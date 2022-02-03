Meta Slump Accounts for Half of Nasdaq 100 Futures Losses

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is fueling losses on Nasdaq 100 futures contracts after plunging in late trading on disappointing earnings.

March futures on the technology-heavy index were down as much as 2.4% on Thursday, with the benchmark set to end a four-day rally. Expected declines in Meta -- the fifth biggest stock on the index, with a weighting of 4.9% -- account for roughly half of the losses, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Meta’s shares plummeted 23% in post-market trading on Wednesday after the social network reported that user growth faltered in the latest quarter and gave a disappointing sales forecast for the current period. Spotify Technology SA also tumbled after forecasting a slower start to the year, with both outlooks adding concerns about technology companies’ fundamentals to those about performance in an environment of rising rates.

“Wall Street’s rally is already out of date after dire earnings from Meta Platforms sent U.S. futures markets promptly lower after the close,” Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, wrote in a note. “It comes at a time that U.S. indices have continued to climb despite volumes falling.”

The slump rippled across the market, with other social media peers including Pinterest Inc. and Snap Inc. also coming under pressure. The Nasdaq 100 is down 7.2% for the year despite a recent boost from by earnings at companies including Google parent Alphabet Inc.

