Nasdaq Bulls See Glimmer of Hope in Aggressive Fed

Ryan Vlastelica
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For technology-stock investors, a more aggressive Federal Reserve could be the best possible outcome from this week’s meeting of central bank policy makers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Fed could send a signal to markets that it’s determined to get inflation under control, and that might cool down the surge in U.S. Treasury yields, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, which climbed Monday to the highest since 2011.

Soaring inflation has brought an end to the era of essentially free money and laid waste to vast swaths of the speculative investment landscape. Cryptocurrencies, electric-vehicle stocks and tech shares have all plunged, miring the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index in a deepening bear market.

But after Monday’s market plunge, valuations are now relatively low, and bond yields already reflect significant further rate increases by the Fed, so the time to buy is near. At least, that’s what the tech bulls hope.

“The 10-year has already discounted quite a bit of Fed tightening, and we should be well through the adjustment to the bond market, and well through the selloff, given how much stocks have come down,” said Justin Kelly, chief investment officer at Winslow Capital Management, which counts Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc. among its biggest holdings.

Shares rebounded on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq 100 gaining 0.6% and the biggest technology and internet names all rising.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated last month that the central bank would raise rates by half a percentage point this week as long as economic data came in as expected. Friday’s surprisingly strong consumer price data sent markets tumbling and prompted increased investor bets on a 0.75-point move. The decision is due at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Washington.

Higher rates mean investors place a bigger discount on the present value of future profits, and many highly valued tech stocks offer nothing but future profits, so they’ve gotten hit the hardest. A basket of the priciest software names sank 8% Monday, bringing its year-to-date drop past 50%. However, the pain has been widespread, and the Nasdaq 100 is down 30% in 2022.

Major companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet are all down more than 25% this year. Amazon is off 37% and both Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. have shed more than 45%.

Investors are pricing in a slowdown in earnings growth on the view that surging inflation and the resulting higher interest rates will curb consumer and industrial demand, possibly leading to a recession. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note soared to almost 3.4% Monday from below 1.35% in December.

“We need to see inflation begin to cool off before we can have a sustained rebound,” said David Lebovitz, who helps oversee $2.6 trillion in assets as global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Analysts now forecast earnings for growth companies will rise 1.4% in 2022, down from the 5.8% pace that had been expected in April, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Consensus expectations for so-called value companies, which sell at a relatively low multiple of profit or book value, have risen over the same period.

At the same time, investors remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for tech, even in a weaker macroeconomic backdrop, and the market’s rout has eased concerns about valuations. The Nasdaq 100 is trading at about 18.8 times estimated earnings, below its 10-year average multiple of 20, while industry bellwethers like Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Salesforce Inc. are all below their long-term averages.

“High-multiple stocks still don’t look like the place to be, but if you have defensive growth businesses where the multiple is in line with the historical trend, that looks like a nice fat pitch from the market,” said Winslow Capital’s Kelly.

Tech Chart of the Day

If Meta Platforms was hoping that its new ticker symbol would help investors forget about the months of weakness in the stock, that plan hasn’t worked out so far. The stock slumped in each of the three trading days since it started trading as META, and the more than 16% slump over that stretch represents its biggest three-day drop since February. The stock also closed Monday at the lowest since April 2020.

Top Tech Stories

  • Elon Musk will address Twitter Inc. employees at a company-wide meeting this week, the first time the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer will meet with employees since agreeing to buy the company for $44 billion in late April, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Oracle Corp.’s effort to move its customers to the cloud appears to be gaining momentum, and the acquisition of health care records provider Cerner Corp. will help accelerate the growth of the business.

  • Viasat Inc. defended its proposed purchase of Inmarsat Group Holdings Ltd. as rival SpaceX called on US regulators to deny the $4 billion transaction.

  • Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s media venture won the digital streaming rights to the Indian Premier League, outbidding entertainment giants including Walt Disney Co. and Sony Group Corp., according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.

  • Sea Ltd. is making its first major job cuts in areas spanning shopping and food, joining other tech firms downsizing this year in anticipation of unprecedented market and economic volatility.

  • Sequoia India and Sequoia Southeast Asia raised $2.85 billion across three funds to continue backing startups in the region despite a stock market rout roiling tech companies.

