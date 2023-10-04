NASCAR at Kansas Speedway: Series schedule for 2024 again offers 2 race weekends in KCK

Kansas Speedway will play host to two NASCAR Cup race weekends again next year, as revealed on Wednesday when the series released its nationwide lineup of events for 2024.

The NASCAR Crafstman Truck Series will race here Saturday, May 4, 2024. The NASCAR Cup Series race, the AdventHealth 400, is scheduled for Sunday, May 5.

All three of NASCAR’s premier series return to America’s Heartland Sept. 27-29, 2024. The Hollywood Casino 400 will headline the weekend as the opening race of the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Before then, but on that same weekend, the NASCAR trucks will race Friday, Sept. 27 to close the playoffs’ round of 12. The NASCAR Xfinity Series follows Saturday, Sept. 28.

“We’re excited to provide two weekends of NASCAR racing for our fans in 2024,” Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said in a statement. “It is fitting that Kansas Speedway kick-starts the round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“Between our exceptional on-track product and amenities, Kansas Speedway is a must-visit destination for race fans and a worthy location for such a prized date on the schedule.”

Tickets for next season will go on sale at a later date.

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NASCAR race weekends at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 4: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN/Sirius XM)

Sunday, May 5: NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 (2 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Friday, Sept. 27: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (7:30 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, Sept. 28: NASCAR Xfinity Series (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Sept. 29: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (2 p.m. CT on USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)