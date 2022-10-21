NASDAQ: AGRX Agile Therapeutics Anticipates Increased Growth In Q3 of 2022

Benzinga Digital Content Studio

Detroit, MI --News Direct-- Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Meet Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX), a women's healthcare company with FDA approval for their weekly women's birth control patch, Twirla®, and who is actively working on a growth strategy to increase their revenue for Q3 of 2022. Learn more about Agile Therapeutics in this interview video with CEO, Al Altomari! Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Visit 👉 https://agiletherapeutics.com/

