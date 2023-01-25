Nasdaq futures drop 1% after Microsoft's bleak outlook

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Nasdaq futures fell more than 1% on Wednesday as Microsoft led declines in tech stocks after it forecast current-quarter cloud revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Microsoft Corp shares fell 2.1% in premarket trading after it warned that growth in its cloud business, which helped the company meet analysts' expectations in the second quarter, could stall, while its PC unit continues to struggle.

Other large growth stocks including Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc also dropped between 1% and 2%.

Growth stocks have enjoyed a bounce in January after a battering last year, with investors now focused on earnings reports to assess the impact of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and to gauge whether the renewed enthusiasm for such stocks will be sustained.

"Microsoft is dealing with a marked slowdown in personal computing revenues, which reflects the incredibly challenging consumer environment," Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown wrote in a client note.

"Despite renewed hope that interest rate hikes might be slowed and peak inflation coming into view, buying a new laptop and the software that comes with it is simply not a priority for many people right now."

Microsoft was also hit with a networking outage that disrupted its cloud platform, Azure, along with services such as Teams and Outlook, potentially affecting millions of users globally.

At 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 215 points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 31.75 points, or 0.79%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 140.25 points, or 1.18%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures slumped on Wednesday, as recent earnings reports from the likes of Microsoft Corp. fanned concerns about the health of corporate America and investors grew wary that Berlin’s decision to approve the re-export of German-made tanks would provoke an escalation in the Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukrain

    Gold prices pulled back from a nine-month high on Tuesday due to a slight uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields, although hopes of slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve underpinned the market. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4% at $1,935.4. The dollar index was 0.2% lower against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for many buyers, while benchmark U.S. 10-Treasury yields edged lower from their one-week high.

  • ASML Clocks 29% Net Sales Growth In Q4; Boosts Dividend; Sees Market Rebound In Second Half

    ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 29% year-on-year to €6.43 billion. The Q4 net bookings were €6.32 billion versus €7.05 billion a year ago. The gross margin contracted by 270 bps Y/Y to 51.5%. Also Read: ASML Chief Voices How US Gained With Semiconductor Embargo Against China At Cost Of ASML GAAP EPS was €4.60 versus €4.38 a year earlier. ASML held €7.38 billion in cash and equivalents. Buybacks & Dividends: In Q4, ASML bought €300 million in shar

    Sooner or later, either Wall Street or the Federal Reserve has to blink. Nearly a year into the Fed’s drive to quash inflation by hiking interest rates at a blistering pace, investors still don’t seem to fully believe what the Fed warns is coming next: Higher rates through the end of the year, which could sharply raise unemployment and slow growth. Wall Street has a more sanguine view: With inflation cooling from painful highs, investors are betting that the Fed will stop hiking rates soon, pause for a bit and then start cutting rates toward the end of the year to combat what many on Wall Street expect will be a mild recession.

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline prices in the US are spiking earlier than usual this year, raising concerns that meager inventories and heavy refinery maintenance will combine to cause another costly summer at the pump.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Bill

    The U.S. economy could suffer an economic hit comparable to the 2007-08 financial crisis and recession if the federal government defaulted on its debt, according to an analysis released Monday. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, estimated that the U.S. would lose 6 million jobs, $12 trillion in household wealth and 4 percent of…

    The United States and its allies have ramped up their defense spend and supported Ukraine with billions of dollar in military aid after Russia invaded the country last year, helping U.S. defense contractors that count on the government for a big chunk of their revenue. Sales at General Dynamics' combat systems unit rose 15.5% to $2.18 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, while revenue at its aeronautics unit that builds and develops the Gulfstream jets fell nearly 4% to $2.45 billion amid ongoing supply chain constraints. "We had good backlog growth, with robust demand at Gulfstream," said General Dynamics Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic.

