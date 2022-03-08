NASCAR's Blaney family to race in Tony Stewart's SRX Series this summer

Last summer, it was the Elliotts.

This time around, it's the Battle of the Blaneys.

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) — the second-year racing series formed by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham — announced Tuesday that the father-son duo of Ryan and Dave Blaney will race in the series' season-finale July 23 at Sharon Speedway (Ohio).

Dave Blaney, who raced for 17 Cup seasons (1992-2014), is a co-owner of the venue and won a World of Outlaws event there last year. Ryan Blaney has been a full-time Cup driver since 2016 with seven career wins.

The SRX pulled off a successful first season last summer, routinely pulling in strong Saturday night TV numbers and attracting several big-name racers from various forms of racing.

Ryan Blaney talks with his dad, NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, in 2012.

NASCAR drivers in SRX

Helio Castroneves, Hailie Deegan, Michael Waltrip, Bobby Labonte and Bill and Chase Elliott all raced at some point throughout the six-race summer season. So did founder Tony Stewart, who won the overall points championship.

This season, Greg Biffle will run full-time along with 2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman, while former Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth will also run a few races.

Labonte, Waltrip, Deegan, Castroneves and Bill Elliott will all return this season.

SRX schedule

The SRX summer season goes green June 18 at Five Flags Speedway (Pensacola) followed by consecutive Saturday night trips to South Boston, Stafford (Connecticut), Nashville Fairgrounds, I-55 Raceway (Missouri) and Sharon.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Dave and Ryan Blaney the latest NASCAR stars to race in Stewart's SRX Series