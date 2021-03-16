Nasdaq to host stock trading venue for PureStream Trading Technologies

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John McCrank
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By John McCrank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday it will host a new private stock trading venue for PureStream Trading Technologies Inc, a startup that aims to help big institutional investors get their orders done faster, without impacting the market.

The new trading platform is expected to go live by the end of June, pending regulatory approval, and its algorithms will give priority to orders based on the amount of liquidity they offer, rather than time of arrival at the trading venue.

PureStream matches customer orders similarly to how Google organizes the internet, by relevance, not chronologically, Armando Diaz, chief executive officer of PureStream, said in an interview.

The market in general is calibrated towards retail-sized orders of 100 or 200 shares, which is not ideal for an institutional order of 200,000 shares, said Diaz, who was formerly global head of cash equities at Citigroup Inc.

"What PureStream does at a very high level is increases the bandwidth for institutions such that they can now match that 200,000 shares and transfer that liquidity amongst themselves," he said.

PureStream closed a $14 million Series A fundraising round on Feb. 24, led by Nasdaq Ventures, Goldman Sachs, BMO Financial Group, Bank of America, AllianceBernstein, and MaC Venture Capital.

The company has signed up 15 major broker-dealer clients ahead of its trading platform's launch, Diaz said.

PureStream said institutional orders sent to its alternative trading system (ATS), or dark pool, will be filled up to 40 times faster than on current trading platforms.

Dark pools are electronic trading venues that do not have to make information like trade sizes public prior to execution, originally with the aim of getting large orders done with minimal price movement.

Exchange operator Nasdaq unveiled its plan to host trading venues in 2016, outsourcing its technology and regulatory expertise. It now runs ATS for firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Stifel Financial Corp.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Rent aid is on the way. But for SC tenants facing eviction, it may come too late

    A nationwide ban on evictions expires on March 31. At least 50,000 evictions have been filed across five SC counties since that moratorium went into effect.

  • UN Women: COVID-19 is `most discriminatory crisis' for women

    The head of UN Women called the COVID-19 pandemic “the most discriminatory crisis” that women and girls have ever experienced on Monday, pointing to women losing jobs far more often than men, a “shadow pandemic” of domestic violence, and 47 million more women being pushed into living on less than $1.90 a day this year. Emerging from the pandemic, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said the world also faces more orphans and child-headed homes, an increase in child marriage, 59 percent of women reporting having to spend more time on domestic work since the pandemic began, and a digital gender gap leaving many women unprepared for the future. Mlambo-Ngcuka, the executive director of the U.N. women’s agency, said the World Health Organization’s latest report shows that the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the past 12 months -- 16% -- was against young women aged 15 to 24.

  • Some Myanmar protests escape violence, but tensions remain

    Demonstrators in several areas of Myanmar protesting last month’s seizure of power by the military held small, peaceful marches before dawn Tuesday, avoiding confrontations with security forces who have shot dead scores of their countrymen in the past few days. There were several unconfirmed reports that police had again fired on demonstrators in the city. The United Nations said Monday that at least 138 protesters have been killed in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup.

  • Neobroker Bitpanda raises $170M at a $1.2B valuation to take its trading platform beyond crypto

    One of the bigger startups in Europe operating a trading platform for cryptocurrency has closed a big round of funding on the heels of very rapid growth and plans to open its platform to a wider stream of assets. Bitpanda, a "neobroker" that wants to make it easier for ordinary people to invest not just in bitcoin and other digital assets, but also gold, and any established stock that takes their interest, has picked up $170 million, a Series B that catapults the company's valuation to $1.2 billion. "We are shifting to become a pan-investment platform, not just a crypto broker," said Eric Demuth, the CEO of Bitpanda who co-founded it with Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer.

  • Missing 1-year-old child found safe after search, Cayce officers say

    The toddler was missing for about an hour after wandering off, the Cayce Department of Public Safety said.

  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League reviews roundup: What the critics are saying

    Is it worth four hours of your time?

  • Biden aides ask U.S. officials to avoid provoking North Korea with heated rhetoric

    When a Justice Department official called North Korea a "criminal syndicate," some of Biden's national security aides complained to the Justice Department.

  • Health experts pour over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

    Global health experts were under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe's vaccination rollout. A World Health Organization (WHO) committee of experts was reviewing isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people vaccinated in close dialogue with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which was also meeting. The EMA would hold a news conference at 1300 GMT and the WHO committee may also issue a statement on Tuesday, spokespeople for the EU executive and the U.N. health agency said.

