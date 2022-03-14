NASCAR legend’s $5M hypercar hits 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. Here’s where you can see it.

NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Rick Hendrick is giving sports car fans a chance to inspect his $5 million “hypercar,” a rare Ferrari LaFerrari that hits 100 mph in 4.8 seconds.

The car will be on display at the Charlotte AutoFair April 7-10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, speedway officials said Friday.

The annual event features at least 50 car club displays and 10,000 vendor spaces.

About 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in a car corral ringing the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

Hendrick’s will be the rarest car of them all at the show.

NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick’s 950-horsepower Ferrari LaFerrari reaches 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and completes a quarter-mile in 9.8 seconds, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials said.

The car “is so exclusive that most of us will never see one in person,” according to a speedway news release that hyped the Ferrari LaFerrari as “hyper fast,” “hyper expensive,” “hyper rare,” “hyper light,” “hyper civilized” and “hyper thirsty.”

The Italian automaker built only 499 LaFerrari coupes from 2013 to 2016 and 210 LaFerrari Aperta open-top cars from 2016 to 2018, speedway officials said, adding “being wealthy or famous wasn’t enough to get someone on a list to buy one.”

LaFerraris went only to the most high-profile repeat customers, speedway officials said.

Lightweight, hyper-fast

The 950-horsepower cars have 6.3-liter V-12 engines and reach 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. They have a top speed of 218 mph.

Yet they weigh only as much as a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord sedan, according to the speedway.

LaFerraris are hyper-thirsty because they get only an EPA-estimated 12 miles per gallon of premium gasoline in the city and 16 on the highway, according to the speedway.

They’re hyper-civilized because their seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions make them “remarkably easy to drive,” officials said.

Other featured cars

The Charlotte AutoFair Showcase Pavilion also will feature:

▪ A Ford GT40 that starred in the 2019 “Ford v Ferrari” Hollywood movie.

▪ The “Best of the Best” of the recent car show circuit.

▪ A nostalgic display of AMC products.

▪ The one-off, wedge-shaped 1966 Cannara I sports car.

Hours, tickets

Charlotte AutoFair hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 7-9 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 10.

Single-day tickets are $10 April 7 and $15 April 8-9 for adults. A four-day weekend pass is available for $40. Admission is free for ages 12 and under with an adult.

Tickets are available at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com, at the gate and by calling 800-455-3267.