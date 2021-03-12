Nasdaq futures fall nearly 2% as bond yields spike

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Nasdaq futures fell nearly 2% on Friday after rebounding more than 6% in the past three sessions, as a spike in U.S. bond yields reignited inflation worries and sent investors scurrying to the perceived safety of the dollar.

Wall Street's main indexes have come under pressure in the past few weeks as a consistent rise in borrowing costs has raised fears of a sudden tapering of monetary stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year notes rose back above 1.60% on Friday to approach the one-year highs touched last week.

Improving economic data and more fiscal stimulus have also fueled concerns of higher inflation despite assurances from the Federal Reserve to maintain an accommodative policy. All eyes will now be on the Fed's policy meeting next week for further cues on inflation.

At 5:40 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 230 points, or 1.76%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 22.5 points, or 0.57%, and Dow e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.06%.

The Nasdaq has been particularly hit by the sell-off in recent weeks and entered correction territory on Monday as investors swapped richly valued technology stocks with those of energy, mining and industrials companies that are poised to benefit more from an economic recovery.

The yield-sensitive group of Facebook Inc Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp was down between 1.7% and 4.4% in premarket trading.

Big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc were among the few gainers in early deals.

(This story correct typo in company name in paragraph 6)

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq-100 Futures Tumble as Bond Yields Resume A Push Higher

    Nasdaq-100 futures tumbled nearly 2% on Friday as a familiar scene greeted investors -- rising U.S. Treasury yields.

  • The Booming IPO Market Shows No Signs of Slowing. What Investors Need to Know.

    Newly public stocks are having impressive debuts. Over the past 12 months, the shares of 56 tech IPOs jumped an average of 62% on their first day of trading.

  • Time to Buy Nike (NKE) Stock Before Earnings?

    Nike is set to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 18, which makes it a solid time to dive into the sports apparel firm...

  • Is INVO Bioscience Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Valued at less than $54 million in market capitalization, and with total annual sales barely passing the $1 million mark, Sarasota, Florida-based INVO Bioscience (INVO) is hardly a household name -- but it may be a bit better-known among prospective parents. INVO Bioscience is a medical device technology company that offers an alternative to Intrauterine Insemination ("IUI," better known as artificial insemination) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) as solutions to prospective parents who are struggling to conceive. The company's "INVO Procedure" utilizes an Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system called "INVOcell," a patented medical device for incubating eggs and sperm in vivo (i.e. in the womb) to facilitate conception. Even on Wall Street, only a handful of firms have heard of INVO Bioscience, and currently only two analysts cover the stock. One of these, Kyle Bauser, of Colliers Securities, has raised his price target on INVO stock from $5 to $6, citing a revised agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals as his reason. (To watch Bauser's track record, click here) As INVO itself described it, the agreement requires Ferring to place a $501,000 order for INVO's products in Q1 2021, removes certain geographical restrictions on INVO's operations, and permits INVO to increase the number of owned clinics it can operate within the United States. On Wednesday, investors reacted negatively to this agreement, selling off INVO stock to the tune of 31.5% over the course of six-and-a-half hours of frustrated trading. And yet, Bauser's reaction was the opposite -- arguing that the agreement with Ferring has actually made INVO stock more valuable, not less. Bauser admitted that Ferring's order was probably placed in order to "satisfy [Ferring's] minimum purchase requirement for 2020," after INVO's partner failed to order enough product last year (which was, admittedly an unusual year, and one in which many patients were understandably leery of contracting for elective medical services). In Bauser's view, the more important provision of the revised agreement is that it permits INVO to open seven dedicated INVOcell clinics in the US without geographical restriction. The agreement also secures INVO's exclusive rights to sell Ferring's Menopur hormonally active medication for the treatment of fertility disturbances in these US clinics. The analyst noted that this appears to be an increase from the original agreement, which would have permitted INVO to open only five US clinics over a period of seven years. So what does Ferring get out of this (aside from the chance to cure its failure to meet its 2020 purchase obligations)? Bauser notes that originally, Ferring was obligated to pay a $3 million milestone payment to INVO in the event it converts INVO's exclusive license into a non-exclusive license in the future. Presumably it is this loss of the potential for a $3 million payday that upset investors on Wednesday. In any case, this change doesn't appear to diminish Bauser's enthusiasm for INVO stock, which he believes is gaining momentum in the US. The analyst forecasts that 2021 sales for INVO will hit $3.4 million, or nearly triple 2020 levels -- then more than triple in 2022 to $10.4 million. What's more, the analyst forecasts that after losing $0.90 per share in 2020 and probably $0.50 more in 2021, INVO could turn profitable as early as 2022, and earn $0.13 per share. In Bauser's view, this rapid flip from unprofitable to profitable justifies keeping a "buy" rating on the stock. (See INVO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nasdaq Futures Slide as Yields Surge With Dollar: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh bout of bond volatility hit markets on Friday, sparking a risk-off mood that sent technology stocks sharply lower. The dollar jumped.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 gauge slumped after accelerating vaccinations in the U.S. and the passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill sent Treasury yields surging. The tech-heavy index dropped as much as 2% as the Treasury 10-year yield hit 1.6%. A Bloomberg report that Beijing is expanding a crackdown on Tencent Holdings Ltd. also weighed on the technology sector.European shares dropped, with tech the biggest decliner following the Tencent news. A resurgence of the virus in Italy coupled with division over AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine also hit sentiment. Burberry Group Plc rose following an announcement that the rebound in its fourth quarter has been stronger than analysts expected.Markets were jolted on Friday by the surge in yields, after relatively smooth bond sales this week had eased concerns on the fixed-income outlook. The wave of stimulus and vaccine rollout in the U.S. is once more forcing investors to confront the prospect of excessive inflation. The focus now turns to Friday’s U.S. producer-price data and the Federal Reserve decision next week.“We think the U.S. 10-year yield has further room to go and could reach 1.80%,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds. “Growth stocks maintain a high sensitivity to rates, which continues to suggest that they are quite overvalued.”Elsewhere, European debt dropped after authorities were said to have no intention of expanding stimulus despite their pledge to keep yields in check. Oil hovered around $66 a barrel.These are the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.5% as of 10:42 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.1%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%.The euro sank 0.5% to $1.1923.The British pound decreased 0.4% to $1.3929.The onshore yuan weakened 0.2% to 6.508 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.5% to 109.03 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points to 1.59%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield increased two basis points to -0.32%.Britain’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to 0.786%.Japan’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 0.123%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.3% to $66.22 a barrel.Brent crude increased 0.4% to $69.90 a barrel.Gold weakened 1% to $1,704.99 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Qatar was a 'stepping stone' says Federer with eye on grass court swing

