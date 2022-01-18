Nasdaq futures tumble as rising yields spark tech rout

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York
Bansari Mayur Kamdar
·2 min read

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

(Reuters) -Futures tracking the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index slumped almost 2% on Tuesday as traders returned from a long holiday weekend to position for a more hawkish Federal Reserve ahead of a policy meeting next week.

Rate-sensitive tech stocks came under pressure as two-year Treasury yields, which track short-term rate expectations, crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020. [US/]

U.S.-listed megacap tech companies including Google's Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft were last down between 1.5% and 2.4% in premarket trading.

Later in the week, a U.S. Senate panel is also set to debate a bill that aims to rein in app stores of companies that some lawmakers say exert too much market control, including Apple and Alphabet's Google.

A monthly survey conducted by Deutsche Bank found that a majority of respondents believed U.S. technology stocks are in a bubble as investors remained more bearish on hawkish policy moves and higher yields.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell for a second straight week as bearish sentiment on tech and disappointing results from big banks weighed on the U.S. indexes just as the earnings season kicked off.

The S&P technology index has declined 4.8% so far since the start of 2022.

At 6:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 246 points, or 0.69%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 49.75 points, or 1.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 264.5 points, or 1.7%.

Among banks, Goldman Sachs reports later in the day and Bank of America and Morgan Stanley will post their fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. Netflix will kick-off reporting among big tech shares on Jan. 20.

Starbucks fell 1.2% in premarket trading on partnering with China's dominant food delivery firm, Meituan, to expand its reach in the second-biggest market globally.

Airbnb dropped 3.8% after Gordon Haskett cut the home rental firm's shares to "hold" and lowered its target price.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal, Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase explains why it gave employees a month of ‘recharge time’ in addition to Flexible Time Off

    Coinbase's Chief People Officer LJ Brock talks about the company's decision to give employees four weeks of additional downtime in 2022.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's 'disgusted' with 2 banks he claims are cutting ties with him over 'cancel culture' after his phone records were subpoenaed by the January 6 committee

    Lindell told Insider he wonders why they kept him after he was at the White House "running around with papers from a lawyer that said martial law."

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Bitcoin's slump could be the start of a 'crypto winter' that sees prices crash, UBS says. Here are three reasons why.

    A deep and drawn-out crypto crash of the sort seen in 2018 is a growing possibility, analysts at investment bank UBS have warned.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 17th

    BRDG, AXS, and F made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 17, 2022

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    In 2020, there was no bigger investing star than ARK portfolio manager Cathie Wood. After the steep sell-off in growth stocks, investors may want to check out Wood's portfolios for high-quality, beaten-down names that may have been overly punished. IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and app observability company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is the 15th largest holding in Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG).

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • 2 Risky Growth Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Growth stocks, on balance, have fallen out of favor in recent months. Political gridlock in Washington, D.C., historically high inflation rates, and concerns about an interest rate increase have dampened investors' appetite for risk. Which unloved biotech stocks should risk-tolerant investors have on their radar right now?

  • Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 8 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 8 new stock picks of billionaire Stephen Mandel. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 3 New Stock Picks. Lone Pine Capital was founded by billionaire Stephen Mandel in 1997, who served as the hedge fund’s president and portfolio […]

  • This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Is "crypto-winter" here? Consider this stock as a sneaky long-term play on the cryptocurrency space.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • 5 Stocks Offering Exposure to the Promising Semiconductor Industry

    The Analog/Mixed Signal Semiconductor industry is one of the most attractive segments of the market where secular growth drivers are huge and deep. ADI, MCHP, MPWR, NXPI and ON are looking good now.