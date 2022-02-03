Meta Slump Accounts for Half of Nasdaq 100 Futures Losses

Naoto Hosoda and Farah Elbahrawy
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is fueling losses on Nasdaq 100 futures contracts after plunging in late trading on disappointing earnings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

March futures on the technology-heavy index were down as much as 2.4% on Thursday, with the benchmark set to end a four-day rally. Expected declines in Meta -- the fifth biggest stock on the index, with a weighting of 4.9% -- account for roughly half of the losses, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Meta’s shares plummeted 23% in post-market trading on Wednesday after the social network reported that user growth faltered in the latest quarter and gave a disappointing sales forecast for the current period. Spotify Technology SA also tumbled after forecasting a slower start to the year, with both outlooks adding concerns about technology companies’ fundamentals to those about performance in an environment of rising rates.

“Wall Street’s rally is already out of date after dire earnings from Meta Platforms sent U.S. futures markets promptly lower after the close,” Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, wrote in a note. “It comes at a time that U.S. indices have continued to climb despite volumes falling.”

READ: Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

The slump rippled across the market, with other social media peers including Pinterest Inc. and Snap Inc. also coming under pressure. The Nasdaq 100 is down 7.2% for the year despite a recent boost from by earnings at companies including Google parent Alphabet Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Futures, Europe Stocks Drop on Earnings Shock: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in global stocks faltered following disappointing earnings from technology bellwethers and as traders await more clues on how quickly key central banks will tighten monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook Growth Engine Sputters as TikTok Steals User AttentionSpotif

  • Atos' cybersecurity arm is not up for sale, spokesperson says

    The cybersecurity BDS division of France's Atos is 'not up for sale', a spokesperson for the IT consulting firm said on Thursday, after sources said defence company Thales was working on a potential offer. Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that French company Thales was working on a plan to buy the cybersecurity business of IT consultancy group Atos, in a potential $3 billion tie-up likely to test the political determination for shoring up France's digital defences.

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Meta Platforms' Q4 earnings missed estimates and sent its stock tumbling

    Shares of the parent company of Facebook plunged by more than 20% in after-hours trading Wednesday after a disappointing earnings report.

  • Why the market is reacting so negatively to Facebook earnings

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta's outlook missing expectations, the social media platform's monthly average users, reasons for negative growth, and adjusted price targets.

  • Alphabet, PayPal, AMD, Meta, Starbucks: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Tech stocks are leading gains after major corporations reported strong earnings for the final quarter of 2021. Google parent  Alphabet posted another quarter of strong sales growth and said that it would do a 20-for-1 split of its stock. Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices reported revenue and a sales outlook above analysts’ forecasts.

  • Bridgewater Executive Says Commodities Are The Most Underused Inflation Hedge

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are the most underused hedge against inflation as the economy expands and prices rise, said Bridgewater Associates executive Karen Karniol-Tambour. Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S. Equities Extend Biggest Gains Since 20

  • Meta’s Miss Reverberates Through ETFs

    Meta’s earnings miss will be reflected in several ETFs that hold significant exposure to the stock.

  • Meta Platforms' weak forecast sparks meltdown of social media stocks

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's quarterly earnings miss and poor forecast on Wednesday ignited a meltdown in social media stocks and threatened to smother a recent recovery from a Wall Street tech selloff. Meta tumbled 21% following its quarterly report after the bell, erasing about $200 billion worth of its stock market value. The owner of Facebook and Instagram said it was expecting current-quarter revenue between $27 billion and $29 billion, missing the consensus analyst estimate of about $30 billion.

  • Apple Makes Progress in India as iPhone Sales Rise 34% to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. had its strongest quarter for iPhone sales in India yet, a sign the Cupertino, Calif.-based company is finally making progress in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook Growth Engine Sputters as TikTok Steals User AttentionSpotify’s

  • Is The Biggest Bank Stock By Market Cap A Buy After Fed Meeting?

    Shares of JPMorgan Chase have rebounded since the Federal Reserve's policy announcement last week. So is JPM stock worth buying right now?

  • Meta Reports Loss of $10.2B on Augmented/Virtual Reality Operations in 2021

    The company formerly known as Facebook also reported 2021 revenue of $2.3 billion from the newly broken out division.

  • Meta (FB), Spotify (SPOT) Down Big on Q4 Earnings; TMUS Gains

    Weak revenue guidance for the company formerly known as Facebook, and subscriber forecasts coming down for Spotify, are hurting stocks after-hours.

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Techs Dive As Facebook Crashes, Spotify Skids In Market Rally Test

    Facebook parent Meta crashed on weak earnings and guidance. Spotify also dived. Tech futures sold off after a narrow market rally.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $246.38, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session.

  • Fact check: Deceptive edit of interview with CDC director misleads on COVID-19 deaths

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was referencing a study that found 78% of vaccinated individuals who died of COVID-19 had more than four risk factors.

  • Glencore Moves Into Lithium Recycling in Deal With Britishvolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will build a new plant to recycle lithium-ion batteries in the U.K. as part of a deal to help Britishvolt Ltd. shore up its supply chain as it races to develop Britain’s first large-scale electric-vehicle battery plant.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook Growth Engine Sputt

  • What Can Investors Expect Out Of Meta From Q4 Results?

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) will likely post rising revenues in Q4 2021 but a modest decline in profit as it ramps up metaverse spending, the Wall Street Journal notes. Meta will also break out its Reality Labs segment, which will offer investors insight into the health of the virtual and augmented reality consumer business unit at the heart of the metaverse efforts. The segment representing the company's vision moving forward will likely report relatively small revenue. Facebook and Instagr

  • FTSE 100 Live: Interest rates and Ofgem price cap to rise, Meta shares slump

    The Bank of England is today expected to hike interest rates to 0.5% and make another upward revision to its inflation forecasts. The rates increase from 0.25% is due to be announced at noon and will be the first back-to-back move by the Bank's monetary policy committee since 2004. An hour earlier, Ofgem will raise its energy price cap in another cost of living blow for UK households.