Nasdaq futures tumble as investors brace for possible Blue Wave

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag covers the front facade of the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag covers the front facade of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell more than 1% on Wednesday as investors priced in the prospect of Democrats winning both races in a Senate run-off election in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

Edison Research called one of the races for Democrat Raphael Warnock, unseating incumbent Kelly Loeffler, while Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff held a slim lead over Republican David Perdue in the other with 98% of votes counted.

A Democrat-controlled Senate would give more scope for President-elect Joe Biden to act on his reform plans including new COVID-19 stimulus, but it could also mean higher corporate taxes and tighter regulations on the technology mega-caps - policies not typically favored by Wall Street.

"A 'blue wave' might not be a bad outcome for markets as decisive fiscal action will help to accelerate economic recovery," said Vasu Menon, investment strategy executive director OCBC Bank, Singapore.

"This will be broadly bullish for risk assets, particularly equities, credit, commodities, and emerging market securities."

By 2:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 89 points, or 0.29%. Constituents of the blue-chip Dow are generally expected to benefit from a pickup in economic activity.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 147 points, or 1.15%.

Hopes of a vaccine-powered economic recovery in 2021 had powered Wall Street's main indexes to record highs in late-December, but sentiment has recently been dented by the discovery of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus and the latest restrictions.

Analysts also expect the market to consolidate December's gains in January as asset managers look to rebalance their portfolios that had been heavily tilted toward equities.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) became the latest to add his name to a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have come out against their colleagues' plan to object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday.In a statement, Scott echoed some of his fellow Republicans like Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) who, despite being allies of President Trump, are concerned about the precedent such an action would set, Axios notes.Scott said he has seen no evidence suggesting any state should have their results flipped based on allegations of widespread voter fraud and "there is no constitutionally viable means for Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors." But it wasn't just his legal viewpoint holding him back. He added that he disagrees with the objectors "both in principle and in practice," pointing out that "for their theory to work, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than [President-elect] Joe Biden. That is not going to happen today, not today, or any other day." Read more at Axios and check out Scott's full statement here.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'