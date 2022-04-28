Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise on Facebook Users, China Economic Pledge

Naoto Hosoda
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq 100 futures rose as Meta Platforms Inc. surged in aftermarket trading and China stepped up efforts to bolster its economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.2% as of 12:21 p.m. in Tokyo, halting a two-day decline. S&P 500 futures gained 0.7% and Dow Jones futures added 0.1%.

Shares of Meta Platforms jumped more than 19% in late trading after Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected. Meta has a 3% weighting in the Nasdaq 100 and a 1.1% weighting in the S&P 500.

Meta Platforms’ Facebook Returns to User Growth; Shares Soar

Index futures also got a lift from a rally in Asian shares after China’s State Council pledged to promote the growth of internet platform firms and give cash handouts to poor people who have lost their jobs.

“The release of Meta Platforms’ earnings provided some form of relief,” Jun Rong Yeap, a strategist at IG Asia Pte, wrote in a note. “For the S&P 500, the index is attempting to hold up above the 4,140 level but overall sentiment may still lean toward some cautiousness.”

Dip buyers powered the underlying S&P 500 as much as 1.6% higher before a late-session rally left it higher by just 0.2% at 4,183.96 on Wednesday. The post-market futures rally did little to soften what is shaping up to be the worst month for the S&P 500 since March 2020 as the Federal Reserve’s campaign to tamp down inflation forced investors to reprice risk assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Omicron, imports expected to restrain U.S. growth in first quarter

    U.S. economic growth likely slowed sharply in the first quarter as a wave of COVID-19 cases curbed activity, but retained sufficient underlying strength to keep the expansion on track amid headwinds from soaring inflation and rising interest rates. The growth rate, which is anticipated to be the slowest since the recession triggered by the pandemic ended nearly two years ago, would also reflect a surge in imports. Economists are split over whether inventories would contribute to gross domestic product growth after they accounted for the bulk of the acceleration in GDP in the fourth quarter.

  • Tech Rebounds in Late Trading on Surge in Meta: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rebounded from the worst rout since March, though ended well off session highs as a glut of earnings reports whipsawed sentiment.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDip buyers powered

  • Facebook and Twitter failed to remove nearly 90% of Islamophobic posts flagged to them - report

    Many of these posts reportedly had offensive hashtags such as #deathtoislam, #islamiscancer and #raghead

  • Twitter’s Earnings Might Miss. Musk Might Not Even Care.

    Social-media firm Twitter is reporting first-quarter results early in the morning. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already agreed to buy it, and Twitter isn't even having a conference call.

  • Facebook earnings were not as bad as feared, but they were still pretty bad

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s earnings results may have not been as bad as Wall Street was expecting, but the single-digit revenue growth for the social-media giant is not something investors should ignore

  • New-Home Sales Fall 8.6% As Record Prices and Surging Loan Rates Reduce Demand

    Surging mortgage rates and record-high prices for new houses are straining affordability, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

  • Chinese Coal Firms’ Share Prices Surge After Bumper Results

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest coal miner saw its shares jump the most in a month after posting a massive profit increase on rising coal prices.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesChina Shenhua Energy Co.’s share

  • Oil Sinks Toward $100 as China’s Virus Lockdowns Weigh on Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled toward $100 a barrel as China’s spreading virus outbreak continued to weigh on the outlook for global demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesWest Texas Intermediate futures declined

  • Asian markets higher after wobbly day on Wall Street

    Asian shares logged moderate gains on Thursday after Wall Street stabilized following a sell-off in tech stocks the day before.

  • Facebook briefly drops 6% after Bloomberg incorrectly publishes disappointing forward guidance for revenue

    The financial news and data firm acknowledged the mistake shortly after. Facebook reports its second quarter earnings after the closing bell today.

  • The rise and fall of Bill Hwang's 'house of cards'

    Bill Hwang spent 25 years building his career, but his downfall took just four days. The now-notorious owner of Archegos Capital Management took extraordinary risks by leveraging stock positions and artificially inflating their prices, prosecutors alleged on Wednesday. "Over the course of less than a week in late March 2021, the house of cards collapsed," the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint against Hwang.

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    These two stocks are on fire sale today for all the wrong reasons. You should grab them while they're cheap.

  • What Is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral Drug, and How Effective Is It?

    It is the drug that has been hailed by the White House as key to saving lives in the fight against Covid-19. Vice President Kamala Harris was prescribed it after she tested positive for the virus. In addition to the fact that Harris was taking it, the White House also announced an effort to make the drug more widely available.

  • China Evergrande targets sales of $152 million in Golden Week holiday

    Embattled China Evergrande Group is targeting sales of 1 billion yuan ($152.26 million) during China's Golden Week holiday, a person with knowledge of the matter said, as the property developer offers apartments at discounts nationwide. With $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has been struggling to resume construction work and deliver homes to buyers, saying this month that building had resumed at 95% of its projects. In 2021, Evergrande recorded contracted sales of 443 billion yuan, down 39% from the previous year.

  • Ford CEO on Tesla: 'We can catch them'

    Ford CEO Jim Farley chats with Yahoo Finance about the milestone moment of producing its first electric F-150.

  • Oklahoma Advances Bill to Bar Banks From Muni Deals Over Gun Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oklahoma lawmakers advanced a bill that would bar the state from working with companies that have restrictive gun policies, a step that could hurt Wall Street’s public-finance business there. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse

  • Citi, Bank of America, Wells Fargo Shareholders Backed Proposals To Stop Financing New Fossil Fuel Supplies Doesn't Get Enough Support

    Investors at Citigroup, Inc (NYSE: C) and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) hardly backed proposals, essentially asking the banks to stop financing new fossil fuel supplies, Reuters reports. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) investors followed suit with a similar proposal. An expert saw the results reflect the current instability in energy markets and activists’ challenge in persuading significant mutual funds to support their causes. Representatives for top fund managers BlackRock Inc (NY

  • Meta Stock Jumps on Earnings Report. The Expectations Were Low.

    Shares of Facebook's parent company soared in late trading Wednesday after the company hits most of Wall Street's estimates.

  • Dow, S&P 500 eke out gains but Nasdaq slips after booking biggest dive since 2020

    U.S. stocks mostly eke out gains Wednesday, as investors weigh earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet, following the worst day for the Nasdaq Composite since 2020.