  • MicroStrategy Inc. may need to post additional collateral for a loan as Bitcoin tests a key price range flagged by the software company last month.

  • Atos SE shares tumbled the most on record after the company said Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer would resign just five months into his tenure, following a failure to agree on a potential restructuring that will lead to a breakup of the French IT business.

(Adds Tuesday trading.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Stocks Slump Most Since 2020 on Inflation, Fed Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s key stock index tumbled the most in more than two years, joining a global selloff on growing bets for sharper Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsBitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsiu

  • Bond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- The hottest US inflation in four decades will push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively this year, and a recession may not be far behind.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced E

  • Tesla, MicroStrategy, Ark ETF Need to Capitulate Before Stocks Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund, Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc. are what I’m watching to identify the ultimate capitulation point of this cycle.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsBitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs on

  • Strategist who nailed the recent S&P 500 top says three things are needed for a market bottom

    Our call of the day from Adam Kobeissi says three factors will spell the next bottom, and markets haven't seen any of them yet.

  • Stagflation Fears Surge and ‘Sentiment Is Dire’ in BofA Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor fears of stagflation are at the highest since the 2008 financial crisis, while global growth optimism has sunk to a record low, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsBitcoin Tu

  • Sell-Everything Markets Are Serving Up Healthier Doses of Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks, bonds and crypto plummeting, inflation out of control and months of Federal Reserve tightening to come, it’s starting to feel like everything that can go wrong in financial markets is. Panic is in the air. For traders looking for a silver lining, that’s about the best that can be said.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Andurand’s Biggest Hedge Fund Surges 162% on Commodities Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities trader Pierre Andurand is heading for a stellar first half, with the biggest of his funds returning 162% so far this year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsBitcoin Turns Lower Again

  • BofA survey signals 'deeper investor misery' as S&P enters bear market

    The June Fund Manager Survey by Bank of America (BofA) "signals deeper investor misery" as the S&P reached a bear market amid fears of aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stocks steady after bear market slide as rate decision looms

    U.S. stocks rose Tuesday to steady following a plunge that sent the S&P 500 into its first bear market since the height of the pandemic.

  • The Fed Is Sucking Up Liquidity Just When the Market Needs It the Most

    During past bear markets the Fed was dovish; that isn't the case this time around as the central bank aggressively tries to tamp down inflation.

  • Dow Jones Rises After Key Inflation Report; Fed Meeting Set To Kick Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Tuesday after another key inflation report. The Fed's two-day meeting will also kick off.

  • Adobe revamps metaverse design tools for Apple's chips

    Adobe Inc on Tuesday said it has reworked several of its tools for creating three-dimensional content to make them work well on Apple Inc computers that use the iPhone maker's proprietary "M" series chips. Adobe has long been a major player providing software in creative fields like photography, graphic design and film. Adobe acquired software tools called Substance 3D in 2019 when it bought French firm Allegorithmic for an undisclosed sum.

  • A 75-basis-point hike? Here are 3 ways the Fed can sound more hawkish this week

    The Federal Reserve's plan to raise its benchmark rate to a neutral level, around 2.5%, by the end of the year is under pressure from a surprisingly strong May consumer-inflation data.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Could Be 42% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) by taking...

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Wall Street poised to clinch bear market as S&P 500 tumbles

    The benchmark S&P 500 was down more than 20% from its Jan. 3 record closing high on Monday, as investors sold stocks amid worries over whether the Federal Reserve will be able to tame inflation without triggering a recession. A close of more than 20% below the record high would confirm the index was in a bear market, according to a commonly-used definition. It would be the first time the S&P 500 has confirmed a bear market since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • What's happening to Bitcoin?

    The value of Bitcoin is at an 18-month low, as the cryptocurrency market continues to tumble.

  • Wall Street shakeout clinches bear market label for S&P 500

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 ended more than 20% below its Jan. 3 record closing high on Monday, confirming a bear market for the benchmark as investors sold stocks amid worries over whether the Federal Reserve will be able to tame inflation without triggering a recession. A close of more than 20% below the record high confirms that the index is in a bear market, according to a commonly used definition. It is the first time the S&P 500 has confirmed a bear market since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • US Producer Prices Rise at a Brisk Pace, Adding to Fed Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to US producers surged in May, underscoring persistent inflationary pressures across the economy that are likely to keep the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsBitcoin Turns Lower Aga