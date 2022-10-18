NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for 1 race

Reuters

Tesla topped registrations of battery-electric vehicles in Germany in the first nine months of this year at nearly 38,500, federal data showed, beating the Volkswagen brand by around 6,000 vehicles. Tesla's battery-electric registrations jumped nearly 50% from the January-September period last year, while Volkswagen's dropped 40% to just over 32,300 in line with a broader drop across most of the Volkswagen Group brands in Europe's biggest car market. Only Audi and Seat saw an increase in the number of battery-electric cars registered in Germany among Volkswagen Group brands, the data from the federal motor transport authority showed.