    The attorney representing the women who allege Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acted inappropriately or sexually assaulted them said he plans to turn over evidence and affidavits to the police and district attorney in Houston on Monday. Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram that his team also will be requesting that prosecutors empanel a grand jury to review the evidence to recommend whether criminal charges are warranted. As of Friday, Buzbee had filed civil suits in Harris County, Texas, against Watson on behalf of seven women.

  • Hailey Baldwin Pops In Neon Green Crisscross Sandals That Elevate Her Jeans for Date Night

    Bold-colored mules get the green light for 2021.

  • Back-to-Back deaths on Rikers Island raise more concerns

    According to the Daily News, one Rikers Island jail inmate recently died in an incident involving his head being trapped in a handcuff slot, and another committed suicide. “The first inmate, Tomas Carlo, 48, was found unresponsive at around 6:15 p.m. March 2 in a clinic area of the Anna M. Kross Center with his head stuck in the cuff port — a small metal door built into a larger jailhouse door where inmates slide their hands through so that correction officers can securely shackle them,” a Daily News source said. Before he was utlimately pronounced dead, Carlo had been on life support at Elmhurst Hospital, where he’d been rushed.

  • Alabama holds off Iona as speculation about Rick Pitino's future heats up

    Rick Pitino has sworn that Iona will be his final job, but his name has already been floated for the opening at Indiana.

  • Rizin FF 27 live results

    The women's super atomweight title is on the line as Ayaka Hamasaki looks to defend her title at Rizin FF 27 in Nagoya, Japan.

  • South Dakota gov pushes changes to transgender sports ban

    South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday suggested language changes in a bill to ban transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ or women’s sports leagues to limit the ban to high school and elementary schools, excluding college sports from the proposal. The Republican governor had initially tweeted she was “excited to sign” the bill after it passed the Legislature but sent the bill back to lawmakers with suggestions to change its language. A majority of both chambers of the Legislature can approve it on March 29.