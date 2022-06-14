Nasdaq Bulls See Glimmer of Hope in Aggressive Fed

(Bloomberg) -- For technology-stock investors, a more aggressive Federal Reserve could be the best possible outcome from this week’s meeting of central bank policy makers.

The Fed could send a signal to markets that it’s determined to get inflation under control, and that might cool down the surge in U.S. Treasury yields, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, which climbed Monday to the highest since 2011.

Soaring inflation has brought an end to the era of essentially free money and laid waste to vast swaths of the speculative investment landscape. Cryptocurrencies, electric-vehicle stocks and tech shares have all plunged, miring the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index in a deepening bear market.

But after Monday’s market plunge, valuations are now relatively low, and bond yields already reflect significant further rate increases by the Fed, so the time to buy is near. At least, that’s what the tech bulls hope.

“The 10-year has already discounted quite a bit of Fed tightening, and we should be well through the adjustment to the bond market, and well through the selloff, given how much stocks have come down,” said Justin Kelly, chief investment officer at Winslow Capital Management, which counts Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc. among its biggest holdings.

Shares rebounded on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq 100 gaining 0.6% and the biggest technology and internet names all rising.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated last month that the central bank would raise rates by half a percentage point this week as long as economic data came in as expected. Friday’s surprisingly strong consumer price data sent markets tumbling and prompted increased investor bets on a 0.75-point move. The decision is due at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Washington.

Higher rates mean investors place a bigger discount on the present value of future profits, and many highly valued tech stocks offer nothing but future profits, so they’ve gotten hit the hardest. A basket of the priciest software names sank 8% Monday, bringing its year-to-date drop past 50%. However, the pain has been widespread, and the Nasdaq 100 is down 30% in 2022.

Major companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet are all down more than 25% this year. Amazon is off 37% and both Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. have shed more than 45%.

Investors are pricing in a slowdown in earnings growth on the view that surging inflation and the resulting higher interest rates will curb consumer and industrial demand, possibly leading to a recession. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note soared to almost 3.4% Monday from below 1.35% in December.

“We need to see inflation begin to cool off before we can have a sustained rebound,” said David Lebovitz, who helps oversee $2.6 trillion in assets as global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Analysts now forecast earnings for growth companies will rise 1.4% in 2022, down from the 5.8% pace that had been expected in April, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Consensus expectations for so-called value companies, which sell at a relatively low multiple of profit or book value, have risen over the same period.

At the same time, investors remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for tech, even in a weaker macroeconomic backdrop, and the market’s rout has eased concerns about valuations. The Nasdaq 100 is trading at about 18.8 times estimated earnings, below its 10-year average multiple of 20, while industry bellwethers like Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Salesforce Inc. are all below their long-term averages.

“High-multiple stocks still don’t look like the place to be, but if you have defensive growth businesses where the multiple is in line with the historical trend, that looks like a nice fat pitch from the market,” said Winslow Capital’s Kelly.

If Meta Platforms was hoping that its new ticker symbol would help investors forget about the months of weakness in the stock, that plan hasn’t worked out so far. The stock slumped in each of the three trading days since it started trading as META, and the more than 16% slump over that stretch represents its biggest three-day drop since February. The stock also closed Monday at the lowest since April 2020.

Elon Musk will address Twitter Inc. employees at a company-wide meeting this week, the first time the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer will meet with employees since agreeing to buy the company for $44 billion in late April, according to people familiar with the matter.

Oracle Corp.’s effort to move its customers to the cloud appears to be gaining momentum, and the acquisition of health care records provider Cerner Corp. will help accelerate the growth of the business.

Viasat Inc. defended its proposed purchase of Inmarsat Group Holdings Ltd. as rival SpaceX called on US regulators to deny the $4 billion transaction.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s media venture won the digital streaming rights to the Indian Premier League, outbidding entertainment giants including Walt Disney Co. and Sony Group Corp., according to a person familiar with the matter.

China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.

Sea Ltd. is making its first major job cuts in areas spanning shopping and food, joining other tech firms downsizing this year in anticipation of unprecedented market and economic volatility.

Sequoia India and Sequoia Southeast Asia raised $2.85 billion across three funds to continue backing startups in the region despite a stock market rout roiling tech companies.

MicroStrategy Inc. may need to post additional collateral for a loan as Bitcoin tests a key price range flagged by the software company last month.

Atos SE shares tumbled the most on record after the company said Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer would resign just five months into his tenure, following a failure to agree on a potential restructuring that will lead to a breakup of the French IT business.

