NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway
FOX 10's Irene Snyder talks to Kaz Grala about his upcoming race in the Xfinity Series.
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver catches up with Josh Berry following his 10th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR has rolled into the Valley starting with the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and more action is expected Sunday. FOX 10's Irene Snyder shows you what to expect and catches up to some fans who already found their own finish line.
A repeat winner early into the season and track history made during the Xfinity race; see all the highlights from NASCAR's return to Phoenix Raceway.
A wreck involving AJ Allmendinger on the restart of Lap 310 sets the NASCAR Cup Series up for its 10th overtime finish at Phoenix Raceway.
With his dominant win tonight at Phoenix Raceway, 18-year-old Sammy Smith makes history in the Xfinity Series.
On the final restart in NASCAR Overtime, William Byron made the pass to take the lead and win the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
John Hunter Nemechek brings out a late caution on Lap 177 following a restart at Phoenix Raceway.
You just can't win. Kevin Harvick was dominant in the closing laps, but an untimely caution and too many tires proved his undoing at Phoenix.
