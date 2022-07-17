NASCAR star Bobby East's alleged murderer Trent William Millsap had outstanding arrest warrant

The California suspect who allegedly stabbed a NASCAR driver to death on Wednesday had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Trent William Millsap, 27, who was shot and killed by California SWAT police, had an outstanding arrest warrant prior to allegedly stabbing former NASCAR driver Bobby East.

The Westminster Police Department said that Millsap had an outstanding parole warrant for his arrest prior to the incident.

East was killed at a 76 gas station in Westminster at around 5:51 p.m. on Wednesday and was found with a "serious stab" to his chest. Millsap fled the scene before police arrived, according to officials.

Police said that Millsap was "transient and known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim motels."

The former NASCAR driver later died at a local hospital, according to police.

The USAC said that East was an "immediate success" in his career.

"Bobby was an immediate success in his USAC career," the group said in a press release. "His first career triumph with the USAC National Midgets in 2001 at Schererville, Indiana’s Illiana Motor Speedway made Bobby the youngest USAC national feature winner ever at the time, at the age of 16. His three winning performances in 2001 made him the winningest USAC National Midget Rookie in more than a quarter century. Ultimately, he was rewarded as the series’ Rookie of the Year."