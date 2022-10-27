Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) a Long-Term Growth Stock?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -5.23% net of fees compared to a -4.61% return for the Russell 1000 Index. Holdings in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors led to the underperformance of the strategy in the quarter. In contrast, stock selection in energy, consumer staples, and materials sectors positively contributed to the strategy’s performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Diamond Hill Capital discussed stocks like Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a technology company that supports stock markets and other industries. On October 25, 2022, Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock closed at $60.55 per share. One-month return of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was 3.82% and its shares lost 10.25% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has a market capitalization of $29.744 billion.

Diamond Hill Capital made the following comment about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"On an individual holdings basis, top contributors to return included oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips and global technology company Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainty, coupled with seasonality, resulted in a more challenging trading backdrop for Nasdaq this quarter. The company continues to execute well against the dynamic of a tougher market backdrop and the business remains resilient with good defensive attributes. Capital allocation priorities to strategic initiatives and shareholder returns remain positives. Long term, the market technology segment should drive growth as Nasdaq remains focused on strategic secular growth in areas such as: anti-financial crime, ESG, indexes and investment analytics. The company continues to allocate capital to support these opportunities as a technology and analytics provider (increasingly as a SaaS-enabled technology provider)."

Story continues

Image by Sergei Tokmakov Terms.Law from Pixabay

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 30 hedge fund portfolios held Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) at the end of the second quarter which was 30 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in another article and shared the top 10 stock exchanges in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.