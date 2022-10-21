NASDAQ: AGRI 🌱 Check Out This In-Depth Interview With AgriFORCE's CEO, Ingo Mueller

Benzinga Digital Content Studio

Detroit, MI --News Direct-- AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Go in-depth with Ingo Mueller, CEO as he touches upon a wealth of key details about AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), including the importance of the appointment of André J. Beaulieu, B.A., LL.B. as General Counsel! AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Learn more here 🌿 https://agriforcegs.com/

Contact Details

TraDigital IR - Malaika Temu

malaika@tradigitalir.com

Company Website

https://agriforcegs.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://newsdirect.com/news/nasdaq-agri-check-out-this-in-depth-interview-with-agriforces-ceo-ingo-mueller-604266603

This news release was distributed by News Direct Corp. (“News Direct”). News Direct is an industry-leading content and news distribution platform. This news release and all materials included within this news release, including, without limitation, all images, trademarks and logos, are protected by copyrights, trademarks, service marks, patents or other proprietary rights and laws. If you copy, broadcast, download, store (in any medium), transmit, show or play any multimedia content from this release in public, you must properly attribute said content to the company or organization from which the news release originated unless otherwise sourced. News Direct makes no warranties with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this news release. News Direct hereby disclaims all warranties, whether express, implied, statutory or otherwise, in connection with this news release and the content within this news release.