  • India's Gland Pharma to make up to 252 million Sputnik V vaccine doses

    Gland Pharma Ltd said on Tuesday it had struck a deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to make up to 252 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, bringing India's total production of the shot to at least 352 million. Shares of Gland Pharma, which is backed by China-based Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, surged as much as 9.5% to hit a record high of 2,783.85 rupees. India's Hetero already has a deal in place to produce over 100 million doses of the vaccine, which has proven to be 91.6% effective against COVID-19.

  • Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis

    Amid sharp economic decline, Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree on Tuesday granting hundreds of thousands of public sector workers and soldiers a one-time financial stimulus, equivalent to an average monthly salary. The stimulus — the third since October — comes as the national currency is crashing, now at 4,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar on the black market, compared to 700 a year ago. The official rate for the dollar is fixed at 1,256 Syrian pounds for $1.

  • Crypto Has Another Unicorn as Bitpanda Raises $170M at $1.2B Valuation

    The investment platform's hefty valuation marks it out as Austria's first unicorn startup.

  • Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated?

    More than 30 million people in India have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far.

  • ‘The Bachelorette’ To Air 2 Seasons In 2021 Starring Katie Thurston & Michelle Young

    For the first time in the history of the franchise, The Bachelorette will produce two cycles in the same calendar year. The summer staple has been renewed by ABC for Seasons 17 and 18 to air in 2021. They will be headlined by two Bachelor Nation Nation favorites, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, who both […]

  • New Trailer For Snyder-Cut Version of 'Justice League' Drops in Anticipation of Thursday Release

    A new trailer for the Snyder-Cut version of 'Justice League,' dubbed 'Promise,' has dropped in anticipation for Thursday's release on HBO Max.

  • S&P futures tepid ahead of economic data, Fed meeting

    Futures tracking the S&P 500 was nearly unchanged on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of retail sales and industrial production data, while the Federal Reserve was set to kick off its two-day policy meeting. Scores of stimulus, improving economic data and mass vaccinations have stoked inflation worries, pushing up yields and upending equity markets in February. Fears about an overheating economy and a jump-forward in interest rate expectations have increased scrutiny on the Fed meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts and repeat their pledge to remain accommodative for the foreseeable future.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • FBI facing allegation that its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh was ‘fake’

    A Democratic senator has asked attorney general Merrick Garland to facilitate ‘proper oversight’ into concerns on the investigation Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate judiciary committee hearing on 27 September 2018. Photograph: Pool/Getty Images The FBI is facing new scrutiny for its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh, the supreme court justice, after a lawmaker suggested that the investigation may have been “fake”. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator and former prosecutor who serves on the judiciary committee, is calling on the newly-confirmed attorney general, Merrick Garland, to help facilitate “proper oversight” by the Senate into questions about how thoroughly the FBI investigated Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. The supreme court justice was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and faced several other allegations of misconduct following Ford’s harrowing testimony of an alleged assault when she and Kavanaugh were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the claims. The FBI was called to investigate the allegations during the Senate confirmation process but was later accused by some Democratic senators of conducting an incomplete background check. For example, two key witnesses – Ford and Kavanaugh – were never interviewed as part of the probe. Among the concerns listed in Whitehouse’s letter to Garland are allegations that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI could not find anyone at the bureau who would accept their testimony and that it had not assigned any individual to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said. He added that, once the FBI decided to create a “tip line”, senators were not given any information on how or whether new allegations were processed and evaluated. While senators’ brief review of the allegations gathered by the tip line showed a “stack” of information had come in, there was no further explanation on the steps that had been taken to review the information, Whitehouse said. “This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said. He also criticized FBI director Chris Wray, who President Joe Biden has elected to remain in place, for not answering questions about the investigation. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment. The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment. While it is unclear whether the FBI would re-open an investigation into Kavanaugh, who is now one of nine justices on the Supreme Court, the letter could push Garland to force the DOJ to respond to questions about the investigation into Kavanaugh. Whitehouse said he is seeking answers about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation if standard procedures were violated, including standards for following allegations gathered through FBI “tip lines”.

  • Actor Elliot Page wants to advocate for other transgender people

    The actor told Time magazine that he wanted to use his "privilege and platform to help in the ways I can."

  • Hundreds arrested in Miami as spring breakers ignore COVID protocols

    "If you're coming here because you think anything goes, you're going to have a terrible time. We're going to arrest you," Mayor Dan Gelber said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Body

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.