    Federer took the opening set against Nikoloz Basilashvili before the Georgian fought back to win 3-6 6-1 7-5, ending the 39-year-old Swiss' challenge at the tournament -- his first event in 14 months. Federer initially eyed a return at last month's Australian Open but slow progress in his recovery convinced him to skip the Grand Slam and he said he would play in events which would help him regain his fitness before Wimbledon. Tied with Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam wins, Federer has won Wimbledon eight times.

  • European stocks wobble and Nasdaq-100 futures drop as Treasury yields resume their climb

    European stocks were under pressure on Friday, with U.S. stock futures pointing to a mixed session, with tech stocks set to tumble as bond yields rose.

  • Wall Street Best Analysts Sing the Praises of These 2 Stocks

    It was a solid day for US equity markets, with all three major indices gaining throughout US trading hours. Optimism once again seems to be the prevailing sentiment on Wall Street. Nevertheless, these have been confusing times, with the markets repeatedly pulling in different directions. So what should investors do? One strategy is to follow the experts. The very best of Wall Street’s professional stock analysts have built their reputations on consistent records of accurate stock calls and strong returns. They are not shy about publishing their opinions, and their stock reports bring valuable insights to the table. With this in mind, we’ve turned to the highest-ranked analysts in the TipRanks database, the Wall Street pros who stand out from their peers based on measurable success, to find out which stocks they like for the coming months. Specifically, we’re looking at calls from the top 2 analysts, whose success rates exceed 77% and whose calls have brought returns of 38% or better. SiTime Corporation (SITM) We’ll start with SiTime Corporation, a company that inhabits a highly specific – but utterly necessary – niche in the high tech field. SiTime develops and builds MEMS timing tech for electronic systems. The company’s products include clock generators, oscillators, and resonators, devices essential in maintaining stable signals in network systems. SiTime’s niche – and its products – have been in higher demand in recent years due to the expansion of 5G networking technology. Finishing up 2020, SITM showed strong results. In 4Q20, revenue gained 43% year-over-year, to reach $40.3 million, while the full-year top line hit $116.2 million, a 38% yoy gain. Earnings came in at 10 cents per share, and while the figure came in below the estimates, the profit came as a welcome turnaround from the net losses of the three previous quarters. Turning to the analyst community, SITM has caught the notice of Needham analyst Quinn Bolton, who holds the #1 spot in TipRanks’ analyst rankings. “We continue to believe SiTime is a unique, high growth company with a deep competitive moat as the only supplier of internally designed, silicon-based solutions for all three segments of the $8bn+ timing market…. As the industry's leading supplier of MEMS-based timing solutions and the only company with a complete portfolio of all-silicon timing devices, we believe SiTime will be the primary beneficiary of increasing adoption of MEMS-based timing solutions,” Bolton wrote. In line with his comments, Bolton rates the stock a Buy and his $150 price target suggests a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here) As far as numbers can show, it appears that Wall Street agrees with Bolton. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a unanimous 5 Buy-side reviews, and the $151.20 average price target, implying a 39% one-year upside, is congruent with Bolton’s. (See SITM stock analysis on TipRanks) PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) We all love our pets, so that’s where we’ll head for the next stock. PetIQ is an online distributor, as well as a manufacturer, of health and wellness products for cats and dogs. The company’s products include both consumables and non-consumables, and well-known brands include Sergeant’s and Sentry. PetIQ also offers veterinary services through a network of clinics and wellness centers around the country. PetIQ has been struggling with earnings, reporting consistent losses. In Q3 of last year, that loss reached as low as $2.53 per share – but in the recent Q4 report, despite missing the estimates, the loss had moderated to 41 cents per share. Revenues, at $164 million, were consistent with the third quarter print