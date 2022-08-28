Nascent Biotech - Changing the Biotechnology Industry

Vero Beach, Florida, United States - (NewMediaWire) - August 28, 2022 - Nascent Biotech is an up-and-coming Biotech industry leader that has developed a proprietary product by the name of Pritumumab (PTB). Pritumumab is an antibodythat naturally occurs within humansthat has been isolated and derived by Nascent Biotech using a groundbreaking contemporary biotechnological framework. Pritumumab has large potential in the cancer industry and can be used in cancer treatment.

The global brain tumor drug market accounted for ~$3.5 billion in 2022, with a projected growth rate of 7.2%. Biotechnology companies play a pivotal role in our everyday life and have all increased in importance and value following the global shift of COVID-19. Companies such as Nascent Biotech have the ability to eat up a large portion of the market share with their modern techniques and products in the cancer-fighting arena.

In a statement from Nascent Biotech CEO Sean Carrick, he discusses the current position of Nascent Biotech, and its future potential: "The company is moving forward as expected with our phase I clinical trial. In the process, we are learning a lot about Pritumumab. We believe that, as we progress forward with phase I clinical trails and move into phase II, achievement of our milestones will drive significant value to the company and the shareholders." With the Pritumumab trials moving forward, now appears to be the perfect time to get a piece of the pie, before the company expands rapidly.

On top of this, the Biotech sector is one of the healthiest and strongest sectors in the modern market. It appears that the sector is going to be growing rapidly in the coming months and years. Investors should explore this area, as it appears to be a very good look to invest in early. Following the current market trends, this stock has the potential to reach $3 per share once the trials go into phase II of the clinical trials, and even more following that.

ABOUT NASCENT BIOTECH

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping millions of people worldwide. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com. Our lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal antibody (Mab) that will be studied in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer. Development for PTB as a treatment for COVID-19 is being researched.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