and up 6.4% year-over-year. For the full year 2020, net sales increased by 10% over the previous year, to $780.1 million. Finally, in regard to COVID-19, PetIQ has reopened all of its clinics and wellness centers for operations. Covering this stock for Oppenheimer is Brian Nagel. Nagel holds the #2 ranking out of 7,363 analysts in the TipRanks database. “We come away from our initial review of fourth-period results increasingly encouraged with underlying trends at the company and its ability to, over time, capitalize well upon a recent COVID-19-fueled surge in pet adoptions…. As we have long indicated, in our view, the market continues to underappreciate significantly the near- and longer-term earning power of PETQ and the power of recent enhancements to its unique business model, which over time will help to support sustained sales and profit trajectories,” Nagel opined. Nagel puts a $50 price target on PETQ, along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His target suggests a 35% upside for the stock in the next 12 months. (To watch Nagel’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? It turns out that they wholeheartedly agree with Nagel. With 4 Buy ratings and no Holds or Sells, the message is clear: PETQ is a Strong Buy. (See PETQ stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Jobless claims: Another 712,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday.

  • Nigel Farage says the British Royal Family has done more for people of colour than anyone else in history

    Nigel Farage told Newsmax that "nobody in the world, in history" has done more for people of colour than the British royal family.

  • 24 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'Grey's Anatomy'

    Here are some behind-the-scenes secrets, surprising facts, and cool trivia about the hit ABC medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo.

  • Piers Morgan breaks silence on exit after Meghan comments: ‘Trust your gut’

    The UK’s Office of Communications reportedly received more than 41,000 complaints about the now-departed Morgan’s comments. British talk show host Piers Morgan has left his role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain just days after what has been called a racist and misogynistic rant against Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Reports circulated that a formal complaint was lodged to ITV on Markle’s behalf after Morgan dismissed her revelation to Winfrey that she’d considered suicide, and hers would apparently be one of many: The United Kingdom’s Office of Communications received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments about Markle and Prince Harry following the airing of the program.

  • Need to get your second COVID vaccine at the FEMA MDC North or pop-up sites? How it works

    COVID-19 vaccinations are confusing. The rules on who can get the vaccine, where and when keep changing. And the second-dose process has not been easier.

  • The US Army official account threw shade at Fox's Tucker Carlson for his 'ridiculous' comments against women in the military

    The US Army posted photos of women troops performing various roles accompanied by the "Soldier's Creed" in response to Carlson's rant.

  • SC native, World’s No. 1 player commits to play in RBC Heritage

    He finished 17th at last year’s RBC Heritage

  • Three hours in 'hell room': Myanmar protester describes beating in custody

    In a rare first-hand account of the treatment of detained activists, the man told Reuters he was one of about 60 people picked up on Tuesday by police in Myeik, a southern coastal town, as they hid in a house after a protest was broken up by them. Myeik police station did not answer its phone. The protesters were put in a truck and handed over to troops at Myeik air base, where the men were separated from the women, photographed and taken to a room, the man said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of being detained again.

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.

  • British author torches cancel culture, Meghan Markle, after racism claims on Oprah

    Douglas Murray, author of 'The Madness of Crowds,' reacts to Piers Morgan quitting ‘Good Morning Britain’ for comments about Meghan Markle.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

    Mount Etna shoots lava into the night skyLocation: Mount Eta, ItalyIt's Europe’s tallest active volcanoLava fountains erupted several kilometres highMount Etna can burst into action several times a yearThe last major eruption was in 1992